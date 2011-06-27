  1. Home
Used 2004 Mazda B-Series Truck Cab Plus 4 Consumer Reviews

More about the 2004 B-Series Truck
Reliable but thirsty

richard diggins, 12/04/2008
I bought the 4.0 litre V6 with auto transmission because it could tow 6500 lbs, 3000 lbs more than the 5 speed manual. I tow a 3500 lb RV, sometimes with a 15 ft boat in tandem. This puts me at maximum combined payload & towing capacity but the truck is up to the task, if I take it easy: about 60 mph on the flats, up to 75 mph downhill. Towing in a headwind, the tranny constantly downshifts but turning the overdrive off helps keep it in 5th gear. A manual tranny would have been better, or more power. Mileage is not the best: about 19 mpg highway, much less in the city. I drive like an old guy, easy on the gas, coasting not braking, and at the speed limit. The truck is great otherwise.

Million Mile Truck

gwr50, 08/31/2004
I wouldn't own any othe truck. No one is putting more than 200 horse power in a compact 4d4 truck and offering a manual transmission and a tow package for less than $20,000. My 2001 is going strong after 650,000 miles with no major problems. Engines runs as good as new and has never been worked on.

4WD 4Dr B4000

metz, 11/18/2004
Had an 01 for 3 years without any compaints. Had this one for 2 months and could not be more pleased with its performance.

Great Truck

Vicki, 08/26/2006
Perfect reliability, 18 to 20 mpg, this truck was a good deal when I bought it and has been everything I could ask for since. I traded in a 3 liter Ford Ranger I called the turtle because the motor (and transmission) was such a slug but the 4.0 is a much better powerplant and the mated automatic transmission is a world better as well. It tows a trailer quite well and has now been across country and back twice. Not plush but a great workhorse truck.

Mazda 4wd sport truck

Mac, 08/09/2017
4dr Cab Plus 4 B4000 SE 4WD SB (4.0L 6cyl 5M)
Back seats suitable for children only. Great for towing trailer. Used with lightweight camper. Very good gas mileage. Still running great after 90,000 miles. Biggest fault is tendency for undercarriage rust. Other problem area, replaced 4wd actuator twice. UPDATED 8/11/2019 Attempted several times to have airbags replaced at dealer. Was told the parts are back ordered and I would be notified when available, this was over a year ago. Seems they really are not interested in doing this.

Research Similar Vehicles