Used 1992 Mazda MX-6 Consumer Reviews

GREAT LITTLE COUPE YOUREO , 10/08/2003 0 of 1 people found this review helpful VERY RESPONSIVE AND COMFORTABLE. EVEN TAKING KIDS IN AND OUT OF THE BACK SEAT IS NOT THAT BAD. NEVER HAD A PROBLEM. GREAT CAR!

Awesome car pompolompolos , 07/22/2008 0 of 0 people found this review helpful I bought a 91 mx6 gt turbo for only 1200. This car is amazingly fun to drive. Corners amazingly with stock suspension. Unfortunately I drove it a little to hard one day by overheating after jumping a knob and blew the turbo and warped the head. But parts are cheap and now its running awesome again with a few tweaks this car can be pretty damn fast. Nothing like the feeling of the turbo snapping your neck back. The only automatic I've driven where the wheels will squeal when shifting into second.

MX6 wtm1844 , 07/15/2002 0 of 0 people found this review helpful Bought car new in 1992. Has 217,000 miles on it with no major repairs other than tires, brakes, tune-ups, exhaust, etc. Have a friend with the same car with 162,000 miles. Has been a great vehicle. Only problems have been with paint fading (parked outside) and tire wear. Would buy another for my kids if I could find a manual trans model in good shape.

Car of the Decade Reeps , 07/16/2002 0 of 0 people found this review helpful I've had this vehicle since new. We've placed 230,000 miles on it and its been absolutely outstanding. Drives and ride today just as when we drove it off the lot. Other than preventative maintenance, there's been practically no maintenance to it. It was the Motor Trend Car of Year I think at the time and its been worthy of that ranking. 230,000 miles and still has the original clutch.