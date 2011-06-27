Used 2015 Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Near ZIP
CLS-Class CLS 63 AMG 4MATIC S-Model
CLS 63 AMG 4MATIC S-Model 4dr Sedan AWD (5.5L 8cyl Turbo 7A)
True Cost to Own
$93,168*
Total Cash Price
$43,006
CLS-Class Sedan
CLS 400 4MATIC 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 7A)
True Cost to Own
$67,513*
Total Cash Price
$31,164
CLS 550 4MATIC 4dr Sedan AWD (4.7L 8cyl Turbo 7A)
True Cost to Own
$68,863*
Total Cash Price
$31,787
CLS 400 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 7A)
True Cost to Own
$92,493*
Total Cash Price
$42,695
CLS 550 4dr Sedan (4.7L 8cyl Turbo 9A)
True Cost to Own
$95,193*
Total Cash Price
$43,941
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2015 CLS-Class CLS 63 AMG 4MATIC S-Model CLS 63 AMG 4MATIC S-Model 4dr Sedan AWD (5.5L 8cyl Turbo 7A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,696
|$1,747
|$1,800
|$1,853
|$1,909
|$9,005
|Maintenance
|$3,366
|$3,246
|$694
|$4,830
|$5,145
|$17,280
|Repairs
|$2,608
|$2,790
|$3,006
|$3,236
|$3,483
|$15,123
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,300
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$2,527
|Financing
|$2,313
|$1,860
|$1,377
|$861
|$312
|$6,723
|Depreciation
|$11,203
|$5,419
|$4,631
|$3,947
|$3,367
|$28,567
|Fuel
|$2,626
|$2,705
|$2,786
|$2,869
|$2,956
|$13,942
|True Cost to Own®
|$26,112
|$17,824
|$14,351
|$17,653
|$17,228
|$93,168
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2015 CLS-Class Sedan CLS 400 4MATIC 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 7A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,229
|$1,266
|$1,304
|$1,343
|$1,383
|$6,525
|Maintenance
|$2,439
|$2,352
|$503
|$3,500
|$3,728
|$12,522
|Repairs
|$1,890
|$2,022
|$2,178
|$2,345
|$2,524
|$10,959
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,667
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$1,831
|Financing
|$1,676
|$1,348
|$998
|$624
|$226
|$4,872
|Depreciation
|$8,118
|$3,927
|$3,356
|$2,860
|$2,440
|$20,701
|Fuel
|$1,903
|$1,960
|$2,019
|$2,079
|$2,142
|$10,103
|True Cost to Own®
|$18,922
|$12,916
|$10,399
|$12,792
|$12,484
|$67,513
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2015 CLS-Class Sedan CLS 550 4MATIC 4dr Sedan AWD (4.7L 8cyl Turbo 7A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,254
|$1,291
|$1,330
|$1,370
|$1,411
|$6,656
|Maintenance
|$2,488
|$2,399
|$513
|$3,570
|$3,803
|$12,772
|Repairs
|$1,928
|$2,062
|$2,222
|$2,392
|$2,574
|$11,178
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,700
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$1,868
|Financing
|$1,710
|$1,375
|$1,018
|$636
|$231
|$4,969
|Depreciation
|$8,280
|$4,006
|$3,423
|$2,917
|$2,489
|$21,115
|Fuel
|$1,941
|$1,999
|$2,059
|$2,121
|$2,185
|$10,305
|True Cost to Own®
|$19,300
|$13,174
|$10,607
|$13,048
|$12,734
|$68,863
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2015 CLS-Class Sedan CLS 400 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 7A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,684
|$1,734
|$1,786
|$1,840
|$1,895
|$8,939
|Maintenance
|$3,341
|$3,222
|$689
|$4,795
|$5,107
|$17,155
|Repairs
|$2,589
|$2,770
|$2,984
|$3,213
|$3,458
|$15,014
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,284
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$2,508
|Financing
|$2,296
|$1,847
|$1,367
|$855
|$310
|$6,675
|Depreciation
|$11,122
|$5,380
|$4,598
|$3,918
|$3,343
|$28,360
|Fuel
|$2,607
|$2,685
|$2,766
|$2,848
|$2,935
|$13,841
|True Cost to Own®
|$25,923
|$17,695
|$14,247
|$17,525
|$17,103
|$92,493
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2015 CLS-Class Sedan CLS 550 4dr Sedan (4.7L 8cyl Turbo 9A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,733
|$1,785
|$1,839
|$1,894
|$1,950
|$9,200
|Maintenance
|$3,439
|$3,316
|$709
|$4,935
|$5,256
|$17,656
|Repairs
|$2,665
|$2,851
|$3,071
|$3,306
|$3,559
|$15,452
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,350
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$2,582
|Financing
|$2,363
|$1,901
|$1,407
|$880
|$319
|$6,870
|Depreciation
|$11,446
|$5,537
|$4,732
|$4,033
|$3,440
|$29,188
|Fuel
|$2,683
|$2,764
|$2,847
|$2,931
|$3,020
|$14,245
|True Cost to Own®
|$26,680
|$18,212
|$14,663
|$18,037
|$17,602
|$95,193
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2015 Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class in Virginia is:not available
