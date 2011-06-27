Used 2016 Mazda CX-9 Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
CX-9 SUV
Grand Touring 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
True Cost to Own
$45,883*
Total Cash Price
$27,024
Grand Touring 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
True Cost to Own
$61,627*
Total Cash Price
$36,297
Touring 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
True Cost to Own
$63,426*
Total Cash Price
$37,357
Sport 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
True Cost to Own
$62,077*
Total Cash Price
$36,562
Touring 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
True Cost to Own
$46,782*
Total Cash Price
$27,554
Signature 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
True Cost to Own
$44,983*
Total Cash Price
$26,494
Sport 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
True Cost to Own
$65,225*
Total Cash Price
$38,416
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 CX-9 SUV Grand Touring 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$779
|$803
|$827
|$852
|$877
|$4,138
|Maintenance
|$2,097
|$1,730
|$917
|$1,460
|$3,021
|$9,225
|Repairs
|$471
|$545
|$636
|$744
|$868
|$3,264
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,459
|$47
|$47
|$47
|$47
|$1,646
|Financing
|$1,454
|$1,169
|$865
|$542
|$196
|$4,225
|Depreciation
|$6,240
|$2,875
|$2,530
|$2,243
|$2,011
|$15,900
|Fuel
|$1,410
|$1,452
|$1,495
|$1,540
|$1,587
|$7,485
|True Cost to Own®
|$13,910
|$8,621
|$7,317
|$7,427
|$8,608
|$45,883
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 CX-9 SUV Grand Touring 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,047
|$1,078
|$1,111
|$1,144
|$1,178
|$5,558
|Maintenance
|$2,817
|$2,324
|$1,232
|$1,960
|$4,058
|$12,390
|Repairs
|$633
|$732
|$855
|$999
|$1,166
|$4,384
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,959
|$63
|$63
|$63
|$63
|$2,211
|Financing
|$1,952
|$1,570
|$1,162
|$727
|$263
|$5,675
|Depreciation
|$8,382
|$3,862
|$3,398
|$3,013
|$2,702
|$21,356
|Fuel
|$1,893
|$1,951
|$2,008
|$2,069
|$2,132
|$10,053
|True Cost to Own®
|$18,683
|$11,579
|$9,828
|$9,975
|$11,561
|$61,627
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 CX-9 SUV Touring 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,077
|$1,110
|$1,144
|$1,177
|$1,213
|$5,720
|Maintenance
|$2,899
|$2,391
|$1,268
|$2,018
|$4,176
|$12,752
|Repairs
|$651
|$753
|$880
|$1,028
|$1,200
|$4,512
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,016
|$65
|$65
|$65
|$65
|$2,276
|Financing
|$2,009
|$1,616
|$1,196
|$749
|$271
|$5,840
|Depreciation
|$8,626
|$3,975
|$3,497
|$3,101
|$2,781
|$21,979
|Fuel
|$1,949
|$2,008
|$2,067
|$2,129
|$2,194
|$10,347
|True Cost to Own®
|$19,228
|$11,917
|$10,115
|$10,266
|$11,899
|$63,426
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 CX-9 SUV Sport 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,054
|$1,086
|$1,119
|$1,152
|$1,187
|$5,599
|Maintenance
|$2,837
|$2,340
|$1,241
|$1,975
|$4,088
|$12,481
|Repairs
|$638
|$737
|$861
|$1,006
|$1,174
|$4,416
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,973
|$63
|$63
|$63
|$63
|$2,227
|Financing
|$1,966
|$1,581
|$1,170
|$733
|$265
|$5,716
|Depreciation
|$8,443
|$3,890
|$3,422
|$3,035
|$2,721
|$21,511
|Fuel
|$1,907
|$1,965
|$2,023
|$2,084
|$2,147
|$10,126
|True Cost to Own®
|$18,819
|$11,664
|$9,900
|$10,048
|$11,646
|$62,077
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 CX-9 SUV Touring 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$795
|$818
|$843
|$868
|$894
|$4,219
|Maintenance
|$2,138
|$1,764
|$935
|$1,488
|$3,080
|$9,406
|Repairs
|$480
|$555
|$649
|$758
|$885
|$3,328
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,487
|$48
|$48
|$48
|$48
|$1,679
|Financing
|$1,482
|$1,192
|$882
|$552
|$200
|$4,308
|Depreciation
|$6,363
|$2,932
|$2,579
|$2,287
|$2,051
|$16,212
|Fuel
|$1,437
|$1,481
|$1,525
|$1,570
|$1,618
|$7,632
|True Cost to Own®
|$14,182
|$8,790
|$7,461
|$7,572
|$8,777
|$46,782
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 CX-9 SUV Signature 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$764
|$787
|$811
|$835
|$860
|$4,057
|Maintenance
|$2,056
|$1,696
|$899
|$1,431
|$2,962
|$9,044
|Repairs
|$462
|$534
|$624
|$729
|$851
|$3,200
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,430
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$1,614
|Financing
|$1,425
|$1,146
|$848
|$531
|$192
|$4,142
|Depreciation
|$6,118
|$2,819
|$2,480
|$2,199
|$1,972
|$15,588
|Fuel
|$1,382
|$1,424
|$1,466
|$1,510
|$1,556
|$7,338
|True Cost to Own®
|$13,637
|$8,452
|$7,174
|$7,281
|$8,439
|$44,983
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 CX-9 SUV Sport 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,108
|$1,141
|$1,176
|$1,211
|$1,247
|$5,883
|Maintenance
|$2,981
|$2,459
|$1,304
|$2,075
|$4,295
|$13,114
|Repairs
|$670
|$774
|$905
|$1,057
|$1,234
|$4,640
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,074
|$67
|$67
|$67
|$67
|$2,340
|Financing
|$2,066
|$1,662
|$1,230
|$770
|$278
|$6,006
|Depreciation
|$8,871
|$4,088
|$3,596
|$3,189
|$2,859
|$22,603
|Fuel
|$2,004
|$2,065
|$2,126
|$2,190
|$2,256
|$10,640
|True Cost to Own®
|$19,774
|$12,255
|$10,402
|$10,557
|$12,237
|$65,225
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.Shop nowLearn about the 2016 CX-9
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2016 Mazda CX-9 in Virginia is:not available
Related Used 2016 Mazda CX-9 info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Ford F-250 Super Duty
- Used Honda Civic
- Used Chevrolet Silverado 1500
- Used Honda Accord 2017
- Used Toyota RAV4
- Used Dodge Challenger
- Used Honda CR-V 2018
- Used Honda Accord 2018
- Used Honda Accord
- Used Tesla Model 3 2017
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 Ram 1500
- 2020 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
- 2020 Dodge Charger
- 2020 Toyota Highlander
- 2020 Toyota Corolla
- 2020 Toyota 4Runner
- 2020 Toyota Tacoma
- 2020 Tesla Model S
- 2020 Mazda CX-5
- 2020 Dodge Challenger
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Mini Convertibles
- Best Volkswagen Electric Cars
- Best Toyota SUVs
- Best Acura SUVs
- Best Toyota Trucks
- Best Toyota Hatchbacks
Other models to consider
- 2020 Mazda 3
- 2020 Mazda 6
- 2020 Mazda 3 Hatchback
- 2020 Mazda CX-5
- 2009 Mazda Tribute Hybrid
- 1994 Mazda Navajo
- 2009 Mazda B-Series Truck
- 1995 Mazda 929
- 1995 Mazda MX-3
- 2003 Mazda Mazdaspeed Protege
Research Similar Vehicles
- 2020 BMW X7
- 2018 Chevrolet Suburban
- 2020 Alfa Romeo Stelvio Quadrifoglio
- 2019 Lexus RX 350
- 2020 Tesla Model X
- 2020 Land Rover Range Rover SVAutobiography LWB
- 2020 Lexus UX 200
- 2020 Lincoln Navigator
- 2019 Land Rover Discovery
- 2019 Jaguar F-PACE SVR