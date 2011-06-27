Used 2014 Mazda MX-5 Miata Convertible Consumer Reviews

Love these cars! I've owned the NA(for 6+ years) NB (for 10+ years) and now a preowned 2014 NC. If you love to drive, the Club Edition is the car for you. The stiffer suspension with the short throw manual transmission is a blast. On a practical note, the trunk is "big enough" for a grocery run and seems huge compared to my previous Miatas. Initially hesitant to purchase the PRHT but after extensive research they seem to be pretty much trouble free...love the feeling of a coupe when the hard top is up. To sum it up, top up or down, twisty roads, around town or even freeway, I love to drive this car (my favorite, so far :-) NA, NB, NC or the new ND, you can't go wrong with a MX-5! Smile & Drive them all!

Darla , 11/08/2018 Grand Touring 2dr Convertible w/Power Hard Top (2.0L 4cyl 6A)

This Mazda Miata MX-5 is the 2014 Grand Tour model with the awesome retractable roof, so much better than the cloth tops that eventually fade, wear and have to be replaced. Used and with only ~3k miles and just a couple of rock chips, and a scratch on the windshield, the $21,100 I paid was a steal. This car turns heads - I have seen no others driving around here in Amarillo, Texas. The 'Spicy mocha' leather on the seats and doors make it look absolutely classy. It is an automatic, but you can change it to manual with the gearshift and then use the paddles on the steering wheel to change gears. The sound of the motor is so satisfying when you accelerate, and it turns corners on a dime. As a bonus, the seat heaters are doing an amazing job on my lower back pain - sometimes I just want to sit in it. The Bose sound system is great and you can make hand's free calls with a computer aid that keeps some of your contacts handy - it asks you who you want to call! However, as nice as the stereo system is, I am changing it out (leaving the Bose speakers) for a Pioneer that has navigation, rear view camera and that uses Bluetooth to play songs from my phone. I have read reviews about the trunk being too small, but I am a Sam's shopper I - got a case of water, a case of beer, a large package of carrots, a roast, stew meat, 2 t-bones, my daughter's very full backpack and my computer in it, no problem. What more do you need??? This Great Car will be pampered - stays in the garage during rain, snow, and icy weather. I filled up the tank with extra premium unleaded yesterday for $27. As a convertible, I will be driving it in the lineup for the Veterans Day parade, with patriotic balloons attached to the rear trunk. I love this car!