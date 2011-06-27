  1. Home
Used 2018 Mercedes-Benz C-Class AMG C 63 S Features & Specs

More about the 2018 C-Class
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission7-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG19
Total Seating4
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Rear limited slip differentialyes
Transmission7-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)17/23 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)295.8/400.2 mi.
Fuel tank capacity17.4 gal.
Combined MPG19
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Torque516 lb-ft @ 1750 rpm
Base engine size4.0 l
Horsepower503 hp @ 5500 rpm
Turning circle37.1 ft.
Valves32
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV8
Safety
4-wheel ABSyes
brake dryingyes
emergency braking preparationyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
LED headlampyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
blind spot warning accident avoidance systemyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
Packages
Advanced Lighting Packageyes
Driver Assistance Packageyes
AMG Night Packageyes
Parking Assist Packageyes
Multimedia Packageyes
Smartphone Integration Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
590 watts stereo outputyes
Burmester premium brand stereo systemyes
memory card slotyes
AM/FM stereoyes
Burmester premium brand speakersyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
6 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
USB connectionyes
13 total speakersyes
surround audio surround audio (discrete)yes
Comfort & Convenience
cruise controlyes
keyless ignitionyes
suede and leather steering wheelyes
Climate controlyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
front door pocketsyes
Transmission controls and audio controls on steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
hands-free entryyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Head-Up Displayyes
Ventilated Front Seatsyes
Red Seat Beltsyes
Garmin MAP PILOT SD Cardyes
AMG Performance Seatsyes
Air Balance Cabin Air Purification and Fragrance Systemyes
AMG Track Pace Applicationyes
Instrumentation
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
10 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
sport front seatsyes
leather/sueded microfiberyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room42.0 in.
10 -way power driver seatyes
Front head room38.8 in.
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room54.8 in.
driver seat thigh extensionyes
Rear Seats
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Rear head room35.6 in.
Rear leg room32.0 in.
Rear shoulder room51.7 in.
Exterior Options
Carbon Fiber Rear Spoileryes
19"/20" AMG Black Cross-Spoke Forgedyes
19"/20" AMG Cross-Spoke Forgedyes
Wheel Locksyes
19"/20" Twin 5-Spoke Forgedyes
Extreme-Performance Sport Tiresyes
Illuminated Staryes
19" AMG Twin 5-Spoke Alloy Wheelsyes
AMG Performance Trunk Lid Spoiler in High-Gloss Blackyes
AMG Exterior Cabron-Fiber Package Iyes
Chrome Door Handle Insertsyes
AMG Exterior Carbon-Fiber Package IIyes
Measurements
Length187.0 in.
Curb weight4096 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place10.5 cu.ft.
Height55.2 in.
Wheel base111.8 in.
Width73.9 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • designo Iridium Silver Magno
  • Selenite Grey Metallic
  • Polar White
  • designo Diamond White Metallic
  • Iridium Silver Metallic
  • Brilliant Blue Metallic
  • Obsidian Black Metallic
  • designo Selenite Grey Magno
Interior Colors
  • Black w/Grey Accents Nappa Leather, premium leather
  • Red Pepper/Black Nappa Leather, premium leather
  • Black Nappa Leather, premium leather
  • Platinum White/Black Nappa Leather, premium leather
Tires & Wheels
285/30R19 tiresyes
Performance tiresyes
19 x 10.5 in. wheelsyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Roadside4 yr./ 50000 mi.
