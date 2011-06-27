Used 2018 Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Near ZIP
GLC-Class SUV
AMG GLC 43 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 9A)
True Cost to Own
$58,905*
Total Cash Price
$36,896
GLC 300 4MATIC 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A)
True Cost to Own
$57,750*
Total Cash Price
$36,173
GLC 300 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A)
True Cost to Own
$79,118*
Total Cash Price
$49,557
GLC 350e 4MATIC 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 7A)
True Cost to Own
$81,428*
Total Cash Price
$51,004
AMG GLC 63 4dr SUV AWD (4.0L 8cyl Turbo 9A)
True Cost to Own
$79,695*
Total Cash Price
$49,919
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2018 GLC-Class SUV AMG GLC 43 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 9A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,017
|$1,048
|$1,079
|$1,111
|$1,144
|$5,399
|Maintenance
|$1,344
|$548
|$2,841
|$2,035
|$1,528
|$8,296
|Repairs
|$0
|$1,245
|$1,918
|$2,068
|$2,227
|$7,457
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,971
|$47
|$47
|$47
|$47
|$2,158
|Financing
|$1,984
|$1,596
|$1,181
|$740
|$267
|$5,768
|Depreciation
|$7,432
|$3,855
|$3,393
|$3,007
|$2,698
|$20,384
|Fuel
|$1,779
|$1,832
|$1,887
|$1,943
|$2,002
|$9,443
|True Cost to Own®
|$15,526
|$10,170
|$12,345
|$10,950
|$9,913
|$58,905
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2018 GLC-Class SUV GLC 300 4MATIC 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$997
|$1,027
|$1,058
|$1,089
|$1,122
|$5,293
|Maintenance
|$1,318
|$537
|$2,785
|$1,995
|$1,498
|$8,133
|Repairs
|$0
|$1,221
|$1,880
|$2,027
|$2,183
|$7,311
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,932
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$2,116
|Financing
|$1,945
|$1,565
|$1,158
|$725
|$262
|$5,655
|Depreciation
|$7,286
|$3,779
|$3,326
|$2,948
|$2,645
|$19,984
|Fuel
|$1,744
|$1,796
|$1,850
|$1,905
|$1,963
|$9,258
|True Cost to Own®
|$15,222
|$9,971
|$12,103
|$10,735
|$9,719
|$57,750
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2018 GLC-Class SUV GLC 300 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,366
|$1,407
|$1,449
|$1,492
|$1,537
|$7,251
|Maintenance
|$1,806
|$736
|$3,815
|$2,733
|$2,052
|$11,142
|Repairs
|$0
|$1,673
|$2,576
|$2,777
|$2,991
|$10,016
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,647
|$63
|$63
|$63
|$63
|$2,899
|Financing
|$2,665
|$2,144
|$1,586
|$993
|$359
|$7,747
|Depreciation
|$9,982
|$5,177
|$4,557
|$4,039
|$3,624
|$27,378
|Fuel
|$2,389
|$2,461
|$2,535
|$2,610
|$2,689
|$12,683
|True Cost to Own®
|$20,854
|$13,660
|$16,581
|$14,707
|$13,315
|$79,118
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2018 GLC-Class SUV GLC 350e 4MATIC 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 7A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,406
|$1,448
|$1,492
|$1,535
|$1,582
|$7,463
|Maintenance
|$1,858
|$757
|$3,927
|$2,813
|$2,112
|$11,468
|Repairs
|$0
|$1,722
|$2,651
|$2,858
|$3,078
|$10,309
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,724
|$65
|$65
|$65
|$65
|$2,984
|Financing
|$2,742
|$2,207
|$1,633
|$1,022
|$369
|$7,974
|Depreciation
|$10,273
|$5,328
|$4,690
|$4,157
|$3,729
|$28,177
|Fuel
|$2,459
|$2,532
|$2,609
|$2,686
|$2,768
|$13,054
|True Cost to Own®
|$21,463
|$14,059
|$17,065
|$15,136
|$13,704
|$81,428
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2018 GLC-Class SUV AMG GLC 63 4dr SUV AWD (4.0L 8cyl Turbo 9A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,376
|$1,417
|$1,460
|$1,503
|$1,548
|$7,304
|Maintenance
|$1,819
|$741
|$3,843
|$2,753
|$2,067
|$11,224
|Repairs
|$0
|$1,685
|$2,594
|$2,797
|$3,013
|$10,089
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,666
|$63
|$63
|$63
|$63
|$2,920
|Financing
|$2,684
|$2,160
|$1,598
|$1,000
|$362
|$7,804
|Depreciation
|$10,055
|$5,215
|$4,590
|$4,068
|$3,650
|$27,578
|Fuel
|$2,407
|$2,478
|$2,553
|$2,629
|$2,709
|$12,776
|True Cost to Own®
|$21,006
|$13,760
|$16,702
|$14,814
|$13,412
|$79,695
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.Shop nowLearn about the 2018 GLC-Class
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2018 Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class in Virginia is:not available
