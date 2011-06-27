Used 2018 Mazda MX-5 Miata Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
MX-5 Miata Convertible
Grand Touring 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$36,065*
Total Cash Price
$24,942
Sport 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl 6M)
True Cost to Own
$48,440*
Total Cash Price
$33,501
Sport 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$49,855*
Total Cash Price
$34,479
Club 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$48,794*
Total Cash Price
$33,745
Grand Touring 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl 6M)
True Cost to Own
$35,358*
Total Cash Price
$24,453
Club 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl 6M)
True Cost to Own
$36,772*
Total Cash Price
$25,431
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 MX-5 Miata Convertible Grand Touring 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$781
|$805
|$829
|$854
|$879
|$4,148
|Maintenance
|$545
|$480
|$1,954
|$1,289
|$1,612
|$5,880
|Repairs
|$104
|$251
|$368
|$429
|$502
|$1,654
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,345
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$1,513
|Financing
|$1,341
|$1,079
|$799
|$499
|$181
|$3,898
|Depreciation
|$4,387
|$1,984
|$1,764
|$1,583
|$1,443
|$11,161
|Fuel
|$1,471
|$1,516
|$1,561
|$1,608
|$1,655
|$7,810
|True Cost to Own®
|$9,975
|$6,157
|$7,316
|$6,304
|$6,314
|$36,065
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 MX-5 Miata Convertible Sport 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,049
|$1,081
|$1,114
|$1,147
|$1,181
|$5,572
|Maintenance
|$732
|$645
|$2,625
|$1,732
|$2,165
|$7,898
|Repairs
|$140
|$337
|$495
|$577
|$674
|$2,222
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,807
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$2,032
|Financing
|$1,802
|$1,449
|$1,073
|$670
|$242
|$5,236
|Depreciation
|$5,892
|$2,665
|$2,369
|$2,126
|$1,939
|$14,991
|Fuel
|$1,976
|$2,036
|$2,096
|$2,159
|$2,224
|$10,490
|True Cost to Own®
|$13,397
|$8,269
|$9,827
|$8,467
|$8,480
|$48,440
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 MX-5 Miata Convertible Sport 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,080
|$1,112
|$1,146
|$1,180
|$1,215
|$5,734
|Maintenance
|$753
|$664
|$2,702
|$1,782
|$2,228
|$8,129
|Repairs
|$144
|$347
|$509
|$594
|$694
|$2,287
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,860
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$2,091
|Financing
|$1,854
|$1,492
|$1,104
|$689
|$250
|$5,389
|Depreciation
|$6,064
|$2,742
|$2,438
|$2,188
|$1,995
|$15,428
|Fuel
|$2,033
|$2,095
|$2,157
|$2,222
|$2,288
|$10,796
|True Cost to Own®
|$13,788
|$8,511
|$10,114
|$8,714
|$8,728
|$49,855
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 MX-5 Miata Convertible Club 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,057
|$1,089
|$1,122
|$1,155
|$1,190
|$5,612
|Maintenance
|$737
|$650
|$2,644
|$1,744
|$2,180
|$7,956
|Repairs
|$141
|$339
|$498
|$581
|$679
|$2,238
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,820
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$2,047
|Financing
|$1,815
|$1,460
|$1,081
|$675
|$244
|$5,274
|Depreciation
|$5,935
|$2,684
|$2,386
|$2,142
|$1,953
|$15,100
|Fuel
|$1,990
|$2,051
|$2,111
|$2,175
|$2,240
|$10,567
|True Cost to Own®
|$13,495
|$8,330
|$9,899
|$8,528
|$8,542
|$48,794
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 MX-5 Miata Convertible Grand Touring 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$766
|$789
|$813
|$837
|$862
|$4,067
|Maintenance
|$534
|$471
|$1,916
|$1,264
|$1,580
|$5,765
|Repairs
|$102
|$246
|$361
|$421
|$492
|$1,622
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,319
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$1,483
|Financing
|$1,315
|$1,058
|$783
|$489
|$177
|$3,822
|Depreciation
|$4,301
|$1,945
|$1,729
|$1,552
|$1,415
|$10,942
|Fuel
|$1,442
|$1,486
|$1,530
|$1,576
|$1,623
|$7,657
|True Cost to Own®
|$9,779
|$6,036
|$7,173
|$6,180
|$6,190
|$35,358
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 MX-5 Miata Convertible Club 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$797
|$821
|$846
|$870
|$896
|$4,230
|Maintenance
|$555
|$490
|$1,993
|$1,315
|$1,643
|$5,996
|Repairs
|$106
|$256
|$375
|$438
|$512
|$1,687
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,372
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$1,542
|Financing
|$1,368
|$1,100
|$814
|$509
|$184
|$3,975
|Depreciation
|$4,473
|$2,023
|$1,798
|$1,614
|$1,472
|$11,380
|Fuel
|$1,500
|$1,545
|$1,591
|$1,639
|$1,688
|$7,963
|True Cost to Own®
|$10,170
|$6,277
|$7,460
|$6,427
|$6,438
|$36,772
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.Shop nowLearn about the 2018 MX-5 Miata
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2018 Mazda MX-5 Miata in Virginia is:not available
