Vehicle overview

If you're interested in purchasing a 2015 McLaren 650S, chances are you've already experienced a few of the world's elite sports cars and you're ready to step up to another level of performance. Either that, or you've won the lottery and you want to make your neighbors extremely jealous. Luckily, the 650S will accomplish both goals by being fantastic to look at and exceptional to drive.

As the 2015 McLaren 650S has been developed on the same platform as the MP4-12C, you could argue that it's little more than an updated MP4-12C with a new name. You'd probably win that argument, too. But that's not going to diminish what McLaren has done here to improve upon what was already one of the best driving cars you can buy.

The basic carbon-fiber and aluminum body structure is still the same, as is the engine: a turbocharged and mid-mounted 3.8-liter V8. But power has been upped from 616 horsepower to 641 hp this time around. The 650S certainly has the style to back up that power, as the whole car looks more menacing and aggressive than the MP4-12C. Mostly, though, the 650S is about refinement. McLaren has updated the transmission software to make the seven-speed dual-clutch transmission friendlier for both city use and manual shifting along twisty back roads. The brakes have been improved, too, to provide a more linear brake pedal feel. Remaining fully intact is the awesome driving experience. Few cars can match the 650S for providing a connected feel to the road.

If McLaren's approach to supercars doesn't quite fit your taste for whatever reason, there are a few impressive rivals to choose from. The all-new 2015 Lamborghini Huracan and the Ferrari 458 Italia offer vastly similar performance but with a bit more extravagance and style. The 2015 Audi R8 V10, 2015 Chevrolet Corvette Z06 and 2015 Porsche 911 Turbo S should definitely be counted among these pre-eminent sports cars as well. Obviously, you're not going to go wrong here with any of these cars, but we're confident saying that the new 650S proudly takes a prime seat at the exotic car table. Now, if you'll excuse us, we're off to go buy some lottery tickets.