Used 1996 Mazda Millenia Consumer Reviews
Great, underrecognized car
Miller cycle engine of this car is world class, puts out more horsepower per liter than a Corvette engine. Engine never seems to be straining or overly loud under strong acceleration. Bought car used for less than 9K. Came with every option available. Handling and brakes are very good. The only weak spot is the automatic transmission which shifts rough under hard acceleration. No trouble with the car that I could not fix myself in 15 minutes. Biggest disappointment, Ford no longer makes this engine.
Great Car
We have this car for 5 yrs. and have not had any repairs other than, one set of brak pads, oil changes,and tires! (144K+miles} Drives Great! Looks Great! Gets good gas millage! Fun to Drive!
Fun to drive Expensive to fix
This is a great car to drive. Very quiet Bose sound and supercharged. Just hope you don't have to fix it. Waterpump and timing belt cost 1800.00 vacuum leaks $200. Used tensioner for AC Belt 175.00 Nice to drive just be prepared to crack that wallet open when it needs fixing
Best car I ever owned
I bought my millenia used, with just under 100k miles on it. I have had it for almost 10 years and I can honestly say it is the best car I have ever owned, and the one I have loved most. I have only had to replace the timing belt/water pump and a few hoses and that is it. this car is So fun to drive and I have driven it hard, in the city daily, with a lot of stop and go. It developed a oil leak a few days ago, and I drove it anyway, stupidly, but I had no choice and it ran dry and caused severe damage to the radiator and hoses. it will not be worth it to fix, as I cant be assured the engine hasn't suffered damage as well. I am so sad to let this car go.
Good Car
Fun to drive, great sound system, handles good.
