Used 2007 Mazda RX-8 Coupe Consumer Reviews
The Practical Sports Car
Bought this car used w/ 7500mi. The car, as of this writing, has just over 20k miles. Have not had any reason to take the car in for unscheduled visits to a mechanic. Best fuel mileage was 24.63mpg doing a constant 75mph on the freeway the day after I purchased the vehicle. Daily commuting in traffic has resulted in 16-17mpg six months later. Requires more attention on maintenance (checking oil level every other fill-up, premix to preserve apex seals, spark plug replacement should be more frequent than manufacturer's specification) compared to other vehicles in its class. Regardless of this and the abysmal fuel mileage, I have enjoyed my purchase. A very willing dance partner on a good road.
Great car.
Well, this is my first car. I bought it about 6 months ago, and couldn't be happier. I did a lot of research about it, and found all these horror stories. But I have yet to have single problem with this car, and I am the second owner. This car gets the looks and the talk, and the performance to match. I will admit, this car is no dragster, thats not how it's designed. But the feeling of attacking every corner with unmatched precision is, just that. unmatched. These stories of flooded engines and bad seal are only if your ignorant. Check the oil, and don't floor it out of the driveway on a icy morning, and it will be fine. If you get this car, get the manual, for it has a 9k RPM red-line. :D
A blast to drive
I love my RX-8! It is simply a blast to drive everyday. What the rotary engine lacks in low end torque it makes up for with a high revving engine that sounds wonderful. The interior is great - sight lines are excellent and quality is high. It is a very livable car for daily driving, and the rear doors make it quite practical for a sports car. However, if gas mileage is important, this is probably not the car for you.
Loving the rx8 in St. Louis!
I got a great deal on this car after about 2 years of research. I read everything on the oil consumption, oil weight discussion, and common problems of the vehicle. I've found that the 2007 has ironed out most of these problems and I'm having a BLAST driving it! I walk out to the garage still expecting to see my rusted out s10 I upgraded from, just to fall in love with it all over again. I have the same problems with the heated seats buttons and accidentally turning them off, the cupholders in the front are poorly placed and rarely useful because of this, but other than that, I'm pumped. It handles the STL winters no problem too.
RX-8 - a Family Rocket on Wheels
With the wife's permission I went looking for a Miata to replace our 2003 Sequoia. Saw the RX-8, drove it, got it sideways on a suburban, could not stop laughing, went back and bought the car. The only problem is I can't get my wife out from behind the wheel and now must go back and buy her the Miata!! The fuel economy is awful but everything else is wonderful. For a family of three it makes a great family sedan that can carve corners while it goes to the grocery store. It's shiny black form reminds us of the Batmobile and, between it's shape and the angry shriek it makes as it runs up to 9,000 RPMs, it turns heads where ever it goes. BUY IT !!!
Sponsored cars related to the RX-8
Related Used 2007 Mazda RX-8 Coupe info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner