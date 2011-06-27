Used 2012 Mercedes-Benz C-Class Sedan Consumer Reviews

I love this car. solomonmorris1 , 10/19/2011 40 of 41 people found this review helpful I was hesitant at first about changing over from BMW after 16 years and giving up my inline 6 300hp twin turbo for a 4cylinder turbo because i thought it would be slow. Well I am very impressed with what I bought and it is black with grey/black interior with all the bells and whistles and I must say I will never go back to BMW.I am hooked on Mercedes Benz.The car exceeds all my expectations that I could have ever imagined and I totally agree with the last reviewer this car is amazing and the only thing I wanted on the car I did not get and that was the Zenon lighting package because there were only a few to go around to each dealer and I do not regret not having it now because I am loving it Report Abuse

C300 Not Worth It Barb Morri , 11/13/2016 C300 Sport 4MATIC 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl 7A) 19 of 19 people found this review helpful At 24K needed a transfer case, at 58K needed a drive shaft. Just got my car back from the drive shaft repair and now coolant level warning light came on and a new grinding sound is coming from underneath the car. My warranty is over August 2017 and Mercedes will not extend the warranty. I'm so disappointed I'm going back to Lexus. I had 2 Japanese cars before the C300, I put 180K on each of them and between both of them I had to replace only 1 alternator. The alternator was replaced at 170K. Shame on Mercedes for not offering to extent the warranty and stand behind their car. Shame on Mercedes for putting a car on the road with such inferior parts. Never again!!!! Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

2012 C350-a great choice in this category zman509 , 09/24/2011 51 of 61 people found this review helpful I bought a new C350 sedan this week after looking at Volvo S60, infinity G37, Audi S 4 and BMW 3. Never considered a Cadillac because I didn't want to get divorced. I turned in a leased BMW 528 and I wanted to downsize a bit to accomodate my 16 year old son who is a new driver. I could not be happier with my choice. Build quality, interior, engine, handling and design are all excellent. The car makes me happy to drive. The other cars I tested were good in their own way but the Benz offered the best combination of power, handling, interior appointments and safety. Report Abuse

Electrical Gremlins lawman1967 , 10/21/2012 9 of 10 people found this review helpful Mercedes-Benz just bought back my 2012 C250 because of untraceable electrical issues. I do accept that this was just luck of the draw, a fluke, the random lemon, etc., and don't believe that my car was indicative of the model. I would have random electrical issues like non-functioning buttons, seat controls and warning lights, that would magically correct themselves the next morning. Dealer and even MB regional tried to identify the problem, but failed, ultimately just buying back my car. That said, the C250 was a blast to drive, smoother, more powerful and efficient than the C300 it replaced. Still highly recommended. I replaced my car with a certified 2011 C300. Report Abuse