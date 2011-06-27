Used 2003 Mercedes-Benz CLK-Class Convertible Consumer Reviews
More than expected
We fully expected a good car. We got a great one. Its fun to drive, has a lot of "curb appeal" and, as an unexpected plus-gas milage is great. And we don't know how the top could be easier to operate. Overall it makes driving an adventure.
Great Car
I purchased this car from a coworker. It has been wonderful from the beginning (including when my coworker owned it). Because I didn't purchase it new it isn't equipped the way I would. e.g., I would want navigation and rear backup sensors. But I've had very few mechanical issues and have definitely enjoyed ownership.
My CLK320
Simply stated, the best of nine Mercedes I have owned.
GREAT CAR
THIS IS 2002 CLK430 CONVERTIBLE. WHAT A FUN CAR TO DRIVE
A true sport/luxury convertible
Love my certified C430 cabriolet! It is a beautiful black opal, black clot top and ash interior. The Bose sound system is 2nd to none and build quality is excellent. I do believe this is an instant collectible and will only increase in value over the years. The big 4.3 litre V-8 gets over 25mpg on road trips and the comfort is superior to any other convertible out there. When the top is up you would think you where in a hardtop coupe. Probably the most beautiful car I have ever owned. If you are looking for a high quality dependable used convertible, I would strongly suggest one of these!
Sponsored cars related to the CLK-Class
Related Used 2003 Mercedes-Benz CLK-Class Convertible info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner