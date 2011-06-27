Estimated values
2004 Scion xA 4dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,089
|$1,707
|$2,037
|Clean
|$968
|$1,522
|$1,818
|Average
|$726
|$1,151
|$1,380
|Rough
|$485
|$780
|$941
Estimated values
2004 Scion xA 4dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,359
|$2,406
|$2,962
|Clean
|$1,208
|$2,144
|$2,644
|Average
|$906
|$1,621
|$2,007
|Rough
|$605
|$1,098
|$1,369