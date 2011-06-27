2019 Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Near ZIP
GLC-Class SUV
GLC 300 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A)
True Cost to Own
$66,146*
Total Cash Price
$47,454
GLC 300 4MATIC 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A)
True Cost to Own
$64,849*
Total Cash Price
$46,524
GLC-Class AMG GLC 43
AMG GLC 43 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 9A)
True Cost to Own
$89,492*
Total Cash Price
$64,203
GLC-Class Hybrid
GLC 350e 4MATIC 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 7A)
True Cost to Own
$91,437*
Total Cash Price
$65,599
GLC-Class AMG GLC 63
AMG GLC 63 4dr SUV AWD (4.0L 8cyl Turbo 9A)
True Cost to Own
$88,843*
Total Cash Price
$63,738
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2019 GLC-Class SUV GLC 300 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,017
|$1,053
|$1,089
|$1,127
|$1,167
|$5,453
|Maintenance
|$311
|$1,122
|$1,035
|$3,009
|$2,616
|$8,094
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$1,312
|$2,017
|$3,328
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,946
|$47
|$47
|$47
|$47
|$2,134
|Financing
|$2,552
|$2,052
|$1,520
|$951
|$344
|$7,418
|Depreciation
|$12,287
|$5,093
|$4,161
|$4,661
|$4,074
|$30,276
|Fuel
|$1,779
|$1,832
|$1,887
|$1,943
|$2,002
|$9,443
|True Cost to Own®
|$19,892
|$11,199
|$9,739
|$13,050
|$12,267
|$66,146
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2019 GLC-Class SUV GLC 300 4MATIC 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$997
|$1,032
|$1,068
|$1,105
|$1,144
|$5,346
|Maintenance
|$305
|$1,100
|$1,015
|$2,950
|$2,565
|$7,935
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$1,286
|$1,977
|$3,263
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,908
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$2,092
|Financing
|$2,502
|$2,012
|$1,490
|$932
|$337
|$7,273
|Depreciation
|$12,046
|$4,993
|$4,079
|$4,570
|$3,994
|$29,682
|Fuel
|$1,744
|$1,796
|$1,850
|$1,905
|$1,963
|$9,258
|True Cost to Own®
|$19,502
|$10,979
|$9,548
|$12,794
|$12,026
|$64,849
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2019 GLC-Class AMG GLC 43 AMG GLC 43 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 9A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,376
|$1,424
|$1,474
|$1,525
|$1,579
|$7,377
|Maintenance
|$421
|$1,518
|$1,401
|$4,071
|$3,540
|$10,950
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$1,775
|$2,728
|$4,503
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,633
|$63
|$63
|$63
|$63
|$2,887
|Financing
|$3,453
|$2,777
|$2,056
|$1,286
|$465
|$10,037
|Depreciation
|$16,623
|$6,890
|$5,629
|$6,307
|$5,512
|$40,961
|Fuel
|$2,407
|$2,478
|$2,553
|$2,629
|$2,709
|$12,776
|True Cost to Own®
|$26,913
|$15,151
|$13,176
|$17,656
|$16,596
|$89,492
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2019 GLC-Class Hybrid GLC 350e 4MATIC 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 7A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,406
|$1,455
|$1,506
|$1,558
|$1,613
|$7,538
|Maintenance
|$430
|$1,551
|$1,431
|$4,160
|$3,617
|$11,188
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$1,813
|$2,788
|$4,601
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,690
|$65
|$65
|$65
|$65
|$2,950
|Financing
|$3,528
|$2,837
|$2,101
|$1,314
|$475
|$10,255
|Depreciation
|$16,985
|$7,040
|$5,751
|$6,444
|$5,632
|$41,852
|Fuel
|$2,459
|$2,532
|$2,609
|$2,686
|$2,768
|$13,054
|True Cost to Own®
|$27,498
|$15,480
|$13,463
|$18,040
|$16,957
|$91,437
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2019 GLC-Class AMG GLC 63 AMG GLC 63 4dr SUV AWD (4.0L 8cyl Turbo 9A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,366
|$1,414
|$1,463
|$1,514
|$1,567
|$7,324
|Maintenance
|$418
|$1,507
|$1,391
|$4,042
|$3,514
|$10,871
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$1,762
|$2,708
|$4,470
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,614
|$63
|$63
|$63
|$63
|$2,866
|Financing
|$3,428
|$2,756
|$2,041
|$1,277
|$462
|$9,964
|Depreciation
|$16,503
|$6,840
|$5,588
|$6,261
|$5,472
|$40,664
|Fuel
|$2,389
|$2,461
|$2,535
|$2,610
|$2,689
|$12,683
|True Cost to Own®
|$26,718
|$15,041
|$13,081
|$17,528
|$16,476
|$88,843
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.Shop nowLearn about the 2019 GLC-Class
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2019 Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class in Virginia is:not available
Legal
Related 2019 Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Ford Shelby GT350 2016
- Used Chevrolet Silverado 1500 2000
- Used Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class
- Used Ford F-250 Super Duty 2004
- Used BMW 3 Series 2014
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2013
- Used Kia Niro 2017
- Used Subaru Forester 2009
- Used Chevrolet Silverado 1500 2011
- Used Mercedes-Benz C-Class 2006
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2019 Kia Cadenza
- 2021 Mazda CX-5 News
- 2021 Lamborghini Urus News
- 2021 Ford F-150 News
- 2019 Buick Regal Sportback
- 2019 Ram 1500 Classic
- 2019 ALPINA B7
- 2020 Ram 1500
- 2019 Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class Coupe
- 2019 Ghibli
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons
Research Similar Vehicles
- Chevrolet Suburban 2019
- 2020 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport
- Jaguar E-PACE 2020
- 2020 Cadillac XT4
- 2020 BMW X6 M
- 2019 Passport
- 2019 Niro EV
- 2020 Eclipse Cross
- 2019 Audi Q3
- Lexus RX 350L 2020