Used 1995 Mercedes-Benz C36 AMG® Sedan Consumer Reviews

c36- fun for the long haul
cscouper, 02/16/2003
i have owned my c36 since new in 95. this car is funominal. 142000 miles and is bulletproof. no major repairs in 8 years and fun every step of the way. i cannot find a new car out there to tempt me into trading it in. enuff said!!
An amazing car
AmgGuy94, 01/03/2010
I bought one of these cars a few months ago and i absolutely love it. Put your foot down and you wont be disappointed. These are very solid cars and not much goes wrong with them. It is very comfortable and fun to drive.
