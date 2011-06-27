2020 Mazda CX-5 Consumer Reviews

Mazda CX-5 Signature is worth every penny. Jack S , 02/01/2020 Signature 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl Turbo 6A) 69 of 71 people found this review helpful The Signature model CX-5 has excellent turbo performance and acceleration, and intelligent cruise control that start and stop automatically at stoplights, with sign recognition even and 360 degree cameras to view all around the car for parking and passing. Apple play allows me to play my 2500 songs with no problems and it knows when to auto-connect when I enter the cabin. The sound system rocks. The driver's seat adjusts up, down, back, forward, with lumbar and multiple pre-sets. On the road, the car is quiet and corners great! I have nothing but praise for my CX-5 Signature so far! I got silver for the fact that my last silver car (a 2003 PT Turbo) had no parking lot damage after 15 years of parking lots! I couldn't be more pleased with the looks and performance so far. Gas mileage is not super while most of my driving is just around town but I plan a freeway trip from L.A. to San Francisco to see what kind of mileage it can have on the open road, while with Turbo power we can still run it on regular or use premium for even more horsepower in Sport mode. Handling is great! The steering wheel is adjustable and extendable. The interior of my car is refined with wood accents, USB access, and I am still learning all the bells and whistles, including keyless entry, with multiple driver seat adjustment settings. This 2020 Mazda CX-5 Signature is the best SUV I have ever owned. I do not work for Mazda, but am a retired telecom field manager who spent 40 years on the road across the US. This car is luxurious! It is a long term investment as my reward for saving so long for a new car. I bought my wife one, too! So far service has been great, too! Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Fun to drive and excellent value Peter B , 02/11/2020 Touring 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl 6A) 33 of 34 people found this review helpful Traded in a high mileage ‘15 Forester and couldn’t be happier with the CX5. I got the Touring with the option package which includes the sunroof, power lift gate and Bose. I immediately took it on a 1600 mile trip from DFW to ATL and back. Its a comfortable car for long trips with great road feel. I was always cruising at about 75 to 80 mph and it never felt sluggish or underpowered. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Worth every penny Happy Mazda Owner , 01/05/2020 Grand Touring 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl 6A) 48 of 51 people found this review helpful Grand touring. Upgrade from cx5 sport and worth every penny. Looking forward to my commute every day. Terrific handling. Acceleration is sporty. Braking is smooth. Seating is comfortable. Plenty of room. Excellent safety features. The car almost drives itself. Put it on cruise control and it slows down - to a full stop with the cute holding brake on if necessary (like behind a car at the red light) and speeds up all by itself. Great temperature control, heated seats make such a difference. 2 programmed settings for drivers seat make sharing the car super easy. I’m so glad the USB ports are relocated to the console cup holder. Apple car play is a breeze. Can’t think of a single negative. My old 2016 Cx5 has a TSB technical service bulletin for sticky parking brake which is why we turned it in. Hope we won’t find the same problem for this one. I love it! Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Excellent fit and finish John C , 06/23/2020 Signature 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl Turbo 6A) 23 of 24 people found this review helpful Excellent fit and finish, traction (AWD) and acceleration (turbo model). The heads up display is very good but depending on how you sit it may not see all the info. Adaptive cruise is slow to react (no where near as good as Fords) Emergency braking is slow to react then over reacts Very good steering and cornering. Napa leather seating very nice. Rubber floor mat on drivers side looks worn out when brand new. Lack of cargo net on top of the line model disappointing Excellent sound system (Bose speakers) Infotainment screen only displays one function at a time, for example if it is on GPS you don't know what radio station you are on and visa-a-versa Lane keep assist very passive Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse