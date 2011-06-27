Used 2004 Mazda 6 Sedan Consumer Reviews

2004 Mazda 6 GT (V6 3.0L) Max , 04/24/2010 17 of 17 people found this review helpful Bought this car just about 2 weeks ago. As far as I can tell this is an amazing car. Not a single bad word to say! Although it's '04 it has only 72K km on it. Looks just like new, not a single scratch. Since it's V6 3.0L, you don't even have to press the gas, it's ready to take off by itself. I would defenitely recommend it to anyone! Report Abuse

diy Mazda 6s 5spd owner maz6s , 12/06/2013 13 of 13 people found this review helpful Since 07, my 04 6s(v6) has been strong. I bought it at ~60,000 miles. All maintenance done early except the spark plugs. Don't drive too long with a misfire/vacuum leak/hesitation. Lucky I had knowledge of precat failure prevention so I didn't find out the hard way like others...keep an eye on fluid level and color esp oil. Since about 90-100,000 miles I noticed the oil level drops a lil every 1500 miles which is normal on most vehicles. Don't trust oil change places, they only pour 5qts in, but this engine takes 6...oh and Honda seekers don't buy Automatic Accords, my wife's tranny died@100,000 miles...fluid drained and filled every 10,000 miles since 40,000 miles. 2004 Accord EX V6. Thx

2004 Mazda 6s Mazda 6s , 01/16/2006 10 of 10 people found this review helpful I would have to say that my automotive preference is "luxurious sporty". I like cars that look good, handle well, and have enough power to do pretty much anything I want. The Mazda 6s is an absolutely fantastic choice if you are looking for the sportier version of an Altima, Accord or US class equivalent. The 6s handles like it's on rails, accelerates extremely well, and stops on a dime. The interior is laid out very well. I first thought it was a little "too much" but once I got used to it the interior is laid out perfectly. The best part of this car is the price. For a car that costs $7k less than an Altima you get a lot more car. Oh one more thing, the traction control really works.

I've loved it for the last 4 years. sranco , 02/08/2013 4 of 4 people found this review helpful Bought this car used in the summer of 09 with 129k on it. It now has 157k on it and I still love it. It has great handling and decent power for a 4 cylinder. These cars have a very good suspension IMO. It can handle tight turns at good speeds without offering too stiff of a ride. Mine has 17 inch tires, which probably makes a bit of a difference over the stock 16's. The interior is also well appointed and really comes alive at night with the interior lighting. If you like to play golf this car will also suit you well, there is easily enough room for 3 golf bags. The back seat can be a little tight though.