Used 1995 Mercedes-Benz C36 AMG for Sale Near Me

Gas Motor Cars - Marietta / Georgia

FULL HIGH RESOLUTION PHOTOS AND DETAILED DESCRIPTION ON WWW.GASMOTORCARS.COM IF YOU HAVE A VEHICLE YOU ARE LOOKING TO SELL PLEASE CALL US AT (770) 455-8494WE SHOW VEHICLES BY APPOINTMENT ONLY. PLEASE CALL TO SCHEDULE AN APPOINTMENT IN ORDER TO VIEW A LISTING IN PERSON. NEW ARRIVAL!!! $15000 IN EXTREMELY COMPREHENSIVE MAINTENANCE SERVICES NOT EVEN 6 MONTHS AGO. MERCEDES BENZ ENTHUSIAST-OWNED AND ONE OF THE MOST METICULOUSLY MAINTAINED CARS WE HAVE SEEN IN A LONG TIME. STUNNING AND RARE C36 AMG READY TO GO WITH ALL MAJOR SERVICES PERFORMED AT BLUE RIDGE MB IN LILBURN GA! RUNS DRIVES AND SOUNDS AMAZING. EVERYTHING WORKS. BECKER RADIO UNIT HAS BEEN CONVERTED TO HAVE BLUETOOTH AUDIO AND LOOKS AND OPERATES LIKE OEM!! PROFESSIONALLY APPLIED CERAMIC COATING ON PAINT AND ALL EXTERIOR TRIM SURFACES (WINDOWS WINDOW RUBBER TRIM DOOR SILLS DOOR HANDLES ETC.) AWESOME FUTURE COLLECTIBLE! COMES WITH BOOKS FACTORY RADIO CODE AND BOTH KEYS. EXTERIOR IS FINISHED IN BLACK WITH BLACK LEATHER INTERIOR AND BURL WALNUT WOOD TRIM. BRAND NEW OEM C36 FLOORMATS RECENTLY INSTALLED. RECENT MAINTENANCE SERVICES PERFORMED INCLUDE: BUTLER TIRE-INSTALLED BRAND NEW MICHELIN PILOT SPORT AS3+ TIRES WITH HIGH SPEED BALANCE AND ALIGNMENT IN MARCH OF 2020. (MARCH 2020)WATER PUMP THERMOSTAT COOLANT BYPASS O-RING MERCEDES BENZ COOLANT FLUSH FRONT LOWER CONTROL ARM BUSHINGS FRONT BALL JOINTS CENTER LINK/TIE ROD ASSEMBLY IDLER ARM BUSHING KIT ALIGNMENT & 4 WHEEL BALANCE 3 COIL PACKS AND SPARK PLUG WIRE SET VALVE COVER GASKET AND BOLT SEALS AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION FLUID TRANSMISSION FILTER TRANSMISSION PAN GASKET TRANSMISSION PIN BUSHING FRONT AND REAR FLEX DISCS PASSENGER MIRROR WITH MOTOR AND GLASS ELBOW FUEL LINE AT PUMP/FILTER ENGINE MOUNTS AND UPDATED BS TRANSMISSION MOUNTS (AUGUST 2020) ENGINE RE-TIMED RESEALED CAM MAGNET H&R SPRNGS WITH BILSTEIN SPORT SHOCKS (TASTEFULLY LOWERED RIDES INCREDIBLY SMOOTH) VALVE COVER GASKET MUSTACHE SEAL/UPPER TIMING COVER O RINGS FUEL FILTER REPAIR ENGINE HARNESS WATER TEMP SENSOR SPRING SHIMS CLEAN AND CORRECT VVT ACTUATOR REAR OUTER CONTROL ARM BUSHINGS TIMING CHAIN TENSIONER CLIMATE CONTROL UNIT FACTORY OPTIONS AND FEATURES INCLUDE:3.6L INLINE 6 CYLINDER SINGLE EXIT DUAL AMG EXHAUST RADIO HEATED FRONT SEATS CLIMATE CONTROL CRUISE CONTROL POWER SUNROOF POWER WINDOWS HARDWIRED PHONE HOMELINK AND MORE. GAS MOTORCARS IS A FAMILY OWNED AND OPERATED CAR DEALERSHIP LOCATED IN MARIETTA GA. WE ONLY SELL VEHICLES OF THE HIGHEST QUALITY. WE SHIP VEHICLES WORLDWIDE AT THE BUYER'S EXPENSE. WE TAKE CONSIGNMENTS AS WELL AS TRADES. WE SHOW VEHICLES BY APPOINTMENT ONLY. PLEASE CALL AHEAD TO SCHEDULE A DATE AND TIME IN ORDER TO VIEW A LISTING IN PERSON. FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM @GASMOTORCARS It is the customer’s sole responsibility to verify the existence and condition of any equipment listed. Neither the dealership nor DealerCarSearch is responsible for misprints on prices or equipment. It is the customer’s sole responsibility to verify the accuracy of the prices with the dealer including the pricing for all added accessories.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 3 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 1997 Mercedes-Benz C36 AMG® .

Engine: 6 -cylinders

Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive

19 Combined MPG ( 16 City/ 22 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: WDBHM36E1VF560267

Stock: C0267

Certified Pre-Owned: No

