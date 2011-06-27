Used 2002 Mazda Tribute Consumer Reviews
best car ive ever owned
got it in 2002 brand new, drive it everyday since now 100k miles...NOT ONE PROBLEM! the only thing thats been replaced is the battery. This thing can fly never expected it to be so fast. The steering is a little too tight but over all best car ive ever owned.
Reliable and good looking
We bought our Tribute LX used with 106,000 miles on it and haven't had any problems at all! We are now at 125,000, and took it on a road trip from CA to UT. This past week was very rainy and my husband went crashing through all the deep puddles and the #3 spark plug got wet, causing a misfire. However, after a day or so it dried up and ran normal again. It has plenty on room in the backseat for 2 carseats, with more than enough cargo space for our double-stroller. I love my "Mazzy" and would recommend it to anyone.
Loyal Long-Term Friend
Purchased new as my wife's commuter and weekend driver. Living in Maine with grandchildren in Vermont, we learned quickly that it is terrific in the snow. Problem areas: front suspension work needed at 45,000 and new front axles due to rusted tone rings (part of ABS system) at 55,000. The torque converter stutters occasionally when downshifting, but otherwise the engine/drive train work seamlessly and after 8 years it still drives like new.
Mazda Tribute at its finest
I had my Mazda Tribute Lx V6 2002 for 14 years. I do my own maintenance on it. I change my motor oil every 5000 miles. I use a high capacity oil and gas filter and I use synthetic or high mileage 5w-20. I change my belts and replace my spark plugs. I replace the manifold gaskets. I like my cars because I bring the 24v V6 200Hp to bear against peole who underestimate its power. Every 6 to 8 years, the alternator goes out. I just replace it and go on with it. The truth is that all cars have issues. Some issues are caused by the owner's igorance of components of the car and mechanics not tightening components.
The Mean Machine
I absolutely love my 2002 Mazda Tribute! It is a good reliable car and is fun to drive. I've taken it through some pretty bad roads..and even off the roads! and it has always handled great, what an aggressive machine! :)
