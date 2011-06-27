2020 Mercedes-Benz E-Class Sedan Consumer Reviews
E-Class Mercedes
The car met all my expectations. Having owned one before I was impressed with the updates they have made over the years. Smooth ride with all the toys.
2020 E450 4MATIC SEDAN - A Diamond In The Rough!
I've owned many Mercedes Benz vehicles because they are solidly built, dependable and possess the latest safety and technology features. My lease was up on my 2018 S450 so I decided on the E450 4MATIC Sedan. I picked it up on May 4th, 2020. What a car! The first noticeable attribute was the razor sharp cornering and handling with unbelievable acceleration and power. The responsiveness of the car to driver input is phenomenal. My car is fully loaded with Driver's Assistance, Exterior Lighting, Parking Assistance, AMG, Premium, Panorama Roof, 19" AMG Wheels/Tires Packages. Impressive array of technology coupled with a smart phone app that provides huge amounts of data about the vehicle (Mercedes Me Connect). I love this car! Seats are comfortable and visibility outstanding. It is quieter than one would think for a 362 hp twin turbo V6 engine and performance all season run flat tires. Audio system is terrific with HD AM/FM tuning as well as Apple Car Play for hands-free control over music. The styling is more like a baby S Class Sedan with LED front and rear lights. I recommend a test drive in an E350 and then an E450 to truly appreciate the superiority of the E450 4MATIC (AWD). This is truly a vehicle made for a driver who appreciates a car that fits like a glove.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
2020 MB E-450
I currently drive an 11 MB E350 and an 08 CLS 550. About 2 weeks ago I had my E350 in he shop for service and last week I had the CLS 550 being serviced. 2 weeks ago, the dealership gave me new E350 to drive. I enjoyed it, however, last week they gave me a new E-450, big difference and I enjoyed it waayy more than the E350, its quicker, more comfortable, I like to surprise the youngsters driving Chargers and Camaros sometimes. I like my E350 but I've always wished that I bought an E-550. I really want a new S560 but my retirement account is not where I want it yet so I could be happy with E-450 and placing the difference in my retirement account.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Sponsored cars related to the E-Class
Related 2020 Mercedes-Benz E-Class Sedan info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Chevrolet Equinox 2017
- Used Toyota Tacoma 2016
- Used Tesla Model S 2017
- Used Nissan Armada 2018
- Used Nissan Rogue 2018
- Used Toyota RAV4 2015
- Used Mercedes-Benz G-Class 2015
- Used Toyota Camry 2017
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2016
- Used INFINITI G35
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 Dodge Grand Caravan
- 2020 Pathfinder
- Volkswagen Passat 2020
- 2021 Yukon
- GMC Terrain 2020
- Subaru WRX 2020
- 2019 Rolls-Royce Cullinan
- 2020 Lincoln Navigator
- 2020 Nissan GT-R
- Mercedes-Benz GLA-Class 2021
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Honda Civic 2020
- 2020 Honda Accord
- 2021 Honda Pilot
- 2020 Honda Odyssey
- 2020 HR-V
- Honda Fit 2020
- Honda Civic 2019
- 2020 Insight
- 2020 Honda Accord Hybrid
- 2020 Clarity
Research Similar Vehicles
- Toyota RAV4 2020
- 2020 Grand Cherokee
- Jeep Wrangler 2020
- Kia Telluride 2021
- 2020 RX 350
- 2020 Volkswagen Tiguan
- 2020 Subaru Forester
- Mercedes-Benz G-Class 2020
- 2020 Outback
- Jeep Cherokee 2020