Used 2007 Mazda RX-8 Coupe Consumer Reviews

The Practical Sports Car Gripen , 12/11/2009 8 of 8 people found this review helpful Bought this car used w/ 7500mi. The car, as of this writing, has just over 20k miles. Have not had any reason to take the car in for unscheduled visits to a mechanic. Best fuel mileage was 24.63mpg doing a constant 75mph on the freeway the day after I purchased the vehicle. Daily commuting in traffic has resulted in 16-17mpg six months later. Requires more attention on maintenance (checking oil level every other fill-up, premix to preserve apex seals, spark plug replacement should be more frequent than manufacturer's specification) compared to other vehicles in its class. Regardless of this and the abysmal fuel mileage, I have enjoyed my purchase. A very willing dance partner on a good road.

Great car. Jamesvk , 10/17/2010 12 of 13 people found this review helpful Well, this is my first car. I bought it about 6 months ago, and couldn't be happier. I did a lot of research about it, and found all these horror stories. But I have yet to have single problem with this car, and I am the second owner. This car gets the looks and the talk, and the performance to match. I will admit, this car is no dragster, thats not how it's designed. But the feeling of attacking every corner with unmatched precision is, just that. unmatched. These stories of flooded engines and bad seal are only if your ignorant. Check the oil, and don't floor it out of the driveway on a icy morning, and it will be fine. If you get this car, get the manual, for it has a 9k RPM red-line. :D

A blast to drive Doug , 06/16/2009 5 of 5 people found this review helpful I love my RX-8! It is simply a blast to drive everyday. What the rotary engine lacks in low end torque it makes up for with a high revving engine that sounds wonderful. The interior is great - sight lines are excellent and quality is high. It is a very livable car for daily driving, and the rear doors make it quite practical for a sports car. However, if gas mileage is important, this is probably not the car for you.

Loving the rx8 in St. Louis! Kris , 12/29/2009 4 of 4 people found this review helpful I got a great deal on this car after about 2 years of research. I read everything on the oil consumption, oil weight discussion, and common problems of the vehicle. I've found that the 2007 has ironed out most of these problems and I'm having a BLAST driving it! I walk out to the garage still expecting to see my rusted out s10 I upgraded from, just to fall in love with it all over again. I have the same problems with the heated seats buttons and accidentally turning them off, the cupholders in the front are poorly placed and rarely useful because of this, but other than that, I'm pumped. It handles the STL winters no problem too.