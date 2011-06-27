Used 1999 Mazda MX-5 Miata Consumer Reviews

  1. Home
5(89%)4(11%)3(0%)2(0%)1(0%)
4.9
62 reviews
Second time around

mike9691, 09/05/2012
13 of 13 people found this review helpful

We bought our first Miata new in 2002. Can't add anymore than everyone else has about how fun and reliable it was. Had to get another car soon after because it was impractical for our needs at the time. Ten years later, I found this 1999 with 140kmiles for a very good price and practicality be d****d. It still runs like a new one and is just as much fun. I'd like to disagree with everyone that says it's not a good choice for a 6 foot person. I'm 6'1" and have plenty of room with the top down, which is the main reason for owning one. It is a little tight for headroom with the top up, but that shouldn't keep a taller person from checking one out.

My NEW (to me) Miata

brianne12782, 03/27/2013
9 of 9 people found this review helpful

I just bought a 1999 Mazda Miata. She's cherry red and with the beige lether interior, Bose sound system, P/W and P/L. I love her!!! I've wanted a Miata since before I could drive and my mom refused when I was 16 years old to get me one, citing it was unsafe. I understand where she was coming from- plus when I went to college, in MAINE, my Miata would've been a silly choice. However, I live and work in Boston and I love this car! No, I wont be able to take her out in the winter that much but she's a second car and well worth it. She was just over $8,000 and had only 28,000 miles on it! I know right!!! She had one owner who kept her in a garage at his cape cod house! WHat a steal- mint!

Awesome 1999 miata

ray, 06/15/2010
3 of 3 people found this review helpful

Bought a 1999 miata with 64k mileage on it around 8-9 months ago. Bought it from the original adult owner. About the car: Manula transmission -Low mileage when I bought it -haven't done anything aside from 3k oil change -Current mileage on the car for the past 8-9 months is 73k I enjoy driving this little beauty. My gf doesn't like it because its manual and she thinks the car is too small(your opinion matters little..). So far, upgraded air filter to K&N oem filter(1mil mileage warranty), momo shift knob, and just recently added a High Quality trunk lip spoiler, Original did major service @50k, so I guess I will do one at 90k or so. So far, the car drives flawlessly.

Nice fun car to drive.

CrazyGuy, 12/20/2008
2 of 2 people found this review helpful

I just picked up this 10th anniversary edition Miata with 100,000 miles on it. The car still runs and idles like new. No vibration at all. The paint is in very good condition. I love 6 speed manual tranny and dual tone interior design. Leather and suede buckets seats. The handling is excellent. RWD. I love this car. A nice Christmas present for myself

class by itself

steven7753, 05/16/2002
2 of 2 people found this review helpful

I leased this car in 98 and bought it when the lease is done...I hve 44000 miles on it..it is fun as heck to drive...cramped in cockpit...good on gas...not enough power though...needs about 40 more horsepower ...however you can really throw it into curves and it is very balanced....I was thinking about trading it in...but I think I'd miss it too much...it would cost me more than twice as much to buy anything as much fun...oh, and very reliable although I did have a leaking rear seal fixed in wrranty

