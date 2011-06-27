Used 2015 Mazda CX-9 Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
CX-9 SUV
Sport 4dr SUV (3.7L 6cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$37,012*
Total Cash Price
$16,271
Grand Touring 4dr SUV AWD (3.7L 6cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$49,712*
Total Cash Price
$21,854
Touring 4dr SUV AWD (3.7L 6cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$51,163*
Total Cash Price
$22,492
Grand Touring 4dr SUV (3.7L 6cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$50,075*
Total Cash Price
$22,014
Sport 4dr SUV AWD (3.7L 6cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$37,737*
Total Cash Price
$16,590
Touring 4dr SUV (3.7L 6cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$36,286*
Total Cash Price
$15,952
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 CX-9 SUV Sport 4dr SUV (3.7L 6cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$770
|$794
|$817
|$842
|$867
|$4,089
|Maintenance
|$964
|$933
|$1,279
|$2,176
|$1,948
|$7,300
|Repairs
|$402
|$467
|$546
|$640
|$747
|$2,801
|Taxes & Fees
|$900
|$47
|$47
|$47
|$47
|$1,087
|Financing
|$875
|$704
|$521
|$325
|$118
|$2,544
|Depreciation
|$4,181
|$1,772
|$1,558
|$1,381
|$1,239
|$10,131
|Fuel
|$1,706
|$1,757
|$1,811
|$1,865
|$1,921
|$9,060
|True Cost to Own®
|$9,798
|$6,474
|$6,578
|$7,275
|$6,887
|$37,012
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 CX-9 SUV Grand Touring 4dr SUV AWD (3.7L 6cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,034
|$1,066
|$1,097
|$1,130
|$1,165
|$5,492
|Maintenance
|$1,295
|$1,254
|$1,718
|$2,922
|$2,617
|$9,805
|Repairs
|$540
|$627
|$733
|$859
|$1,003
|$3,762
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,208
|$63
|$63
|$63
|$63
|$1,460
|Financing
|$1,175
|$945
|$700
|$437
|$159
|$3,417
|Depreciation
|$5,616
|$2,380
|$2,092
|$1,855
|$1,665
|$13,607
|Fuel
|$2,292
|$2,361
|$2,432
|$2,504
|$2,580
|$12,168
|True Cost to Own®
|$13,160
|$8,695
|$8,835
|$9,771
|$9,250
|$49,712
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 CX-9 SUV Touring 4dr SUV AWD (3.7L 6cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,065
|$1,097
|$1,129
|$1,163
|$1,199
|$5,653
|Maintenance
|$1,332
|$1,290
|$1,768
|$3,008
|$2,693
|$10,091
|Repairs
|$556
|$646
|$754
|$884
|$1,032
|$3,872
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,244
|$65
|$65
|$65
|$65
|$1,503
|Financing
|$1,210
|$973
|$721
|$450
|$164
|$3,517
|Depreciation
|$5,780
|$2,449
|$2,153
|$1,909
|$1,713
|$14,004
|Fuel
|$2,359
|$2,429
|$2,503
|$2,577
|$2,655
|$12,524
|True Cost to Own®
|$13,544
|$8,949
|$9,093
|$10,056
|$9,520
|$51,163
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 CX-9 SUV Grand Touring 4dr SUV (3.7L 6cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,042
|$1,074
|$1,105
|$1,139
|$1,173
|$5,532
|Maintenance
|$1,304
|$1,263
|$1,731
|$2,944
|$2,636
|$9,877
|Repairs
|$544
|$632
|$738
|$865
|$1,010
|$3,789
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,217
|$63
|$63
|$63
|$63
|$1,471
|Financing
|$1,184
|$952
|$705
|$440
|$160
|$3,442
|Depreciation
|$5,657
|$2,397
|$2,107
|$1,869
|$1,677
|$13,706
|Fuel
|$2,309
|$2,378
|$2,450
|$2,523
|$2,599
|$12,257
|True Cost to Own®
|$13,256
|$8,759
|$8,900
|$9,842
|$9,318
|$50,075
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 CX-9 SUV Sport 4dr SUV AWD (3.7L 6cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$785
|$809
|$833
|$858
|$884
|$4,169
|Maintenance
|$983
|$952
|$1,304
|$2,218
|$1,986
|$7,443
|Repairs
|$410
|$476
|$556
|$652
|$761
|$2,856
|Taxes & Fees
|$917
|$48
|$48
|$48
|$48
|$1,109
|Financing
|$892
|$718
|$531
|$332
|$121
|$2,594
|Depreciation
|$4,263
|$1,806
|$1,588
|$1,408
|$1,264
|$10,329
|Fuel
|$1,740
|$1,792
|$1,846
|$1,901
|$1,958
|$9,237
|True Cost to Own®
|$9,990
|$6,601
|$6,707
|$7,417
|$7,022
|$37,737
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 CX-9 SUV Touring 4dr SUV (3.7L 6cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$755
|$778
|$801
|$825
|$850
|$4,009
|Maintenance
|$945
|$915
|$1,254
|$2,133
|$1,910
|$7,157
|Repairs
|$394
|$458
|$535
|$627
|$732
|$2,746
|Taxes & Fees
|$882
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$1,066
|Financing
|$858
|$690
|$511
|$319
|$116
|$2,494
|Depreciation
|$4,099
|$1,737
|$1,527
|$1,354
|$1,215
|$9,932
|Fuel
|$1,673
|$1,723
|$1,775
|$1,828
|$1,883
|$8,882
|True Cost to Own®
|$9,606
|$6,347
|$6,449
|$7,132
|$6,752
|$36,286
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.Shop nowLearn about the 2015 CX-9
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2015 Mazda CX-9 in Virginia is:not available
