  1. Home
  2. Mercedes-Benz
  3. Mercedes-Benz CLK-Class
  4. Used 2003 Mercedes-Benz CLK-Class
  5. Used 2003 Mercedes-Benz CLK-Class Convertible
  6. Consumer Reviews

Used 2003 Mercedes-Benz CLK-Class Convertible Consumer Reviews

More about the 2003 CLK-Class
5(81%)4(11%)3(3%)2(5%)1(0%)
4.7
26 reviews
Write a review
See all CLK-Classes for sale
List Price Estimate
$2,449 - $5,154
Used CLK-Class for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
12345...6

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

More than expected

Audrey Parks, 09/13/2003
8 of 8 people found this review helpful

We fully expected a good car. We got a great one. Its fun to drive, has a lot of "curb appeal" and, as an unexpected plus-gas milage is great. And we don't know how the top could be easier to operate. Overall it makes driving an adventure.

Report Abuse

Great Car

VJR, 09/11/2010
9 of 10 people found this review helpful

I purchased this car from a coworker. It has been wonderful from the beginning (including when my coworker owned it). Because I didn't purchase it new it isn't equipped the way I would. e.g., I would want navigation and rear backup sensors. But I've had very few mechanical issues and have definitely enjoyed ownership.

Report Abuse

My CLK320

Gary Evans, 01/01/2005
4 of 4 people found this review helpful

Simply stated, the best of nine Mercedes I have owned.

Report Abuse

GREAT CAR

ROBERT, 07/11/2003
3 of 3 people found this review helpful

THIS IS 2002 CLK430 CONVERTIBLE. WHAT A FUN CAR TO DRIVE

Report Abuse

A true sport/luxury convertible

matt, 08/22/2007
3 of 3 people found this review helpful

Love my certified C430 cabriolet! It is a beautiful black opal, black clot top and ash interior. The Bose sound system is 2nd to none and build quality is excellent. I do believe this is an instant collectible and will only increase in value over the years. The big 4.3 litre V-8 gets over 25mpg on road trips and the comfort is superior to any other convertible out there. When the top is up you would think you where in a hardtop coupe. Probably the most beautiful car I have ever owned. If you are looking for a high quality dependable used convertible, I would strongly suggest one of these!

Report Abuse
12345...6
Items per page:
51050
Write a review
See all CLK-Classes for sale

Related Used 2003 Mercedes-Benz CLK-Class Convertible info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles