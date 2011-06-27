  1. Home
2020 Mercedes-Benz E-Class Sedan Consumer Reviews

E-Class Mercedes

Js, 12/28/2019
E 350 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A)
6 of 7 people found this review helpful

The car met all my expectations. Having owned one before I was impressed with the updates they have made over the years. Smooth ride with all the toys.

2020 E450 4MATIC SEDAN - A Diamond In The Rough!

Abaco Mike, 05/09/2020
E 450 4MATIC 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 9A)
3 of 5 people found this review helpful

I've owned many Mercedes Benz vehicles because they are solidly built, dependable and possess the latest safety and technology features. My lease was up on my 2018 S450 so I decided on the E450 4MATIC Sedan. I picked it up on May 4th, 2020. What a car! The first noticeable attribute was the razor sharp cornering and handling with unbelievable acceleration and power. The responsiveness of the car to driver input is phenomenal. My car is fully loaded with Driver's Assistance, Exterior Lighting, Parking Assistance, AMG, Premium, Panorama Roof, 19" AMG Wheels/Tires Packages. Impressive array of technology coupled with a smart phone app that provides huge amounts of data about the vehicle (Mercedes Me Connect). I love this car! Seats are comfortable and visibility outstanding. It is quieter than one would think for a 362 hp twin turbo V6 engine and performance all season run flat tires. Audio system is terrific with HD AM/FM tuning as well as Apple Car Play for hands-free control over music. The styling is more like a baby S Class Sedan with LED front and rear lights. I recommend a test drive in an E350 and then an E450 to truly appreciate the superiority of the E450 4MATIC (AWD). This is truly a vehicle made for a driver who appreciates a car that fits like a glove.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
2020 MB E-450

Ins man Rick, 05/04/2020
E 450 4MATIC 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 9A)
2 of 5 people found this review helpful

I currently drive an 11 MB E350 and an 08 CLS 550. About 2 weeks ago I had my E350 in he shop for service and last week I had the CLS 550 being serviced. 2 weeks ago, the dealership gave me new E350 to drive. I enjoyed it, however, last week they gave me a new E-450, big difference and I enjoyed it waayy more than the E350, its quicker, more comfortable, I like to surprise the youngsters driving Chargers and Camaros sometimes. I like my E350 but I've always wished that I bought an E-550. I really want a new S560 but my retirement account is not where I want it yet so I could be happy with E-450 and placing the difference in my retirement account.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
