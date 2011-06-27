2020 Mercedes-Benz E-Class Sedan Consumer Reviews

Abaco Mike , 05/09/2020 E 450 4MATIC 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 9A)

I've owned many Mercedes Benz vehicles because they are solidly built, dependable and possess the latest safety and technology features. My lease was up on my 2018 S450 so I decided on the E450 4MATIC Sedan. I picked it up on May 4th, 2020. What a car! The first noticeable attribute was the razor sharp cornering and handling with unbelievable acceleration and power. The responsiveness of the car to driver input is phenomenal. My car is fully loaded with Driver's Assistance, Exterior Lighting, Parking Assistance, AMG, Premium, Panorama Roof, 19" AMG Wheels/Tires Packages. Impressive array of technology coupled with a smart phone app that provides huge amounts of data about the vehicle (Mercedes Me Connect). I love this car! Seats are comfortable and visibility outstanding. It is quieter than one would think for a 362 hp twin turbo V6 engine and performance all season run flat tires. Audio system is terrific with HD AM/FM tuning as well as Apple Car Play for hands-free control over music. The styling is more like a baby S Class Sedan with LED front and rear lights. I recommend a test drive in an E350 and then an E450 to truly appreciate the superiority of the E450 4MATIC (AWD). This is truly a vehicle made for a driver who appreciates a car that fits like a glove.