  1. Home
  2. Mercedes-Benz
  3. Mercedes-Benz C43 AMG
  4. Used 2000 Mercedes-Benz C43 AMG
  5. Used 2000 Mercedes-Benz C43 AMG Sedan
  6. Consumer Reviews

Used 2000 Mercedes-Benz C43 AMG® Sedan Consumer Reviews

More about the 2000 C43 AMG
5(100%)4(0%)3(0%)2(0%)1(0%)
5.0
7 reviews
Write a review
See all C43 AMGS for sale
List Price Estimate
$2,334 - $5,062
Used C43 AMG for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
12

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

NeDz C43 AMG

Ned, 06/25/2002
2 of 2 people found this review helpful

Take my word for it this car is simply amazing. It handles extremely well and out preforms many vechles on the road you come in contact with! You cannot go wrong with this car.

Report Abuse

Best AMG , Original AMG

sumant, 01/25/2003
2 of 2 people found this review helpful

Surge of speed like riding a motorbike.

Report Abuse

C43 AMG

AMGKID, 02/11/2003
2 of 2 people found this review helpful

Not much to say, only that this car is very fun to drive and if you feel that it is to slow. You can supercharge (KLEEMANN SUPERCHARGER)it and up grade a few parts... 615hp 685t period.

Report Abuse

Awsome

RJB, 11/21/2003
2 of 2 people found this review helpful

Suspension, handling and power. It may not be flashy but would be hard for any care to beat its combination of features. Very solid but not harsh. A car near perfection.

Report Abuse

i'm driving a "hot wheel"

fman, 04/20/2004
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

it's like driving a "hot wheel". listening to the sound of the engine is half the experience. it handles as well as an e36 M3 and the V8 is awesome! i can't stop driving it.

Report Abuse
12
Items per page:
51050
Write a review
See all C43 AMGS for sale

Related Used 2000 Mercedes-Benz C43 AMG® Sedan info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles