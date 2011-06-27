Used 2004 Mazda MPV Consumer Reviews
Bought new in 2004, now has 245,000 miles
I rarely give anything five stars but the service I have had on this vehicle deserves it. I bought my MPV brand new from the dealer and only had routine problems. My vehicle is approaching 245,000 miles and runs perfectly. We have maintained the exterior and interior of this vehicle. I was recently at the dealer to have the air-bag replaced and a mechanic there said several owners bring their MPVs in for maintenance and have more than 250,000 miles on them. The only unexpected failure I had on this vehicle was 2016 when the sunroof leaked ($100 repair) and the power driver's seat failed. 2018 Update: This vehicle now has 215,000 miles. The vehicle overheated in 2017 due to a radiator failure. Note, a local mechanic tried to rip-me-off, wanted $1,200 for a radiator from Mazda and suggested it might need other parts and a head gasket. I replaced the entire cooling system with re-manufactured parts from JC Whitney for $200 and a local mechanic installed them for $200--it has now run another 30,000 miles with no problem. 2020 update: This vehicle now has 245,000 miles. I got a notice from Mazda last week saying that although they already replaced the air bags, they need to do more work on them. Have to call the dealer and make an appointment.
Multiple problems with coils in engine
Bought the vehicle used in 2008 with about 40,000 miles. Loved it at first, rode smoothly, feels like a car, looks great for a minivan and love that the sliding door windows roll down. Fast forward to about 75,000 miles. The first engine coil goes. 90,000 two more blow. Now at 101,000 miles, the 4th coil is being replaced tomorrow. There is a design defect in the coil placement in this MPV that allows water to enter the coils, and shorten the live considerably. Some other little things here and there, but the engine is the big issue. Trading it in for a more reliable vehicle right after the repair is done.
Great, but need some help
My van is my baby (I loves my dog [Wuff]). The biggest problem I have is that I can't find a maintenance manual for the body. She's at 100K miles, but I can't change the rear brakes because I can't adjust them out far enough to accommodate new shoes (they're pretty tricky for rear disc brakes). Other than that, she's great. I even figured out how to change the spark plugs without having to drop the main harness or the engine (not the easiest thing to do, but it's doable).
Stay away from the 2004 Mazda MPV
I bought this van used from a dealer. It didn't have a lot of miles on it (less than 50K, I think). It has been nothing but problems, coil packs go out regularly (I've replaced at least 6 times), shift shock, front end control arms, hub bearings, tie rods. Terrible gas mileage. I have contacted Mazda corporate several times and they pretend they haven't heard of the issues. Funny how the complaints are all over the web. I think the transmission just went out and I am leaning towards junking it and getting else.
Best mini van I ever owened!
I bought this all most new it had 6000 miles on it. I have 230,000 miles on it. The miles were split between stop and go and highway miles. I have only had minor things brake like the drivers side window motor. I have had nothing mojor, knock on wood.
