Used 2003 Mercedes-Benz CLK-Class Convertible Consumer Reviews

More than expected Audrey Parks , 09/13/2003 8 of 8 people found this review helpful We fully expected a good car. We got a great one. Its fun to drive, has a lot of "curb appeal" and, as an unexpected plus-gas milage is great. And we don't know how the top could be easier to operate. Overall it makes driving an adventure. Report Abuse

Great Car VJR , 09/11/2010 9 of 10 people found this review helpful I purchased this car from a coworker. It has been wonderful from the beginning (including when my coworker owned it). Because I didn't purchase it new it isn't equipped the way I would. e.g., I would want navigation and rear backup sensors. But I've had very few mechanical issues and have definitely enjoyed ownership. Report Abuse

My CLK320 Gary Evans , 01/01/2005 4 of 4 people found this review helpful Simply stated, the best of nine Mercedes I have owned. Report Abuse

GREAT CAR ROBERT , 07/11/2003 3 of 3 people found this review helpful THIS IS 2002 CLK430 CONVERTIBLE. WHAT A FUN CAR TO DRIVE Report Abuse