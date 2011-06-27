Used 2015 Mercedes-Benz GLA-Class Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Near ZIP
GLA-Class SUV
GLA 250 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM)
True Cost to Own
$51,023*
Total Cash Price
$20,846
GLA 45 AMG 4MATIC 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM)
True Cost to Own
$68,532*
Total Cash Price
$27,999
GLA 250 4MATIC 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM)
True Cost to Own
$50,023*
Total Cash Price
$20,437
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2015 GLA-Class SUV GLA 250 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$854
|$879
|$906
|$933
|$961
|$4,533
|Maintenance
|$1,955
|$1,354
|$322
|$3,479
|$2,685
|$9,795
|Repairs
|$1,928
|$2,062
|$2,222
|$2,392
|$2,574
|$11,178
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,132
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$1,299
|Financing
|$1,121
|$902
|$667
|$418
|$151
|$3,259
|Depreciation
|$4,903
|$2,278
|$2,005
|$1,777
|$1,595
|$12,558
|Fuel
|$1,582
|$1,630
|$1,679
|$1,729
|$1,781
|$8,401
|True Cost to Own®
|$13,475
|$9,146
|$7,843
|$10,770
|$9,789
|$51,023
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2015 GLA-Class SUV GLA 45 AMG 4MATIC 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,147
|$1,181
|$1,217
|$1,254
|$1,291
|$6,088
|Maintenance
|$2,626
|$1,818
|$433
|$4,673
|$3,606
|$13,156
|Repairs
|$2,589
|$2,770
|$2,984
|$3,213
|$3,458
|$15,014
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,521
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$1,745
|Financing
|$1,506
|$1,211
|$896
|$562
|$203
|$4,377
|Depreciation
|$6,586
|$3,059
|$2,693
|$2,387
|$2,143
|$16,867
|Fuel
|$2,125
|$2,189
|$2,255
|$2,322
|$2,392
|$11,283
|True Cost to Own®
|$18,099
|$12,285
|$10,534
|$14,466
|$13,148
|$68,532
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2015 GLA-Class SUV GLA 250 4MATIC 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$837
|$862
|$888
|$915
|$942
|$4,444
|Maintenance
|$1,917
|$1,327
|$316
|$3,411
|$2,632
|$9,603
|Repairs
|$1,890
|$2,022
|$2,178
|$2,345
|$2,524
|$10,959
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,110
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$1,274
|Financing
|$1,099
|$884
|$654
|$410
|$148
|$3,195
|Depreciation
|$4,807
|$2,233
|$1,966
|$1,742
|$1,564
|$12,312
|Fuel
|$1,551
|$1,598
|$1,646
|$1,695
|$1,746
|$8,236
|True Cost to Own®
|$13,211
|$8,967
|$7,689
|$10,559
|$9,597
|$50,023
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.Shop nowLearn about the 2015 GLA-Class
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2015 Mercedes-Benz GLA-Class in Virginia is:not available
