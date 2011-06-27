Used 2000 Mercedes-Benz C43 AMG® Sedan Consumer Reviews
NeDz C43 AMG
Take my word for it this car is simply amazing. It handles extremely well and out preforms many vechles on the road you come in contact with! You cannot go wrong with this car.
Best AMG , Original AMG
Surge of speed like riding a motorbike.
C43 AMG
Not much to say, only that this car is very fun to drive and if you feel that it is to slow. You can supercharge (KLEEMANN SUPERCHARGER)it and up grade a few parts... 615hp 685t period.
Awsome
Suspension, handling and power. It may not be flashy but would be hard for any care to beat its combination of features. Very solid but not harsh. A car near perfection.
i'm driving a "hot wheel"
it's like driving a "hot wheel". listening to the sound of the engine is half the experience. it handles as well as an e36 M3 and the V8 is awesome! i can't stop driving it.
