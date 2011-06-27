Used 2014 Mazda CX-5 Consumer Reviews

Overall good choice badlands17 , 02/01/2014 45 of 45 people found this review helpful Traded in a '11 Ford Escape Limited AWD for the '14 Mazda CX-5 GT in Sep, 2013 so this is after 4 mo of use. Overall, a good vehicle. Pickup is good, comparable to the V6in the Escape. Mileage is better, though not as good as some on here indicate. In town averaging 23-24 mpg. However, in winter cold, mileage has dropped to 20-21 mpg. Use of remote start in bitter cold for 10 minutes, mileage drops to 18-19. Sound system is good, but not as good as the system in the '11 Escape. Some on here have complained about the Bluetooth connection. I have been using Pandora and the system works fine. Unlike satellite radio (ie Sirius), Pandora is coming through your cellphone first, then to the onboard Report Abuse

Great CUV for Money and Great Gas Mileage ericdanzas , 06/16/2013 30 of 30 people found this review helpful I looked at most of the CUV in this catregory and test drove them all (and rented a few while on business) I even looked at a couple of hybrids (C-Max and Prius V). I have owned a lot of Hondas over the years and thought I would buy the CRV but I was disappointed Honda did not move to a 6 speed transmission in the last update and just stretched the 5 speed gears to get better gas mileage. I decided on the Mazda and could not be happier. The ride is definitely on the sporty side (stiffer than most) but fun to drive. The MPG are truly outstanding and the Mazda looks more expensive then it actually is.

Excellent Car kannon8833 , 04/27/2014 Grand Touring 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl 6A) 46 of 47 people found this review helpful Have own our 2014 AWD GT for 3000 miles. Very happy with the car. Wanted to write a review cause it was the many reviews on Edmunds that eventually helped me select the CX-5 over the Forester. CX-5 (in my opinion) just handles better. Tracks real well, very stable. Soaks up more bumps and noise better than the Forester. Brakes well, handled very well in snow and rain. Forester - can't beat the wonderful and huge sunroof, visibility MUCH better - CX-5 needs more attention. Better heated seats on the Forester. Bottom line - Mazda offered better trade, finance, car better handling. Couldn't pass up - just more bang for the buck. Update 40k miles. Replaced stock tires in mid 30's k miles, otherwise no major maintenance besides oil change/filter/... Still very much enjoy the car. Like the auto braking on the new CX-5. The 2014 CX-5 monitors for collisions and moves brake pads closer if sees potential accident - should be more autonomous. gas mileage overall excellent but does suffer in the winter (around 24 mpg avg vs 28 mpg during summer). One note - AC cooling power is below other cars I have driven. Only front seat vents. AC takes lot longer to cool car; doesn't feel as cool inside as other family cars. Update - up to 75K miles. Had to get rear break pads replaced but otherwise car is humming along, still enjoying the ride. The lack of Apple smartphone integration is disappointing and the GPS Nav system is now 6 yrs old and dated. My plan is to trade her in for a new CX-5, just don't know when. No reason to trade her. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability

Best Car I've Owned in a Very Long Time kewright , 04/07/2014 21 of 21 people found this review helpful I purchased a 2014 GT/AWD 2.5 CX-5 in October 2013. I test drove Audi, Lexus, BMW and Infinity models of compact SUVs (with the intent to buy a luxury SUV), but this vehicle was the best bang for the buck overall. This vehicle felt comparable in handling and "fun to drive" with the Audi Q5. The size is great for (downtown) city driving (as about 90% of my driving is). I am getting great gas mileage, around 23-24 mpg city. It handles well in the snow, and feel like I have good traction when the road condition is less than perfect. I feel that it has good power to make it up the CO mountain roads. The trim level is good with just a few things needing improvement for the GT trim level.