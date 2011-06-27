  1. Home
Used 2004 Mercedes-Benz C-Class Wagon Consumer Reviews

More about the 2004 C-Class
4.7
6 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

True sportwagon

MBZlover, 06/02/2008
3 of 4 people found this review helpful

I just bought a black on beige C320 4MATIC wagon with only 36000 miles on for under 20 grand! What a buy for such a great utility vehicle! However this car has so many aspects wouldn't normally find in an SUV or any form of utility vehicle for that manner. First off it handles just as good as my G35 coupe. Second it has a firm suspension yet delivers the true smooth ride of a Benz. Third it gets an average of 25 mpg on the highway and sometimes reaches up over 30! Fourth is the engine performance. Even with almost 40K miles on it the tranny is buttery smooth and the cars pick up is amazing! defenitely would not keep up with my Infiniti G35 but much faster than my previous Lexus RX300.

Report Abuse

4 month review

charles, 02/11/2005
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

Good handling, adequate performance, fit and finish good. I have had the vehicle for four months and I'm not convinced that reliability will be very good. Would not start on a couple ofoccasions. Dealer could not duplicate the problem. Not much room in rear seat for adults.

Report Abuse

Real Pricing on a C240 4Matic Wagon

Dasher, 01/25/2004
1 of 8 people found this review helpful

If you're looking for a C-Series, you need to bargain harder than the Edmunds price. A C240 4matic wagon with leather, sunroof package, metallic paint and CD changer stickers for $39,040; the Edmunds TMV price is $37,336 and I bought this car yesterday in Denver for $33,700, including delivery and dealer handling. By the way, this is six grand less than a comparably equipped BMW 355xi wagon.

Report Abuse

Rome wasn't built in a day

Car Guy, 01/02/2004
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

C32 Wagon is awesome. It powers past everything in it's class and handles beautifully.

Report Abuse

Solid and Fun

ShilohShooter, 04/24/2004
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

Never thought I'd use the word "fun" to describe a wagon, but this one has plenty of power, and handles almost as well as my 328i, which is impressive for a wagon. Solid construction, interior is roomier than I was expecting given the car's dimensions. Enough cargo space to meet our needs on long trips (2 adults + 2 kids). Rear seats fold down flat, giving lots of hauling room when needed, and cargo floor is "flush" with a low loading height--no need to lift objects over a lip to get them in the back.

Report Abuse
