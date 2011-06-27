Used 2018 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class Coupe Features & Specs
|Overview
Starting MSRP
$70,500
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Gas
|Transmission
|9-speed shiftable automatic
|7-speed shiftable automatic
|Drive Type
|All wheel drive
|All wheel drive
|Cylinders
|V6
|V8
|Combined MPG
|19
|15
|Total Seating
|5
|5
|Basic Warranty
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
|Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$70,500
|Drive type
|All wheel drive
|All wheel drive
|Center limited slip differential
|yes
|yes
|Transmission
|9-speed shiftable automatic
|7-speed shiftable automatic
|Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$70,500
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|17/22 mpg
|14/18 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|408.0/528.0 mi.
|336.0/432.0 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|24.0 gal.
|24.0 gal.
|Combined MPG
|19
|15
|Fuel type
|Premium unleaded (required)
|Premium unleaded (required)
|Engine
Starting MSRP
$70,500
|Torque
|384 lb-ft @ 2500 rpm
|561 lb-ft @ 1750 rpm
|Base engine size
|3.0 l
|5.5 l
|Horsepower
|385 hp @ 6100 rpm
|577 hp @ 5500 rpm
|Turning circle
|38.7 ft.
|38.7 ft.
|Valves
|24
|32
|direct injection
|yes
|yes
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Gas
|Valve timing
|Variable
|Variable
|Cam type
|Double overhead cam (dohc)
|Double overhead cam (dohc)
|Cylinders
|V6
|V8
|Safety
Starting MSRP
$70,500
|Rear door child safety locks
|yes
|yes
|Turn signal mirrors
|yes
|yes
|daytime running lights
|yes
|yes
|engine immobilizer
|yes
|yes
|dual front side-mounted airbags
|yes
|yes
|stability control
|yes
|yes
|Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivation
|yes
|yes
|Rear height adjustable headrests
|yes
|yes
|remote anti-theft alarm system
|yes
|yes
|2 front headrests
|yes
|yes
|3 rear headrests
|yes
|yes
|auto delay off headlamps
|yes
|yes
|tire pressure monitoring
|yes
|yes
|traction control
|yes
|yes
|pre-collision safety system
|yes
|yes
|4-wheel ABS
|yes
|yes
|brake drying
|yes
|yes
|self-leveling headlights
|yes
|yes
|emergency braking preparation
|yes
|yes
|Rear center 3-point belt
|yes
|yes
|child seat anchors
|yes
|yes
|front and rear head airbags
|yes
|yes
|Emergency braking assist
|yes
|yes
|adaptive headlights
|yes
|yes
|Front and rear ventilated disc brakes
|yes
|yes
|dusk sensing headlamps
|yes
|yes
|LED headlamp
|yes
|yes
|blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance system
|yes
|yes
|Packages
Starting MSRP
$70,500
|Premium Package 3
|yes
|yes
|Parking Assist Package
|yes
|no
|designo Porcelain/Black Leather Package
|yes
|no
|Night Package
|yes
|yes
|Accessory Chrome Package
|yes
|yes
|ACTIVE CURVE SYSTEM
|yes
|no
|Premium Package 2
|yes
|no
|AMG Performance Studio Package
|yes
|no
|In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$70,500
|satellite radio w/real time traffic satellite radio
|yes
|yes
|video monitor
|yes
|yes
|830 watts stereo output
|yes
|yes
|1 subwoofer(s)
|yes
|yes
|13 total speakers
|yes
|yes
|surround audio surround audio (discrete)
|yes
|yes
|harman/kardon premium brand speakers
|yes
|yes
|memory card slot
|yes
|yes
|AM/FM stereo
|yes
|yes
|60 Months of provided satellite radio service
|yes
|yes
|auxiliary audio input and USB with external media control
|yes
|yes
|DVD player
|yes
|yes
|USB connection
|yes
|yes
|harman/kardon premium brand stereo system
|yes
|yes
|Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$70,500
|front seatback storage
|yes
|yes
|cruise control
|yes
|yes
|leather steering wheel
|yes
|yes
|keyless ignition
|yes
|yes
|Climate control
|yes
|yes
|turn signal in mirrors
|yes
|yes
|Dual illuminating vanity mirrors
|yes
|yes
|front and rear cupholders
|yes
|yes
|electrochromatic inside rearview mirror
|yes
|yes
|front and rear door pockets
|yes
|yes
|electric power steering
|yes
|yes
|rear view camera
|yes
|no
|tilt and telescopic steering wheel
|yes
|yes
|universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)
|yes
|yes
|Transmission controls and audio controls on steering wheel
|yes
|yes
|interior air filtration
|yes
|yes
|driver assisted parking assist
|no
|yes
|front, side, and rear view camera
|no
|yes
|front and rear parking sensors
|no
|yes
|Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$70,500
|hands-free entry
|yes
|yes
|4 one-touch power windows
|yes
|yes
|Heated mirrors
|yes
|yes
|Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$70,500
|Bang & Olufsen Sound System
|yes
|yes
|Cargo Management System
|yes
|no
|Rear Lockable Storage Compartment
|yes
|no
|Rear Seat Entertainment
|yes
|yes
|Multi-Contour Driver/Passenger Seat w/Massage
|yes
|yes
|Black DINAMICA Roof Liner
|yes
|no
|Power Front Passenger Seat with Memory
|yes
|no
|MB-Tex Lower Dash and Door Trim
|yes
|no
|Raised Seat Bolsters
|yes
|no
|Sport Front Seats
|yes
|no
|Air Ionization w/Air Filter
|yes
|yes
|3-Zone Climate Control
|yes
|yes
|Active Ventilated Front Seats
|yes
|no
|Rear Seat Entertainment Pre-Wiring
|yes
|yes
|Heated Multifunction Steering Wheel
|yes
|yes
|Sport Steering Wheel
|yes
|no
|Heated Rear Seats
|yes
|yes
|Omission of Grey Seatbelts
|no
|yes
|AMG Nappa/DINAMICA Performance Steering Wheel
|no
|yes
|Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$70,500
|clock
|yes
|yes
|compass
|yes
|yes
|external temperature display
|yes
|yes
|trip computer
|yes
|yes
|tachometer
|yes
|yes
|Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$70,500
|10 -way power passenger seat
|yes
|yes
|height adjustable passenger seat
|yes
|yes
|height adjustable driver seat
|yes
|yes
|multi-level heating passenger seat
|yes
|yes
|sport front seats
|yes
|yes
|Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar support
|yes
|yes
|multi-level heating driver seat
|yes
|yes
|leatherette
|yes
|no
|Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar support
|yes
|yes
|10 -way power driver seat
|yes
|yes
|premium leather
|no
|yes
|ventilated driver seat
|no
|yes
|ventilated passenger seat
|no
|yes
|Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$70,500
|Split-folding rear seatback
|yes
|yes
|folding center armrest
|yes
|no
|rear ventilation ducts
|yes
|yes
|folding with pass-thru center armrest
|no
|yes
|Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$70,500
|Multicolor Ambient Lighting
|yes
|no
|Trailer Hitch (Class III)
|yes
|yes
|Laminated Acoustic Front Door Glass
|yes
|no
|MAGIC VISION CONTROL
|yes
|no
|Illuminated Brushed Aluminum Running Boards
|yes
|yes
|Wheel Locks
|yes
|yes
|Illuminated Grille Star
|yes
|yes
|Soft Close Doors
|yes
|yes
|22" AMG Twin 5-Spoke Wheels w/Black Accents
|yes
|no
|22" AMG Multi-Spoke Wheels
|yes
|no
|22" Black AMG Cross-Spoke Wheels
|no
|yes
|21" AMG Multi-Spoke Wheels
|no
|yes
|Measurements
Starting MSRP
$70,500
|Maximum cargo capacity
|60.7 cu.ft.
|60.7 cu.ft.
|Length
|192.6 in.
|193.6 in.
|Maximum towing capacity
|7200 lbs.
|7200 lbs.
|Curb weight
|4690 lbs.
|5379 lbs.
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|23.0 cu.ft.
|23.0 cu.ft.
|Height
|67.7 in.
|67.7 in.
|Wheel base
|114.8 in.
|114.8 in.
|Width
|78.9 in.
|78.9 in.
|Colors
Starting MSRP
$70,500
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
|Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$70,500
|All season tires
|yes
|no
|21 x 11.0 in. wheels
|yes
|no
|alloy wheels
|yes
|no
|315/40R21 tires
|yes
|no
|22 x 11.5 in. wheels
|no
|yes
|325/35R22 tires
|no
|yes
|Performance tires
|no
|yes
|painted alloy wheels
|no
|yes
|Suspension
Starting MSRP
$70,500
|four-wheel independent suspension
|yes
|yes
|Front and rear stabilizer bar
|yes
|yes
|Warranty
Starting MSRP
$70,500
|Basic
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
|Rust
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
|Roadside
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
