Used 2009 Mazda 6 Sedan Consumer Reviews

More about the 2009 6
5(82%)4(15%)3(3%)2(0%)1(0%)
4.8
198 reviews
List Price Range
$8,149 - $9,999
Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

Tons better than my 2008 Honda Accord

MNA2002, 10/27/2010
19 of 19 people found this review helpful

I bought an '08 Accord in March 2008. It was plagued with fault brakes and other electrical problems. So, buh-bye Accord. I know Mazda owners and test drove the '09 6. I had parked by Accord next to a 6 at the dealer's. The 6 made the Accord look like a dowdy Buick. The 6 has had zero problems. The interior is 10 times better than the Accord. The power seat is fantastic for my long legs. On the highway I get 30 mpg -- the Accord got 33, so it's a little less. I like a reliable car, and I do believe that I have found it. I've read some unfortunate things about the current Accords. The 6 might not hold its resale value as much as the Accord, but I won't have the car repairs that Accord needs.

This car saved my life

chahn89, 12/13/2011
16 of 16 people found this review helpful

I bought this car used, 2009 mazda 6, i bought it 2010 with 38,000 miles, throughout the time it needed simple changtes like breaks n tires n oil but nothin g to big, in 2011 i was hit from the front and both sides and iw as able to walk away from it alive, when everyone including police and paramedics said they had no idea how that happened. GREAT CAR! go mazdaaaaaa :)

Good, good, good.

Donte Wilson, 10/06/2015
i Grand Touring 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 5A)
14 of 14 people found this review helpful

I purchased this car in October of 2013. I'm a younger guy, so personally I would want something faster, but when I was car shopping, I was in a hurry, I wanted a Mazda, and this popped up infront of me. I've had no problems at all with this car. Over 97,000 miles on it. Engine is fine. Tranny is fine (it's an auto, I wish it were a standard). Everything is fine. I do have a few minor mods to it, and I've had them on for most of the time I've had the car, exhaust, intake, upgraded springs, and it holds them up fine. I do take care of it. I only use top grade maintenance stuff. Full synthetic oil and lube and all that stuff. The only thing I dislike about this car is the weight. I am a person that likes a bigger, heavier sedan, but 170hp and 160trq in a 3,300+lb car is not very appealing at all. Its weight is also the reason why it gets poor fuel economy. I have about a 50/50 mixture of highway and city, and I get 20mpg on the dot. About 360miles per tank. Which, I don't have much of a problem with. My problem is the power. 170hp is fine. Especially for a family sized sedan, but 170hp in a 3,300lb is just stupid and unethical. It is rather quick in the 4cly family sedan category, but in an upper category, its falls very short. However, the handling is amazing. If you want something quick, I wouldn't completely reccomend this car, unless you're gonna shave some weight some how and/or forced induction. However, if you want everything a car can offer, this is the car. It's also great in the snow. I also over paid for my car, so don't let that price fool you. Be sure to check KBB and other consumers for a good price.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
wifeys 2nd mazda 6

dailydrivernc, 12/24/2011
12 of 12 people found this review helpful

ive been reading reviews of suvs on here thinking of trading our 6. after reading about the issues with the arcadia i thought id check out reviews for the car i already own. these 6's rank high and i thought id put in my 2cents. our 6 has push button start, roof, all options but nav and leather. telescopic steering is nice. fastest 4cyl ive ever drove. 34mpg @65mph, city mid 20s. back seat room is largest and most leg room ive seen. fit and finish is nice but plastic on windsheild pillars starting to warp at just 36k miles, and we park in a garage. guess in the sun at work during the day is taking its toll. traded a hybrid civic on this, 6 has +pwr,+room, and almost same mpg

100K+ miles, 9 Years and still running strong!

Spheres, 05/17/2018
s Touring 4dr Sedan (3.7L 6cyl 6A)
6 of 6 people found this review helpful

This car is great -- I've owned Honda, Mercury, Nissan, Pontiac -- and I can say this car beats them all. It's extremely reliable, with most repairs only due to a car accident in which some idiot slammed into the side of me while he was exiting a gas station. Because of that accident I had to get both front-wheel bearings replaced (and of course the entire door replaced). Outside of that (and general maintenance), I've had to do the following repairs: • 28,000 miles: new brakes/rotors front-only ($375 for 2) • 49,000 miles: 4 new tires – 18” winter ($1,000) + replace LF wheel bearing (warranty) • 53,000 miles: fix corroded/leaking rear pipe exhaust ($90) • 64,000 miles: RF wheel bearing ($350) • 71,000 miles: replace AC hose ($220) • 78,000 miles: repair muffler flange ($142) • 83,000 miles: new brakes/rotors both front and back ($750 for all 4) • 98,000 miles: replace the CA07-20-370H Vacuum Tube ($180) • 102,000 miles: spark plugs ($330 for the 3.7L engine because they have to remove the block as 1/2 of them are under plenum) Technically things like brakes, spark plugs, and tires fall under general maintenance, but I thought I’d list them to show how expensive some of the ‘general maintenance’ is! And the wheel bearings needed replacing due to the accident I was in. So if you remove all these items, the true repairs have only been $90 + $220 + $142 + $180 = $632 total over 100,000 miles. And honestly, it rides extremely well even to this day. You can read about performance and handling in other people’s reviews – I don’t have much new to say about that. I like that it looks sporty, has a bit of punch (with the V6 engine), and drives OK in the snow (with snow tires). But reliability is just as important to me. And the small things add up. Like the fact that I have never had to replace headlights, only replaced the battery once (at 50K – though I’m about to replace it again), only had to replace front brakes twice and rear brakes once, and no other major repairs outside of my accident…it’s seriously night and day when compared to every other vehicle I’ve owned. Those other cars always seemed to have something going wrong with them and were constantly in the shop – especially the Mercury Sable and Pontiac Grand AM. Bottom line: Great car, some maintenance is very expensive, but overall doesn’t need a lot of repairs even up to 100,000 miles. If you want something that looks nice, handles well, and is reliable at a reasonable price – you won’t go wrong with Mazda.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
