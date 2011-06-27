  1. Home
Used 1994 Mazda RX-7 Coupe Consumer Reviews

The 3rd Gen RX7 is a Poor Man's Ferrari

Salamander, 03/13/2003
The 3rd generation Mazda's RX7 rightfully won Motor Trend's Car of the year award when it was first released 10 years ago. Its combination of acceleration, handling and styling made it the best sports car to ever come from Japan and better than many cars that cost twice or even three times as much, including Porsche. This car is a true sports car not just a sporty car and it sacrifices many comforts for performance.

ok

ok, 06/05/2002
it is a very good car that i would recommend youi buy. its the best car i have ever driven

Race Car But High Maintenance

johnny, 10/10/2008
To completely sum up the TT Rx7: PURE sports car experience, a lot of TLC. It's rare to find a car this enjoyable, and if you take care of it it will take care of you. I bought mine a little over a year ago with a reman engine, and even though I've spent a ton on reliability parts and other repairs, nothing makes me smile more than hitting the gas in this car. If you got a little money, you're a real car guy and you don't mind learning a little about the car you drive, don't pass up the Rx7.

Rx7 - Drivers Dream

94Rx7, 07/16/2010
This car made me a car guy. When it works it is pretty near perfect and if you know what you are doing, it can run really well. Make sure you learn how to drive and this car will reward you like anything. Akin in its day to the exige now, it is awe inspiring and fun go-cart. Its styling is still amazing and I still have notes all the time on my car asking to sell it - even with faded paint. This car is about the spirit of driving for sure.

For rotorheads only

Racerx7, 02/14/2009
A poor mans Z06. Great car. But, this car is not for the non-mechanically inclined. Working on it and learning all its quirks is half the fun of owning it.

