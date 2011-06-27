Used 2004 Mazda B-Series Truck Cab Plus 4 Consumer Reviews

Reliable but thirsty richard diggins , 12/04/2008 2 of 2 people found this review helpful I bought the 4.0 litre V6 with auto transmission because it could tow 6500 lbs, 3000 lbs more than the 5 speed manual. I tow a 3500 lb RV, sometimes with a 15 ft boat in tandem. This puts me at maximum combined payload & towing capacity but the truck is up to the task, if I take it easy: about 60 mph on the flats, up to 75 mph downhill. Towing in a headwind, the tranny constantly downshifts but turning the overdrive off helps keep it in 5th gear. A manual tranny would have been better, or more power. Mileage is not the best: about 19 mpg highway, much less in the city. I drive like an old guy, easy on the gas, coasting not braking, and at the speed limit. The truck is great otherwise. Report Abuse

Million Mile Truck gwr50 , 08/31/2004 0 of 0 people found this review helpful I wouldn't own any othe truck. No one is putting more than 200 horse power in a compact 4d4 truck and offering a manual transmission and a tow package for less than $20,000. My 2001 is going strong after 650,000 miles with no major problems. Engines runs as good as new and has never been worked on.

4WD 4Dr B4000 metz , 11/18/2004 0 of 0 people found this review helpful Had an 01 for 3 years without any compaints. Had this one for 2 months and could not be more pleased with its performance.

Great Truck Vicki , 08/26/2006 0 of 0 people found this review helpful Perfect reliability, 18 to 20 mpg, this truck was a good deal when I bought it and has been everything I could ask for since. I traded in a 3 liter Ford Ranger I called the turtle because the motor (and transmission) was such a slug but the 4.0 is a much better powerplant and the mated automatic transmission is a world better as well. It tows a trailer quite well and has now been across country and back twice. Not plush but a great workhorse truck.