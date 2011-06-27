Used 2016 Mazda CX-5 Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
CX-5 SUV
Touring 4dr SUV w/Prod. End 01/16 (2.5L 4cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$35,778*
Total Cash Price
$21,195
Touring 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$48,054*
Total Cash Price
$28,467
Sport 4dr SUV w/Prod. End 01/16 (2.5L 4cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$49,457*
Total Cash Price
$29,298
Grand Touring 4dr SUV w/Prod. End 01/16 (2.5L 4cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$48,405*
Total Cash Price
$28,675
Sport 4dr SUV AWD w/Prod. End 01/16 (2.5L 4cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$36,479*
Total Cash Price
$21,610
Sport 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$50,860*
Total Cash Price
$30,130
Sport 4dr SUV w/Prod. End 01/16 (2.0L 4cyl 6M)
True Cost to Own
$35,076*
Total Cash Price
$20,779
Grand Touring 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$39,636*
Total Cash Price
$23,480
Grand Touring 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$35,076*
Total Cash Price
$20,779
Grand Touring 4dr SUV AWD w/Prod. End 01/16 (2.5L 4cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$43,494*
Total Cash Price
$25,766
Sport 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl 6M)
True Cost to Own
$41,740*
Total Cash Price
$24,727
Touring 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$46,300*
Total Cash Price
$27,428
Sport 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$45,599*
Total Cash Price
$27,013
Touring 4dr SUV AWD w/Prod. End 01/16 (2.5L 4cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$43,494*
Total Cash Price
$25,766
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 CX-5 SUV Touring 4dr SUV w/Prod. End 01/16 (2.5L 4cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$743
|$765
|$787
|$812
|$835
|$3,942
|Maintenance
|$1,607
|$1,072
|$1,077
|$336
|$2,131
|$6,222
|Repairs
|$443
|$513
|$600
|$701
|$817
|$3,073
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,151
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$1,318
|Financing
|$1,140
|$916
|$678
|$425
|$153
|$3,313
|Depreciation
|$4,897
|$1,901
|$1,673
|$1,482
|$1,331
|$11,284
|Fuel
|$1,247
|$1,285
|$1,324
|$1,364
|$1,405
|$6,625
|True Cost to Own®
|$11,227
|$6,494
|$6,181
|$5,161
|$6,714
|$35,778
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 CX-5 SUV Touring 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$997
|$1,028
|$1,058
|$1,091
|$1,122
|$5,295
|Maintenance
|$2,158
|$1,440
|$1,447
|$451
|$2,862
|$8,357
|Repairs
|$595
|$689
|$806
|$941
|$1,097
|$4,128
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,545
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$1,770
|Financing
|$1,532
|$1,230
|$911
|$571
|$206
|$4,450
|Depreciation
|$6,577
|$2,554
|$2,247
|$1,991
|$1,788
|$15,156
|Fuel
|$1,676
|$1,726
|$1,778
|$1,832
|$1,886
|$8,898
|True Cost to Own®
|$15,080
|$8,723
|$8,302
|$6,932
|$9,017
|$48,054
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 CX-5 SUV Sport 4dr SUV w/Prod. End 01/16 (2.5L 4cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,026
|$1,058
|$1,089
|$1,122
|$1,155
|$5,450
|Maintenance
|$2,221
|$1,482
|$1,489
|$464
|$2,945
|$8,601
|Repairs
|$612
|$709
|$829
|$969
|$1,129
|$4,248
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,590
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$1,822
|Financing
|$1,576
|$1,266
|$938
|$588
|$212
|$4,580
|Depreciation
|$6,769
|$2,628
|$2,312
|$2,049
|$1,840
|$15,599
|Fuel
|$1,724
|$1,777
|$1,830
|$1,885
|$1,942
|$9,158
|True Cost to Own®
|$15,520
|$8,977
|$8,545
|$7,135
|$9,281
|$49,457
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 CX-5 SUV Grand Touring 4dr SUV w/Prod. End 01/16 (2.5L 4cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,005
|$1,035
|$1,065
|$1,098
|$1,130
|$5,334
|Maintenance
|$2,174
|$1,450
|$1,457
|$454
|$2,883
|$8,418
|Repairs
|$599
|$694
|$811
|$948
|$1,105
|$4,158
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,557
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$1,783
|Financing
|$1,543
|$1,239
|$918
|$575
|$207
|$4,482
|Depreciation
|$6,625
|$2,572
|$2,263
|$2,005
|$1,801
|$15,267
|Fuel
|$1,688
|$1,739
|$1,791
|$1,845
|$1,900
|$8,963
|True Cost to Own®
|$15,190
|$8,786
|$8,363
|$6,983
|$9,083
|$48,405
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 CX-5 SUV Sport 4dr SUV AWD w/Prod. End 01/16 (2.5L 4cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$757
|$780
|$803
|$828
|$852
|$4,020
|Maintenance
|$1,638
|$1,093
|$1,098
|$342
|$2,173
|$6,344
|Repairs
|$451
|$523
|$612
|$714
|$833
|$3,134
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,173
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$1,344
|Financing
|$1,163
|$934
|$692
|$434
|$156
|$3,378
|Depreciation
|$4,993
|$1,939
|$1,706
|$1,511
|$1,357
|$11,506
|Fuel
|$1,272
|$1,310
|$1,350
|$1,390
|$1,432
|$6,755
|True Cost to Own®
|$11,447
|$6,622
|$6,302
|$5,262
|$6,845
|$36,479
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 CX-5 SUV Sport 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,056
|$1,088
|$1,119
|$1,154
|$1,188
|$5,604
|Maintenance
|$2,284
|$1,524
|$1,531
|$477
|$3,029
|$8,845
|Repairs
|$629
|$729
|$853
|$996
|$1,161
|$4,369
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,636
|$59
|$59
|$59
|$59
|$1,873
|Financing
|$1,621
|$1,302
|$964
|$605
|$218
|$4,710
|Depreciation
|$6,961
|$2,703
|$2,378
|$2,107
|$1,892
|$16,041
|Fuel
|$1,773
|$1,827
|$1,882
|$1,939
|$1,997
|$9,418
|True Cost to Own®
|$15,960
|$9,232
|$8,787
|$7,337
|$9,544
|$50,860
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 CX-5 SUV Sport 4dr SUV w/Prod. End 01/16 (2.0L 4cyl 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$728
|$750
|$772
|$796
|$819
|$3,865
|Maintenance
|$1,575
|$1,051
|$1,056
|$329
|$2,089
|$6,100
|Repairs
|$434
|$503
|$588
|$687
|$801
|$3,013
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,128
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$1,292
|Financing
|$1,118
|$898
|$665
|$417
|$150
|$3,248
|Depreciation
|$4,801
|$1,864
|$1,640
|$1,453
|$1,305
|$11,063
|Fuel
|$1,223
|$1,260
|$1,298
|$1,337
|$1,377
|$6,495
|True Cost to Own®
|$11,007
|$6,367
|$6,060
|$5,060
|$6,582
|$35,076
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 CX-5 SUV Grand Touring 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$823
|$847
|$872
|$899
|$925
|$4,367
|Maintenance
|$1,780
|$1,188
|$1,193
|$372
|$2,361
|$6,893
|Repairs
|$490
|$568
|$664
|$776
|$905
|$3,405
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,275
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$1,460
|Financing
|$1,263
|$1,015
|$751
|$471
|$169
|$3,670
|Depreciation
|$5,425
|$2,106
|$1,853
|$1,642
|$1,475
|$12,501
|Fuel
|$1,382
|$1,424
|$1,467
|$1,511
|$1,556
|$7,339
|True Cost to Own®
|$12,438
|$7,195
|$6,848
|$5,718
|$7,438
|$39,636
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 CX-5 SUV Grand Touring 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$728
|$750
|$772
|$796
|$819
|$3,865
|Maintenance
|$1,575
|$1,051
|$1,056
|$329
|$2,089
|$6,100
|Repairs
|$434
|$503
|$588
|$687
|$801
|$3,013
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,128
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$1,292
|Financing
|$1,118
|$898
|$665
|$417
|$150
|$3,248
|Depreciation
|$4,801
|$1,864
|$1,640
|$1,453
|$1,305
|$11,063
|Fuel
|$1,223
|$1,260
|$1,298
|$1,337
|$1,377
|$6,495
|True Cost to Own®
|$11,007
|$6,367
|$6,060
|$5,060
|$6,582
|$35,076
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 CX-5 SUV Grand Touring 4dr SUV AWD w/Prod. End 01/16 (2.5L 4cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$903
|$930
|$957
|$987
|$1,016
|$4,793
|Maintenance
|$1,953
|$1,303
|$1,309
|$408
|$2,590
|$7,564
|Repairs
|$538
|$624
|$729
|$852
|$993
|$3,736
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,399
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$1,602
|Financing
|$1,386
|$1,114
|$825
|$517
|$186
|$4,028
|Depreciation
|$5,953
|$2,311
|$2,034
|$1,802
|$1,618
|$13,718
|Fuel
|$1,517
|$1,562
|$1,610
|$1,658
|$1,707
|$8,054
|True Cost to Own®
|$13,649
|$7,895
|$7,514
|$6,274
|$8,162
|$43,494
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 CX-5 SUV Sport 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$866
|$893
|$919
|$947
|$975
|$4,599
|Maintenance
|$1,874
|$1,251
|$1,257
|$392
|$2,486
|$7,259
|Repairs
|$516
|$599
|$700
|$818
|$953
|$3,585
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,342
|$49
|$49
|$49
|$49
|$1,537
|Financing
|$1,330
|$1,069
|$791
|$496
|$179
|$3,865
|Depreciation
|$5,713
|$2,218
|$1,952
|$1,729
|$1,553
|$13,165
|Fuel
|$1,455
|$1,499
|$1,545
|$1,591
|$1,639
|$7,729
|True Cost to Own®
|$13,098
|$7,577
|$7,211
|$6,021
|$7,833
|$41,740
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 CX-5 SUV Touring 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$961
|$990
|$1,019
|$1,051
|$1,081
|$5,102
|Maintenance
|$2,079
|$1,387
|$1,394
|$434
|$2,757
|$8,052
|Repairs
|$573
|$664
|$776
|$907
|$1,057
|$3,977
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,489
|$54
|$54
|$54
|$54
|$1,705
|Financing
|$1,476
|$1,185
|$878
|$550
|$198
|$4,287
|Depreciation
|$6,337
|$2,460
|$2,165
|$1,918
|$1,723
|$14,603
|Fuel
|$1,614
|$1,663
|$1,713
|$1,765
|$1,818
|$8,573
|True Cost to Own®
|$14,529
|$8,404
|$7,999
|$6,679
|$8,688
|$46,300
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 CX-5 SUV Sport 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$946
|$975
|$1,004
|$1,035
|$1,065
|$5,025
|Maintenance
|$2,048
|$1,366
|$1,373
|$428
|$2,716
|$7,930
|Repairs
|$564
|$654
|$764
|$893
|$1,041
|$3,917
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,466
|$53
|$53
|$53
|$53
|$1,680
|Financing
|$1,453
|$1,167
|$865
|$542
|$195
|$4,222
|Depreciation
|$6,241
|$2,423
|$2,132
|$1,889
|$1,697
|$14,382
|Fuel
|$1,590
|$1,638
|$1,687
|$1,738
|$1,790
|$8,444
|True Cost to Own®
|$14,309
|$8,277
|$7,878
|$6,578
|$8,557
|$45,599
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 CX-5 SUV Touring 4dr SUV AWD w/Prod. End 01/16 (2.5L 4cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$903
|$930
|$957
|$987
|$1,016
|$4,793
|Maintenance
|$1,953
|$1,303
|$1,309
|$408
|$2,590
|$7,564
|Repairs
|$538
|$624
|$729
|$852
|$993
|$3,736
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,399
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$1,602
|Financing
|$1,386
|$1,114
|$825
|$517
|$186
|$4,028
|Depreciation
|$5,953
|$2,311
|$2,034
|$1,802
|$1,618
|$13,718
|Fuel
|$1,517
|$1,562
|$1,610
|$1,658
|$1,707
|$8,054
|True Cost to Own®
|$13,649
|$7,895
|$7,514
|$6,274
|$8,162
|$43,494
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.Shop nowLearn about the 2016 CX-5
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2016 Mazda CX-5 in Virginia is:not available
Related Used 2016 Mazda CX-5 info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Mazda 6 2017
- Used Mercedes-Benz G-Class 2014
- Used Ford F-250 Super Duty 2016
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2016
- Used Mitsubishi Lancer
- Used Ford Flex
- Used Lincoln MKZ 2018
- Used Land Rover Range Rover 2016
- Used Mercedes-Benz SL-Class
- Used INFINITI QX80 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Ferrari 488 Spider 2019
- 2019 Volt
- 2019 INFINITI Q70
- 2019 Beetle
- 2019 BMW 8 Series
- 2019 Buick LaCrosse
- 2019 Acura RLX
- 2019 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class
- 2020 Kia Soul
- Volkswagen Golf SportWagen 2019
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- 2019 Corolla Hatchback
- 2019 Land Cruiser
- 2019 Toyota Camry Hybrid
- 2021 Corolla Hatchback
- 2019 Highlander Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Avalon
- 2019 Toyota Sequoia
- 2019 Toyota Mirai
- 2019 Toyota Prius Prime
- Toyota Mirai 2019