Used 1992 Mazda MX-6 Consumer Reviews

More about the 1992 MX-6
4.4
5 reviews
List Price Estimate
$786 - $1,830
GREAT LITTLE COUPE

YOUREO, 10/08/2003
VERY RESPONSIVE AND COMFORTABLE. EVEN TAKING KIDS IN AND OUT OF THE BACK SEAT IS NOT THAT BAD. NEVER HAD A PROBLEM. GREAT CAR!

Awesome car

pompolompolos, 07/22/2008
I bought a 91 mx6 gt turbo for only 1200. This car is amazingly fun to drive. Corners amazingly with stock suspension. Unfortunately I drove it a little to hard one day by overheating after jumping a knob and blew the turbo and warped the head. But parts are cheap and now its running awesome again with a few tweaks this car can be pretty damn fast. Nothing like the feeling of the turbo snapping your neck back. The only automatic I've driven where the wheels will squeal when shifting into second.

MX6

wtm1844, 07/15/2002
Bought car new in 1992. Has 217,000 miles on it with no major repairs other than tires, brakes, tune-ups, exhaust, etc. Have a friend with the same car with 162,000 miles. Has been a great vehicle. Only problems have been with paint fading (parked outside) and tire wear. Would buy another for my kids if I could find a manual trans model in good shape.

Car of the Decade

Reeps, 07/16/2002
I've had this vehicle since new. We've placed 230,000 miles on it and its been absolutely outstanding. Drives and ride today just as when we drove it off the lot. Other than preventative maintenance, there's been practically no maintenance to it. It was the Motor Trend Car of Year I think at the time and its been worthy of that ranking. 230,000 miles and still has the original clutch.

bought it used in 2003

mx-6 owner, 01/26/2004
bought this car summer of 2003 with 139000 miles on it . Best Used car i ever bought . i like it so much i spent more than i payed for it to make it driveable again after accident i had with it that bent the frame . i would buy this vehicle again in a heartbeat if i ever need another used 1500 dollar car

