Used 2018 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class Coupe Features & Specs

More about the 2018 GLE-Class Coupe
Overview
Starting MSRP
$70,500
Starting MSRP
$111,860
Engine TypeGasGas
Transmission9-speed shiftable automatic7-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel driveAll wheel drive
CylindersV6V8
Combined MPG1915
Total Seating55
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$70,500
Starting MSRP
$111,860
Drive typeAll wheel driveAll wheel drive
Center limited slip differentialyesyes
Transmission9-speed shiftable automatic7-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$70,500
Starting MSRP
$111,860
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)17/22 mpg14/18 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)408.0/528.0 mi.336.0/432.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity24.0 gal.24.0 gal.
Combined MPG1915
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)Premium unleaded (required)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$70,500
Starting MSRP
$111,860
Torque384 lb-ft @ 2500 rpm561 lb-ft @ 1750 rpm
Base engine size3.0 l5.5 l
Horsepower385 hp @ 6100 rpm577 hp @ 5500 rpm
Turning circle38.7 ft.38.7 ft.
Valves2432
direct injectionyesyes
Base engine typeGasGas
Valve timingVariableVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)Double overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6V8
Safety
Starting MSRP
$70,500
Starting MSRP
$111,860
Rear door child safety locksyesyes
Turn signal mirrorsyesyes
daytime running lightsyesyes
engine immobilizeryesyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyesyes
stability controlyesyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyesyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyesyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyesyes
2 front headrestsyesyes
3 rear headrestsyesyes
auto delay off headlampsyesyes
tire pressure monitoringyesyes
traction controlyesyes
pre-collision safety systemyesyes
4-wheel ABSyesyes
brake dryingyesyes
self-leveling headlightsyesyes
emergency braking preparationyesyes
Rear center 3-point beltyesyes
child seat anchorsyesyes
front and rear head airbagsyesyes
Emergency braking assistyesyes
adaptive headlightsyesyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyesyes
LED headlampyesyes
blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance systemyesyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$70,500
Starting MSRP
$111,860
Premium Package 3yesyes
Parking Assist Packageyesno
designo Porcelain/Black Leather Packageyesno
Night Packageyesyes
Accessory Chrome Packageyesyes
ACTIVE CURVE SYSTEMyesno
Premium Package 2yesno
AMG Performance Studio Packageyesno
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$70,500
Starting MSRP
$111,860
satellite radio w/real time traffic satellite radioyesyes
video monitoryesyes
830 watts stereo outputyesyes
1 subwoofer(s)yesyes
13 total speakersyesyes
surround audio surround audio (discrete)yesyes
harman/kardon premium brand speakersyesyes
memory card slotyesyes
AM/FM stereoyesyes
60 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyesyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyesyes
DVD playeryesyes
USB connectionyesyes
harman/kardon premium brand stereo systemyesyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$70,500
Starting MSRP
$111,860
front seatback storageyesyes
cruise controlyesyes
leather steering wheelyesyes
keyless ignitionyesyes
Climate controlyesyes
turn signal in mirrorsyesyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyesyes
front and rear cupholdersyesyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryesyes
front and rear door pocketsyesyes
electric power steeringyesyes
rear view camerayesno
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyesyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yesyes
Transmission controls and audio controls on steering wheelyesyes
interior air filtrationyesyes
driver assisted parking assistnoyes
front, side, and rear view cameranoyes
front and rear parking sensorsnoyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$70,500
Starting MSRP
$111,860
hands-free entryyesyes
4 one-touch power windowsyesyes
Heated mirrorsyesyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$70,500
Starting MSRP
$111,860
Bang & Olufsen Sound Systemyesyes
Cargo Management Systemyesno
Rear Lockable Storage Compartmentyesno
Rear Seat Entertainmentyesyes
Multi-Contour Driver/Passenger Seat w/Massageyesyes
Black DINAMICA Roof Lineryesno
Power Front Passenger Seat with Memoryyesno
MB-Tex Lower Dash and Door Trimyesno
Raised Seat Bolstersyesno
Sport Front Seatsyesno
Air Ionization w/Air Filteryesyes
3-Zone Climate Controlyesyes
Active Ventilated Front Seatsyesno
Rear Seat Entertainment Pre-Wiringyesyes
Heated Multifunction Steering Wheelyesyes
Sport Steering Wheelyesno
Heated Rear Seatsyesyes
Omission of Grey Seatbeltsnoyes
AMG Nappa/DINAMICA Performance Steering Wheelnoyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$70,500
Starting MSRP
$111,860
clockyesyes
compassyesyes
external temperature displayyesyes
trip computeryesyes
tachometeryesyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$70,500
Starting MSRP
$111,860
10 -way power passenger seatyesyes
height adjustable passenger seatyesyes
height adjustable driver seatyesyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyesyes
sport front seatsyesyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyesyes
multi-level heating driver seatyesyes
leatheretteyesno
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyesyes
10 -way power driver seatyesyes
premium leathernoyes
ventilated driver seatnoyes
ventilated passenger seatnoyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$70,500
Starting MSRP
$111,860
Split-folding rear seatbackyesyes
folding center armrestyesno
rear ventilation ductsyesyes
folding with pass-thru center armrestnoyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$70,500
Starting MSRP
$111,860
Multicolor Ambient Lightingyesno
Trailer Hitch (Class III)yesyes
Laminated Acoustic Front Door Glassyesno
MAGIC VISION CONTROLyesno
Illuminated Brushed Aluminum Running Boardsyesyes
Wheel Locksyesyes
Illuminated Grille Staryesyes
Soft Close Doorsyesyes
22" AMG Twin 5-Spoke Wheels w/Black Accentsyesno
22" AMG Multi-Spoke Wheelsyesno
22" Black AMG Cross-Spoke Wheelsnoyes
21" AMG Multi-Spoke Wheelsnoyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$70,500
Starting MSRP
$111,860
Maximum cargo capacity60.7 cu.ft.60.7 cu.ft.
Length192.6 in.193.6 in.
Maximum towing capacity7200 lbs.7200 lbs.
Curb weight4690 lbs.5379 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place23.0 cu.ft.23.0 cu.ft.
Height67.7 in.67.7 in.
Wheel base114.8 in.114.8 in.
Width78.9 in.78.9 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$70,500
Starting MSRP
$111,860
Exterior Colors
  • Brilliant Blue Metallic
  • designo Diamond White Metallic
  • designo Cardinal Red Metallic
  • Black
  • Polar White
  • Obsidian Black Metallic
  • Iridium Silver Metallic
  • Lunar Blue Metallic
  • Dakota Brown Metallic
  • Selenite Grey Metallic
  • Diamond Silver Metallic
  • Black
  • Polar White
  • Obsidian Black Metallic
  • Iridium Silver Metallic
  • Lunar Blue Metallic
  • Dakota Brown Metallic
  • Selenite Grey Metallic
  • Diamond Silver Metallic
  • Brilliant Blue Metallic
  • designo Diamond White Metallic
  • designo Cardinal Red Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Crystal Grey/Black, leatherette
  • Black, leatherette
  • Ginger Beige/Black, leatherette
  • Ginger Beige/Black, leather
  • Black, leather
  • Crystal Grey/Black, leather
  • Saddle Brown/Black, leather
  • Porcelain/Black Nappa, premium leather
  • Black Pearl/Black w/Red Topstitching Nappa, premium leather
  • Black Pearl/Black Nappa, premium leather
  • designo Porcelain/Black Exclusive Nappa, premium leather
  • Porcelain/Black Exclusive Nappa, premium leather
  • Espresso Brown/Black Exclusive Nappa, premium leather
  • Black w/Grey Topstitching Exclusive Nappa, premium leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$70,500
Starting MSRP
$111,860
All season tiresyesno
21 x 11.0 in. wheelsyesno
alloy wheelsyesno
315/40R21 tiresyesno
22 x 11.5 in. wheelsnoyes
325/35R22 tiresnoyes
Performance tiresnoyes
painted alloy wheelsnoyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$70,500
Starting MSRP
$111,860
four-wheel independent suspensionyesyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryesyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$70,500
Starting MSRP
$111,860
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust4 yr./ 50000 mi.4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Roadside4 yr./ 50000 mi.4 yr./ 50000 mi.
