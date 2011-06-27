Used 1997 Mazda B-Series Pickup Extended Cab Consumer Reviews

Not fancy, but functional Tom B. , 06/06/2008 3 of 3 people found this review helpful The B2300 is not the biggest, baddest truck out there. But for light hauling, home renovations, or city deliveries it is easy to maneuver and easy to park. Gas mileage is okay. Unfortunately, my wife is so fond of driving it to the garden store and the big-box outlet mall, I never see my truck anymore. Report Abuse

My Truck PeaSoup , 12/25/2002 2 of 2 people found this review helpful Good truck all around (95% Ford Ranger), Too many plastic parts that do break and are not cheap.

Nice Truck Sushi , 02/06/2003 2 of 3 people found this review helpful Truck is good. It has tons of low end grunt, but the top end suffers unless you go aftermarket parts. There have been a lot more appearing lately. You can go to rangerpowersports.com if you want more power and info about features. I do think the interior plastic is cheap though, but everything else is durable and utilitarian. It is the best handling truck I have ever driven.

b 2300 ,good little truck nate , 03/04/2005 2 of 4 people found this review helpful This truck has been great so far. I love the gas mileage and nice looks. The inside is much roomier than would be expected. The truck lacks a little power, but that's to be expected. If you're looking for power you shouldn't have gone with a four cylinder in the first place.