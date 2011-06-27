Used 2016 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
GLE-Class Hybrid
GLE 550e 4MATIC 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 7A)
True Cost to Own
$88,979*
Total Cash Price
$44,831
GLE-Class SUV
GLE 350 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 7A)
True Cost to Own
$61,365*
Total Cash Price
$30,918
GLE 300d 4MATIC 4dr SUV AWD (2.1L 4cyl Turbodiesel 7A)
True Cost to Own
$84,070*
Total Cash Price
$42,358
GLE 350 4MATIC 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 7A)
True Cost to Own
$86,525*
Total Cash Price
$43,594
GLE 400 4MATIC 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 7A)
True Cost to Own
$84,684*
Total Cash Price
$42,667
GLE-Class AMG GLE 63 4MATIC
AMG GLE 63 4MATIC 4dr SUV AWD (5.5L 8cyl Turbo 7A)
True Cost to Own
$63,820*
Total Cash Price
$32,155
GLE-Class AMG GLE 63 S 4MATIC
AMG GLE 63 S 4MATIC 4dr SUV AWD (5.5L 8cyl Turbo 7A)
True Cost to Own
$62,592*
Total Cash Price
$31,536
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 GLE-Class Hybrid GLE 550e 4MATIC 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 7A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,311
|$1,350
|$1,391
|$1,433
|$1,475
|$6,959
|Maintenance
|$4,533
|$5,017
|$2,536
|$390
|$4,953
|$17,429
|Repairs
|$2,287
|$2,445
|$2,635
|$2,839
|$3,054
|$13,259
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,406
|$67
|$67
|$67
|$67
|$2,672
|Financing
|$2,411
|$1,939
|$1,436
|$898
|$325
|$7,008
|Depreciation
|$9,367
|$4,814
|$4,237
|$3,756
|$3,370
|$25,543
|Fuel
|$3,035
|$3,125
|$3,219
|$3,316
|$3,415
|$16,110
|True Cost to Own®
|$25,349
|$18,756
|$15,519
|$12,698
|$16,658
|$88,979
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 GLE-Class SUV GLE 350 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 7A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$904
|$931
|$959
|$988
|$1,017
|$4,799
|Maintenance
|$3,126
|$3,460
|$1,749
|$269
|$3,416
|$12,020
|Repairs
|$1,577
|$1,686
|$1,817
|$1,958
|$2,106
|$9,144
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,659
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$1,843
|Financing
|$1,663
|$1,337
|$990
|$619
|$224
|$4,833
|Depreciation
|$6,460
|$3,320
|$2,922
|$2,590
|$2,324
|$17,616
|Fuel
|$2,093
|$2,155
|$2,220
|$2,287
|$2,355
|$11,110
|True Cost to Own®
|$17,482
|$12,935
|$10,703
|$8,757
|$11,488
|$61,365
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 GLE-Class SUV GLE 300d 4MATIC 4dr SUV AWD (2.1L 4cyl Turbodiesel 7A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,238
|$1,275
|$1,314
|$1,354
|$1,393
|$6,575
|Maintenance
|$4,283
|$4,740
|$2,396
|$369
|$4,680
|$16,467
|Repairs
|$2,160
|$2,310
|$2,489
|$2,682
|$2,885
|$12,527
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,273
|$63
|$63
|$63
|$63
|$2,525
|Financing
|$2,278
|$1,832
|$1,356
|$848
|$307
|$6,621
|Depreciation
|$8,850
|$4,548
|$4,003
|$3,548
|$3,184
|$24,134
|Fuel
|$2,867
|$2,952
|$3,041
|$3,133
|$3,226
|$15,221
|True Cost to Own®
|$23,950
|$17,721
|$14,663
|$11,997
|$15,739
|$84,070
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 GLE-Class SUV GLE 350 4MATIC 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 7A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,275
|$1,313
|$1,352
|$1,393
|$1,434
|$6,767
|Maintenance
|$4,408
|$4,879
|$2,466
|$379
|$4,817
|$16,948
|Repairs
|$2,224
|$2,377
|$2,562
|$2,761
|$2,969
|$12,893
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,339
|$65
|$65
|$65
|$65
|$2,599
|Financing
|$2,345
|$1,885
|$1,396
|$873
|$316
|$6,815
|Depreciation
|$9,109
|$4,681
|$4,120
|$3,652
|$3,277
|$24,839
|Fuel
|$2,951
|$3,039
|$3,130
|$3,225
|$3,321
|$15,665
|True Cost to Own®
|$24,650
|$18,238
|$15,091
|$12,347
|$16,198
|$86,525
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 GLE-Class SUV GLE 400 4MATIC 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 7A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,248
|$1,285
|$1,323
|$1,363
|$1,403
|$6,623
|Maintenance
|$4,314
|$4,775
|$2,414
|$371
|$4,714
|$16,588
|Repairs
|$2,176
|$2,327
|$2,507
|$2,702
|$2,906
|$12,619
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,289
|$63
|$63
|$63
|$63
|$2,543
|Financing
|$2,295
|$1,845
|$1,366
|$854
|$309
|$6,670
|Depreciation
|$8,915
|$4,582
|$4,032
|$3,574
|$3,207
|$24,310
|Fuel
|$2,888
|$2,974
|$3,064
|$3,156
|$3,250
|$15,332
|True Cost to Own®
|$24,125
|$17,850
|$14,770
|$12,085
|$15,853
|$84,684
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 GLE-Class AMG GLE 63 4MATIC AMG GLE 63 4MATIC 4dr SUV AWD (5.5L 8cyl Turbo 7A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$940
|$968
|$997
|$1,028
|$1,058
|$4,991
|Maintenance
|$3,251
|$3,598
|$1,819
|$280
|$3,553
|$12,501
|Repairs
|$1,640
|$1,753
|$1,890
|$2,036
|$2,190
|$9,510
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,725
|$48
|$48
|$48
|$48
|$1,917
|Financing
|$1,730
|$1,390
|$1,030
|$644
|$233
|$5,026
|Depreciation
|$6,718
|$3,453
|$3,039
|$2,694
|$2,417
|$18,321
|Fuel
|$2,177
|$2,241
|$2,309
|$2,378
|$2,449
|$11,554
|True Cost to Own®
|$18,181
|$13,452
|$11,131
|$9,107
|$11,948
|$63,820
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 GLE-Class AMG GLE 63 S 4MATIC AMG GLE 63 S 4MATIC 4dr SUV AWD (5.5L 8cyl Turbo 7A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$922
|$950
|$978
|$1,008
|$1,037
|$4,895
|Maintenance
|$3,189
|$3,529
|$1,784
|$274
|$3,484
|$12,260
|Repairs
|$1,609
|$1,720
|$1,853
|$1,997
|$2,148
|$9,327
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,692
|$47
|$47
|$47
|$47
|$1,880
|Financing
|$1,696
|$1,364
|$1,010
|$631
|$228
|$4,930
|Depreciation
|$6,589
|$3,386
|$2,980
|$2,642
|$2,370
|$17,968
|Fuel
|$2,135
|$2,198
|$2,264
|$2,333
|$2,402
|$11,332
|True Cost to Own®
|$17,832
|$13,194
|$10,917
|$8,932
|$11,718
|$62,592
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.Shop nowLearn about the 2016 GLE-Class
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2016 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class in Virginia is:not available
