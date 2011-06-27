Used 2012 Mercedes-Benz CL-Class Coupe Consumer Reviews
The Ultimate High Performance Coupe
I've owned a number of Mercedes over the years, including the 560SL, 450SE Sedan, E350 Coupe, CL55, S430, E350 sedan, and the GL450. When I began shopping for another Mercedes, I researched the 2012 CL550 and concluded this was to be my next Mercedes. I found a Diamond White 2012 CL550 with Sahara Beige Premium Leather interior, and truly fully equipped with an MSRP of $127,000. The base CL550 MSRP is $114,000. I test drove the car and absolutely fell in love with the vehicle from a luxury and Performance perspective. Smooth 7 speed transmission and powered by a Twin Turbo Charged 427 HP engine. I compared this CL with a 2002 CL55 I owned. The performance of the 2012 was the best.
The best car I’ve ever owned.
I’ve had this car for years, test drove a new model, and looked at mine again. No deal. This is a super car in every sense of the word. I can’t imagine ever selling this amazing vehicle.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Sponsored cars related to the CL-Class
Related Used 2012 Mercedes-Benz CL-Class Coupe info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner