Used 2013 Mazda CX-5 Consumer Reviews
Detailed Review of my new2014 CX-5
I practically researched the following small SUV's before settling down for the CX-5: 1. Mazda CX-5 2. 2013 Rav 4 Limited Edition 4WD 3. 2013 Honda CRV EX-L with Navi - 4WD 4. Acura RDX 2WD with Tech Package 5. Infiniti EX 37 6. Ford Escape I test drove all the above, some even multiple times to cross compare. There were others on my list which I did not test drive: 1. Buick - Encore 2. Chevy - Traverse 3. Jeep - Grand Cherokee. (The new small version was still not out) Finally, settled for CX-5 more from a value for money, fun to drive aspect. I have a blue color CX-5, AWD, GT, Tech Pack.
Gas Mileage not as high as advertised
My highway gas mileage is supposed to be close to 35 MPG. I have over 5000 miles on the car and have taken several long road trips and I've yet to hit 31 MPG. Are others finding the same thing?
Great SUV
I purchased my SUV 2 weeks ago. I am currently getting 29-30MPG. I traded in a 2007 Honda CRV and it was the 4th Honda I had owned. Upon doing research on new auto's, I saw the Mazda CX5 and loved the body style. I considered the Honda Fit, but I was disappointed it does not have the height seat adjustment. I am a 5'2 female and the seat adjustment is something that cannot be an option for me. My only complaint is the headrest sit a little high. I seldom have anyone sitting in the back seat, so I just removed the head rest until I need them. I still trying to get used to no key start, but I think my loyalty to Honda is no longer there!
Great Vehicle
Posted week ago in Forum when purchased. After 1 week am in love. Great interior, seats extremely comfortable, handling feels very positive. Everything within easy reach. Sound system very good. Haven't checked gas mileage yet but seems good. Has that "heavy feel" in the front end making you feel more in touch with the road while driving. Enough power when merging into traffic. Quiet inside though there is some road noise which seems to come from the tires. All in all compared to the Honda CRV and Toyota Rav 4 it wins hands down. Road trip coming up in a month or so so will get a real feel then. Great vehicle to consider.
From a Mazda 3S to a CX-5
I was in the market for about a year considering various makes of automobiles. i was actually settling on a sporty sedan to eventually replace my 3S when I came across the new CX-5. I had heard about the new drive train and was initially concerned about the small 2.0L, high compression engine. I contact my dealer and decided to test drive before adding the CX-5 to my list. I was pleasantly surprised. The Skyactive G engine loves to rev and has good pick-up when driving in manual mode where I have control of the shift points. In automatic mode, the transmission logic is designed for fuel economy and need some coaching of the fuel peddle to accelerate. I bought a Mica Red GT with Tech.
