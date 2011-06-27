Used 2016 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class Coupe Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Near ZIP
GLE-Class Coupe SUV
GLE 450 AMG 4MATIC 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 9A)
True Cost to Own
$75,939*
Total Cash Price
$46,196
GLE-Class Coupe AMG GLE 63 S 4MATIC
AMG GLE 63 S 4MATIC 4dr SUV AWD (5.5L 8cyl Turbo 7A)
True Cost to Own
$77,458*
Total Cash Price
$47,120
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2016 GLE-Class Coupe SUV GLE 450 AMG 4MATIC 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 9A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,008
|$1,038
|$1,069
|$1,101
|$1,135
|$5,351
|Maintenance
|$4,105
|$2,369
|$2,503
|$479
|$4,466
|$13,922
|Repairs
|$1,799
|$1,925
|$2,076
|$2,235
|$2,405
|$10,440
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,453
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$2,637
|Financing
|$2,484
|$1,998
|$1,479
|$926
|$334
|$7,221
|Depreciation
|$8,994
|$4,841
|$4,259
|$3,776
|$3,388
|$25,258
|Fuel
|$2,093
|$2,155
|$2,220
|$2,287
|$2,355
|$11,110
|True Cost to Own®
|$22,936
|$14,372
|$13,652
|$10,850
|$14,129
|$75,939
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2016 GLE-Class Coupe AMG GLE 63 S 4MATIC AMG GLE 63 S 4MATIC 4dr SUV AWD (5.5L 8cyl Turbo 7A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,028
|$1,059
|$1,090
|$1,123
|$1,158
|$5,458
|Maintenance
|$4,187
|$2,416
|$2,553
|$489
|$4,555
|$14,200
|Repairs
|$1,835
|$1,964
|$2,118
|$2,280
|$2,453
|$10,649
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,502
|$47
|$47
|$47
|$47
|$2,690
|Financing
|$2,534
|$2,038
|$1,509
|$945
|$341
|$7,365
|Depreciation
|$9,174
|$4,938
|$4,344
|$3,852
|$3,456
|$25,763
|Fuel
|$2,135
|$2,198
|$2,264
|$2,333
|$2,402
|$11,332
|True Cost to Own®
|$23,395
|$14,659
|$13,925
|$11,067
|$14,412
|$77,458
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.Shop nowLearn about the 2016 GLE-Class Coupe
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2016 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class Coupe in Virginia is:not available
