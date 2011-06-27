Used 1991 Mazda 626 Sedan Consumer Reviews
best car
i have had 5 cars before this. a vw jetta. a ford ranger, a doge neon. a chevy blazer and a honda civic.and i drive cars like a speed racer and this is by far the best car i have owned. i purchased for 750$ thinking i would get an ok car just to drive for a little while. and then i drove it. and it drives really smooth and is actually kind of fast. this is a very fun car to drive. it drives perfect on the highway and gets great gas millage. about 32mpg. i put 20 dollars every other week and i drive it alot. the tranny shifts perfect. although my shifter is a little loose. wich is no problem. car has 226,xxx miles and still runs strong.
What a car!!!
I bought this car for $350 with a bad head gasket because the parents had let their son drive in to school for three years. I put about $600 into fixing it up. Drove it for 4 years without a problem. About 32-34 MPG at first, and then recently got about 35-38 MPG on freeway. One tank I got 542 miles with just over 13 gallons. That's about 41 MPG! The head gasket went out again last year in the winter and so I bought an oldsmobile because the though of fixing a head gasket in sub-zero weather made me cringe. The olds got about 24 MPG and drove like a boat. I just fixed the mazda and it drives like a racecar and got 37 MPG on the last tank. I love this car!!! The head gasket parts cost $250.
Yuck!!!
I hate this car. I have had problems with the brakes off and on. A spark plug flew out of the engine block while I was driving it. Now it doesn't always start in park and often stalls at stops and hesitates when I accelerate from a standstill. I can't wait to get rid of it. I also find that it doesn't have much get up and go on the freeway. Which would be o.k. if the car ran well and was reliable in other aspects
overall 9.x
I've owned this car for 11 years and the only major problem was the A/C and dealing with some minor problems with that. This car gets excellent fuel economy, overall over 30mpg. The only other problem was with the sound system. It may have been my fault, blasting the music a bit too loud but i blew 2 out of the four factory speakers about one year ago. I recently replaced all of the speakers and all is fine. Otherwise, no other complaints.
Driven like it's been stolen!
I bought my 626 for my daily commuter with 206,000 miles on her. She is a non turbo, 5 speed manual, she now has 300,500 miles on her and still running strong. Just recently I have had to replace alternator, starter, coil, timing belt and heater blower motor, but what the hay, she has earned all that. I drive her like she's stolen every day, and the worst mileage I've ever gotten once was 29 mpg, the best ever on a road trip has been 42 mpg. I average about 35.5 mpg daily at highways speeds up to 80 mph. I wouldn't trade this girl for anything in the world. I would recommend a 1991 626 LX to anyone. My kids love riding in her because she is so peppy and fast. This is just an all around great car!
