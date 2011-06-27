Used 2018 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Near ZIP
CLA-Class Sedan
CLA 250 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM)
True Cost to Own
$48,273*
Total Cash Price
$28,033
CLA 250 4MATIC 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM)
True Cost to Own
$66,134*
Total Cash Price
$38,405
CLA-Class AMG CLA 45
AMG CLA 45 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM)
True Cost to Own
$49,238*
Total Cash Price
$28,594
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2018 CLA-Class Sedan CLA 250 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$907
|$934
|$962
|$991
|$1,021
|$4,815
|Maintenance
|$1,181
|$854
|$2,873
|$1,687
|$1,838
|$8,433
|Repairs
|$0
|$1,079
|$1,664
|$1,794
|$1,930
|$6,467
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,505
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$1,669
|Financing
|$1,508
|$1,212
|$898
|$561
|$203
|$4,382
|Depreciation
|$5,791
|$2,696
|$2,372
|$2,103
|$1,888
|$14,850
|Fuel
|$1,442
|$1,486
|$1,530
|$1,576
|$1,623
|$7,657
|True Cost to Own®
|$12,334
|$8,302
|$10,340
|$8,753
|$8,544
|$48,273
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2018 CLA-Class Sedan CLA 250 4MATIC 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,243
|$1,280
|$1,318
|$1,358
|$1,399
|$6,597
|Maintenance
|$1,618
|$1,170
|$3,936
|$2,311
|$2,518
|$11,553
|Repairs
|$0
|$1,478
|$2,280
|$2,458
|$2,644
|$8,860
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,062
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$2,287
|Financing
|$2,066
|$1,660
|$1,230
|$769
|$278
|$6,003
|Depreciation
|$7,934
|$3,694
|$3,250
|$2,881
|$2,587
|$20,345
|Fuel
|$1,976
|$2,036
|$2,096
|$2,159
|$2,224
|$10,490
|True Cost to Own®
|$16,898
|$11,374
|$14,166
|$11,992
|$11,705
|$66,134
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2018 CLA-Class AMG CLA 45 AMG CLA 45 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$925
|$953
|$981
|$1,011
|$1,041
|$4,911
|Maintenance
|$1,205
|$871
|$2,930
|$1,721
|$1,875
|$8,602
|Repairs
|$0
|$1,101
|$1,697
|$1,830
|$1,969
|$6,596
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,535
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$1,702
|Financing
|$1,538
|$1,236
|$916
|$572
|$207
|$4,470
|Depreciation
|$5,907
|$2,750
|$2,419
|$2,145
|$1,926
|$15,147
|Fuel
|$1,471
|$1,516
|$1,561
|$1,608
|$1,655
|$7,810
|True Cost to Own®
|$12,581
|$8,468
|$10,547
|$8,928
|$8,715
|$49,238
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2018 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class in Virginia is:not available
