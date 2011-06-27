Used 1994 Mazda RX-7 Coupe Consumer Reviews
The 3rd Gen RX7 is a Poor Man's Ferrari
The 3rd generation Mazda's RX7 rightfully won Motor Trend's Car of the year award when it was first released 10 years ago. Its combination of acceleration, handling and styling made it the best sports car to ever come from Japan and better than many cars that cost twice or even three times as much, including Porsche. This car is a true sports car not just a sporty car and it sacrifices many comforts for performance.
ok
it is a very good car that i would recommend youi buy. its the best car i have ever driven
Race Car But High Maintenance
To completely sum up the TT Rx7: PURE sports car experience, a lot of TLC. It's rare to find a car this enjoyable, and if you take care of it it will take care of you. I bought mine a little over a year ago with a reman engine, and even though I've spent a ton on reliability parts and other repairs, nothing makes me smile more than hitting the gas in this car. If you got a little money, you're a real car guy and you don't mind learning a little about the car you drive, don't pass up the Rx7.
Rx7 - Drivers Dream
This car made me a car guy. When it works it is pretty near perfect and if you know what you are doing, it can run really well. Make sure you learn how to drive and this car will reward you like anything. Akin in its day to the exige now, it is awe inspiring and fun go-cart. Its styling is still amazing and I still have notes all the time on my car asking to sell it - even with faded paint. This car is about the spirit of driving for sure.
For rotorheads only
A poor mans Z06. Great car. But, this car is not for the non-mechanically inclined. Working on it and learning all its quirks is half the fun of owning it.
Sponsored cars related to the RX-7
Related Used 1994 Mazda RX-7 Coupe info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner