Used 2015 McLaren 650S Spider Base Features & Specs

Overview
$280,225
$280,225
Engine TypeGas
Transmission7-speed automated manual
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG18
Total Seating2
Drivetrain
$280,225
$280,225
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission7-speed automated manual
Fuel & MPG
$280,225
$280,225
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)16/22 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)304/418 mi.
Fuel tank capacity19 gal.
Combined MPG18
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
$280,225
$280,225
Torque500 lb-ft @ 3000 rpm
Base engine size3.8 l
Horsepower641 hp @ 7250 rpm
Turning circle40.4 ft.
Valves32
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV8
Safety
$280,225
$280,225
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
LED headlampyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
traction controlyes
stability controlyes
Packages
$280,225
$280,225
Silver Finisher Packyes
In-Car Entertainment
$280,225
$280,225
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
USB connectionyes
4 total speakersyes
Meridian premium brand speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
$280,225
$280,225
cruise controlyes
leather and alloy steering wheelyes
keyless ignitionyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
Transmission controls on steering wheelyes
Climate controlyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
power steeringyes
Power Feature
$280,225
$280,225
Reverse tilt dual mirrors provides curb view when vehicle in reverseyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
$280,225
$280,225
Contrast Stitching On Dashboard and Steering Wheelyes
Custom Zoned Interioryes
Electric Steering Columnyes
Electric and Heated Memory Seatsyes
Carbon Fiber Racing Seatsyes
Extended Leather Upper Zone - Semi Anilineyes
Leather Sport Interioryes
Alcantara Steering Wheelyes
Carbon Fiber Wheel Archesyes
Meridian Surround Sound Upgradeyes
Branded Carbon Fiber Sill Panels with Model Logoyes
Full Leather Interioryes
Carbon Fiber Sill Panelsyes
Extended Leather Upper Zone - Black Nappayes
Semi Aniline Sport Interioryes
Ashtrayyes
Alcantara and Leather Interioryes
Contrast Color Piping For Alcantara Interioryes
Fire Extinguisheryes
Branded Carbon Fiber Sill Panels with Brand Logoyes
Color Coordinated Steering Wheelyes
Carbon Fiber Interior Upgradeyes
Extended Carbon Fiber Interior Upgradeyes
Carbon Fiber Seatbacksyes
Instrumentation
$280,225
$280,225
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
$280,225
$280,225
sport front seatsyes
leather/clothyes
Exterior Options
$280,225
$280,225
Carbon Fiber Diffuseryes
Carbon Fiber Mirror Casingsyes
Carbon Fiber Engine Coversyes
Carbon Fiber Front Splitteryes
Alloy Oil and Coolant Capsyes
Super-Lightweight Forged Wheelsyes
Sport Exhaustyes
Carbon Fiber Side Intakesyes
Stealth Wheel Finishyes
Car Coveryes
Elite Paintyes
Lightweight Forged Wheels IIyes
Carbon Fiber Exterior Upgradeyes
Diamond Cut Wheel Finishyes
Pirelli P Zero Tiresyes
Special Color Brake Calipersyes
Carbon Fiber Airbrake Panelyes
Iron Brakesyes
Carbon Fiber Door Bladesyes
Carbon Fiber Rear Bumper Centeryes
Lightweight Forged Wheelsyes
Special Paintyes
Measurements
$280,225
$280,225
Height47.4 in.
Wheel base105.1 in.
Length177.6 in.
Curb weight3020 lbs.
Colors
$280,225
$280,225
Exterior Colors
  • Silver
  • Sapphire Black
  • Pearl White
  • Fire Black
  • Carbon Black
  • Volcano Orange
  • Volcano Yellow
  • Tarocco Orange
  • Blue
  • Supernova Silver
  • Storm Grey
  • Aurora Blue
  • Volcano Red
  • White
  • McLaren Orange
  • Titanium Silver
  • Ice Silver
  • Mantis Green
Interior Colors
  • Saddle Tan/Carbon Black, leather/sueded microfiber
  • Harissa Red/Almond White, leather
  • Harissa Red/Saddle Tan, leather
  • Saddle Tan/Natural Tan, leather
  • Saddle Tan/Harissa Red, leather
  • Saddle Tan/Stone Grey, leather
  • Saddle Tan/Carbon Black, leather
  • Saddle Tan/Almond White, leather
  • Carbon Black/Almond White, leather
  • Carbon Black/Saddle Tan, leather
  • Carbon Black/Natural Tan, leather
  • Carbon Black, leather/sueded microfiber
  • Natural Tan/Saddle Tan, leather
  • Natural Tan/Carbon Black, leather/sueded microfiber
  • Natural Tan/Carbon Black, leather
  • Harissa Red/Stone Grey, leather
  • Harissa Red/Carbon Black, leather/sueded microfiber
  • Harissa Red/Carbon Black, leather
  • Arabica Brown, premium leather
  • Midnight Blue, premium leather
  • Carbon Black/Stone Grey, premium leather
  • Carbon Black/Harissa Red, premium leather
  • Carbon Black, premium leather
  • Carbon Black/McLaren Orange, premium leather
  • Carbon Black/Stone Grey, leather
  • Carbon Black/McLaren Orange, leather
  • Carbon Black/Cadmium Yellow, premium leather
  • Carbon Black/Harissa Red, leather
  • Carbon Black, leather
  • Saddle Tan, leather
  • Carbon Black, alcantara
  • Carbon Black/Orange, leather/cloth
  • Carbon Black/Silver, leather/cloth
  • Carbon Black/Red, leather/cloth
  • Carbon Black/Blue, leather/cloth
  • Natural Tan, leather
  • Harissa Red, leather
Tires & Wheels
$280,225
$280,225
305/30R20 tiresyes
20 x 11 in. wheelsyes
Performance tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
$280,225
$280,225
independent suspension independent suspensionyes
