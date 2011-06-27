Used 2001 Mercedes-Benz CLK-Class Coupe Consumer Reviews
You must find a grandmothers car and pamper it!
Make sure that all of the switches are working weather it's the seats to the climate control to the lights. Do your self a favor and test all switches in the car no mater how minor it may seem because they will be expensive to replace. Other than that bust out a another hundred on parts for every fix it's worth the ride. 25 year back yard mechanic. I love mine......2001 clk 320
Dream Car or Not?
My CLK320 drives like the dream I always thought Mercedes to be! This is my first Mercedes owenership experience. My main frustration has been the constant back and forth to the dealer for repairs! I have had to replace the catalytic converter 3 times in just over 2 years of ownership. Various sensors have also failed and needed replacement. I've wondered about the wisdom of purchasing another Benz. Still, when the car is not in the shop it's nice to tool around in!
Awesome car
At 278,00 miles this car still drives great and shifts smooth on the original engine and transmission. The weak point in the car is the interior and/or electrical components. My seat adjustment now has a mind of its own where up is down and back is forward. Digital pixels are hard to read but at 16 years old, I feel these cars are bulletproof if you can find one that has been cared for. I love the lines on this car and plan to keep it forever. A Classic!!
Love my CLK 430
I have loved my CLK 430 coupe since day #1. It always puts a smile on my face and is great to drive, especially on the open road. The updated styling for 2001 still looks great and I think, better than the current, slimmer model. Despite some small nuisance repairs, I'd recommend it to anyone who wants a solid, sporty car to drive in the city or on the highway.
MY Mercedes
I love my Mercedes....it is sporty and sleek handles beautiful...It drives fast and is built solid. It has a nice interior..and I wont drive anything other than a Mercedes C320.
