Used 2017 Mercedes-Benz E-Class Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
E-Class Sedan
E 300 Sport 4MATIC 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A)
True Cost to Own
$86,306*
Total Cash Price
$48,187
E 300 Sport 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A)
True Cost to Own
$91,346*
Total Cash Price
$51,001
E 300 Luxury 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A)
True Cost to Own
$62,997*
Total Cash Price
$35,173
E 300 Luxury 4MATIC 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A)
True Cost to Own
$71,187*
Total Cash Price
$39,745
AMG E 43 4MATIC 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 9A)
True Cost to Own
$78,116*
Total Cash Price
$43,615
E-Class Wagon
E 400 Sport 4MATIC 4dr Wagon AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 9A)
True Cost to Own
$74,966*
Total Cash Price
$41,856
E 400 Luxury 4MATIC 4dr Wagon AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 9A)
True Cost to Own
$83,156*
Total Cash Price
$46,428
E-Class Convertible
E 400 2dr Convertible (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 7A)
True Cost to Own
$88,826*
Total Cash Price
$49,594
E 550 2dr Convertible (4.7L 8cyl Turbo 7A)
True Cost to Own
$86,936*
Total Cash Price
$48,539
E-Class Coupe
E 400 2dr Coupe (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 7A)
True Cost to Own
$64,257*
Total Cash Price
$35,876
E 550 2dr Coupe (4.7L 8cyl Turbo 7A)
True Cost to Own
$65,517*
Total Cash Price
$36,580
E 400 4MATIC 2dr Coupe AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 7A)
True Cost to Own
$62,997*
Total Cash Price
$35,173
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 E-Class Sedan E 300 Sport 4MATIC 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,425
|$1,467
|$1,511
|$1,556
|$1,604
|$7,564
|Maintenance
|$977
|$4,551
|$1,930
|$2,391
|$5,068
|$14,917
|Repairs
|$1,452
|$2,221
|$2,395
|$2,578
|$2,777
|$11,423
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,570
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$2,795
|Financing
|$2,592
|$2,084
|$1,543
|$964
|$349
|$7,532
|Depreciation
|$11,198
|$5,565
|$4,899
|$4,340
|$3,898
|$29,900
|Fuel
|$2,293
|$2,362
|$2,433
|$2,506
|$2,581
|$12,175
|True Cost to Own®
|$22,508
|$18,306
|$14,767
|$14,392
|$16,333
|$86,306
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 E-Class Sedan E 300 Sport 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,508
|$1,553
|$1,599
|$1,647
|$1,698
|$8,005
|Maintenance
|$1,034
|$4,817
|$2,043
|$2,530
|$5,364
|$15,788
|Repairs
|$1,537
|$2,350
|$2,535
|$2,729
|$2,939
|$12,090
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,720
|$59
|$59
|$59
|$59
|$2,958
|Financing
|$2,743
|$2,205
|$1,633
|$1,021
|$370
|$7,972
|Depreciation
|$11,852
|$5,890
|$5,185
|$4,594
|$4,125
|$31,646
|Fuel
|$2,427
|$2,500
|$2,575
|$2,652
|$2,732
|$12,886
|True Cost to Own®
|$23,822
|$19,375
|$15,630
|$15,232
|$17,287
|$91,346
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 E-Class Sedan E 300 Luxury 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,040
|$1,071
|$1,103
|$1,136
|$1,171
|$5,521
|Maintenance
|$713
|$3,322
|$1,409
|$1,745
|$3,699
|$10,888
|Repairs
|$1,060
|$1,621
|$1,748
|$1,882
|$2,027
|$8,338
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,876
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$2,040
|Financing
|$1,892
|$1,521
|$1,126
|$704
|$255
|$5,498
|Depreciation
|$8,174
|$4,062
|$3,576
|$3,168
|$2,845
|$21,825
|Fuel
|$1,674
|$1,724
|$1,776
|$1,829
|$1,884
|$8,887
|True Cost to Own®
|$16,429
|$13,362
|$10,779
|$10,505
|$11,922
|$62,997
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 E-Class Sedan E 300 Luxury 4MATIC 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,175
|$1,210
|$1,246
|$1,284
|$1,323
|$6,239
|Maintenance
|$806
|$3,754
|$1,592
|$1,972
|$4,180
|$12,303
|Repairs
|$1,198
|$1,832
|$1,975
|$2,127
|$2,291
|$9,422
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,120
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$2,305
|Financing
|$2,138
|$1,719
|$1,272
|$796
|$288
|$6,213
|Depreciation
|$9,237
|$4,590
|$4,041
|$3,580
|$3,215
|$24,662
|Fuel
|$1,892
|$1,948
|$2,007
|$2,067
|$2,129
|$10,042
|True Cost to Own®
|$18,565
|$15,099
|$12,180
|$11,871
|$13,472
|$71,187
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 E-Class Sedan AMG E 43 4MATIC 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 9A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,290
|$1,328
|$1,368
|$1,409
|$1,452
|$6,846
|Maintenance
|$884
|$4,119
|$1,747
|$2,164
|$4,587
|$13,501
|Repairs
|$1,314
|$2,010
|$2,168
|$2,334
|$2,513
|$10,339
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,326
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$2,530
|Financing
|$2,346
|$1,886
|$1,396
|$873
|$316
|$6,818
|Depreciation
|$10,136
|$5,037
|$4,434
|$3,928
|$3,528
|$27,063
|Fuel
|$2,076
|$2,138
|$2,202
|$2,268
|$2,336
|$11,020
|True Cost to Own®
|$20,372
|$16,569
|$13,366
|$13,026
|$14,783
|$78,116
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 E-Class Wagon E 400 Sport 4MATIC 4dr Wagon AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 9A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,238
|$1,274
|$1,313
|$1,352
|$1,393
|$6,570
|Maintenance
|$848
|$3,953
|$1,677
|$2,077
|$4,402
|$12,957
|Repairs
|$1,261
|$1,929
|$2,080
|$2,240
|$2,412
|$9,922
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,232
|$49
|$49
|$49
|$49
|$2,428
|Financing
|$2,251
|$1,810
|$1,340
|$838
|$303
|$6,543
|Depreciation
|$9,727
|$4,834
|$4,255
|$3,770
|$3,386
|$25,972
|Fuel
|$1,992
|$2,052
|$2,113
|$2,177
|$2,242
|$10,576
|True Cost to Own®
|$19,551
|$15,901
|$12,827
|$12,501
|$14,187
|$74,966
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 E-Class Wagon E 400 Luxury 4MATIC 4dr Wagon AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 9A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,373
|$1,414
|$1,456
|$1,500
|$1,546
|$7,288
|Maintenance
|$941
|$4,385
|$1,860
|$2,303
|$4,883
|$14,372
|Repairs
|$1,399
|$2,140
|$2,307
|$2,484
|$2,676
|$11,006
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,476
|$54
|$54
|$54
|$54
|$2,693
|Financing
|$2,497
|$2,008
|$1,486
|$929
|$337
|$7,257
|Depreciation
|$10,790
|$5,362
|$4,720
|$4,182
|$3,755
|$28,809
|Fuel
|$2,210
|$2,276
|$2,344
|$2,414
|$2,487
|$11,731
|True Cost to Own®
|$21,686
|$17,638
|$14,228
|$13,867
|$15,737
|$83,156
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 E-Class Convertible E 400 2dr Convertible (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 7A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,466
|$1,510
|$1,555
|$1,602
|$1,651
|$7,785
|Maintenance
|$1,005
|$4,684
|$1,987
|$2,460
|$5,216
|$15,352
|Repairs
|$1,495
|$2,286
|$2,465
|$2,654
|$2,858
|$11,757
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,645
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$2,876
|Financing
|$2,668
|$2,145
|$1,588
|$993
|$360
|$7,752
|Depreciation
|$11,525
|$5,727
|$5,042
|$4,467
|$4,011
|$30,773
|Fuel
|$2,360
|$2,431
|$2,504
|$2,579
|$2,656
|$12,531
|True Cost to Own®
|$23,165
|$18,840
|$15,198
|$14,812
|$16,810
|$88,826
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 E-Class Convertible E 550 2dr Convertible (4.7L 8cyl Turbo 7A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,435
|$1,478
|$1,522
|$1,568
|$1,616
|$7,619
|Maintenance
|$984
|$4,584
|$1,944
|$2,408
|$5,105
|$15,025
|Repairs
|$1,463
|$2,237
|$2,412
|$2,597
|$2,797
|$11,506
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,589
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$2,815
|Financing
|$2,611
|$2,099
|$1,554
|$972
|$352
|$7,587
|Depreciation
|$11,280
|$5,606
|$4,935
|$4,372
|$3,926
|$30,118
|Fuel
|$2,310
|$2,379
|$2,451
|$2,524
|$2,600
|$12,264
|True Cost to Own®
|$22,672
|$18,440
|$14,875
|$14,497
|$16,452
|$86,936
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 E-Class Coupe E 400 2dr Coupe (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 7A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,061
|$1,092
|$1,125
|$1,159
|$1,194
|$5,631
|Maintenance
|$727
|$3,388
|$1,437
|$1,780
|$3,773
|$11,106
|Repairs
|$1,081
|$1,653
|$1,783
|$1,920
|$2,068
|$8,505
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,914
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$2,081
|Financing
|$1,930
|$1,551
|$1,149
|$718
|$260
|$5,608
|Depreciation
|$8,337
|$4,143
|$3,648
|$3,231
|$2,902
|$22,262
|Fuel
|$1,707
|$1,758
|$1,812
|$1,866
|$1,922
|$9,065
|True Cost to Own®
|$16,758
|$13,629
|$10,995
|$10,715
|$12,160
|$64,257
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 E-Class Coupe E 550 2dr Coupe (4.7L 8cyl Turbo 7A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,082
|$1,114
|$1,147
|$1,181
|$1,218
|$5,742
|Maintenance
|$742
|$3,455
|$1,465
|$1,815
|$3,847
|$11,324
|Repairs
|$1,102
|$1,686
|$1,818
|$1,957
|$2,108
|$8,672
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,951
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$2,122
|Financing
|$1,968
|$1,582
|$1,171
|$732
|$265
|$5,718
|Depreciation
|$8,501
|$4,224
|$3,719
|$3,295
|$2,959
|$22,698
|Fuel
|$1,741
|$1,793
|$1,847
|$1,902
|$1,959
|$9,242
|True Cost to Own®
|$17,086
|$13,896
|$11,210
|$10,925
|$12,399
|$65,517
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 E-Class Coupe E 400 4MATIC 2dr Coupe AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 7A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,040
|$1,071
|$1,103
|$1,136
|$1,171
|$5,521
|Maintenance
|$713
|$3,322
|$1,409
|$1,745
|$3,699
|$10,888
|Repairs
|$1,060
|$1,621
|$1,748
|$1,882
|$2,027
|$8,338
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,876
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$2,040
|Financing
|$1,892
|$1,521
|$1,126
|$704
|$255
|$5,498
|Depreciation
|$8,174
|$4,062
|$3,576
|$3,168
|$2,845
|$21,825
|Fuel
|$1,674
|$1,724
|$1,776
|$1,829
|$1,884
|$8,887
|True Cost to Own®
|$16,429
|$13,362
|$10,779
|$10,505
|$11,922
|$62,997
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.Shop nowLearn about the 2017 E-Class
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2017 Mercedes-Benz E-Class in Virginia is:not available
Related Used 2017 Mercedes-Benz E-Class info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Mazda 6 2017
- Used Mercedes-Benz G-Class 2014
- Used Ford F-250 Super Duty 2016
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2016
- Used Mitsubishi Lancer
- Used Ford Flex
- Used Lincoln MKZ 2018
- Used Land Rover Range Rover 2016
- Used Mercedes-Benz SL-Class
- Used INFINITI QX80 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Ferrari 488 Spider 2019
- 2019 Volt
- 2019 INFINITI Q70
- 2019 Beetle
- 2019 BMW 8 Series
- 2019 Buick LaCrosse
- 2019 Acura RLX
- 2019 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class
- 2020 Kia Soul
- Volkswagen Golf SportWagen 2019
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- 2019 Corolla Hatchback
- 2019 Land Cruiser
- 2019 Toyota Camry Hybrid
- 2021 Corolla Hatchback
- 2019 Highlander Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Avalon
- 2019 Toyota Sequoia
- 2019 Toyota Mirai
- 2019 Toyota Prius Prime
- Toyota Mirai 2019