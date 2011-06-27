Used 2007 Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class CLS63 AMG® Consumer Reviews

CLS 63 AMG David , 01/01/2007 12 of 17 people found this review helpful It is difficult for me to describe just how brilliant the CLS 63 AMG is. It really is a dream car. It simply does everything! When you are stressed, tired or off to lets say the ball, it will simply drive like a very comfortable and expensive saloon. However, should you need to get somewhere quickly, its speed will leave you breathless and with a big smile on you face! It will get you from 0-60mph in 4.1 seconds if you use the paddle shifts or 4.3 if you leave it in sport mode. Only very serious supercars like a Lambo are faster. I spent about 8 months researching the CLS range and decided there was nothing out there with this combination of beauty, style, performance, and practicality. Report Abuse

Just Being Honest Mike , 03/14/2008 2 of 3 people found this review helpful Bought the car in Aug of 07. I bought the car as a weekend car and pretty much only drive it on the weekends. the car is very powerful and very fun to drive. The tranny is a little jerky at low speeds. The exhuast note is lovely and the looks of the cars is stunning. I have had both women and men tell me the car is sexy. The car is definitely an eye turner and the stop light to stop light power is heart pumping! This car will get you into trouble real quick! I hope you enjoy it if you decide to buy!

MB 63 AMG JSeguancia , 03/15/2008 1 of 1 people found this review helpful Powerful car, handles beautifully. Drivers side mirror blocks some road visibility. Car "hugs" you as you drive. Very much worth the money.

Super coupe/sedan Jeremiah , 01/13/2017 CLS63 AMG 4dr Sedan (6.2L 8cyl 7A) 1 of 1 people found this review helpful Absolutely amazing performance!!!! Great ride. Handing is awesome until you get into super sharp and quick transitions.... Then it's size and weight starts to show. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value