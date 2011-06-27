  1. Home
Used 1997 Mazda B-Series Pickup Extended Cab Consumer Reviews

5(17%)4(50%)3(33%)2(0%)1(0%)
3.8
6 reviews
List Price Estimate
$1,129 - $2,394
Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

Not fancy, but functional

Tom B., 06/06/2008
3 of 3 people found this review helpful

The B2300 is not the biggest, baddest truck out there. But for light hauling, home renovations, or city deliveries it is easy to maneuver and easy to park. Gas mileage is okay. Unfortunately, my wife is so fond of driving it to the garden store and the big-box outlet mall, I never see my truck anymore.

Report Abuse

My Truck

PeaSoup, 12/25/2002
2 of 2 people found this review helpful

Good truck all around (95% Ford Ranger), Too many plastic parts that do break and are not cheap.

Report Abuse

Nice Truck

Sushi, 02/06/2003
2 of 3 people found this review helpful

Truck is good. It has tons of low end grunt, but the top end suffers unless you go aftermarket parts. There have been a lot more appearing lately. You can go to rangerpowersports.com if you want more power and info about features. I do think the interior plastic is cheap though, but everything else is durable and utilitarian. It is the best handling truck I have ever driven.

Report Abuse

b 2300 ,good little truck

nate, 03/04/2005
2 of 4 people found this review helpful

This truck has been great so far. I love the gas mileage and nice looks. The inside is much roomier than would be expected. The truck lacks a little power, but that's to be expected. If you're looking for power you shouldn't have gone with a four cylinder in the first place.

Report Abuse

An efficient, good quality compact truck

Blk/Mazda Truck Guy, 01/09/2003
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

This is my second Mazda extended cab truck. It does exactly what it was designed to do. It's very low- maintenance...the build quality is excellent for the money. Routine, periodic maintenance is all it requires. For these reasons alone, I would consider buying another one.

Report Abuse
