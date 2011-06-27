Used 2013 Mazda 5 Minivan Consumer Reviews

Great for the money! tisakson , 04/24/2014 13 of 13 people found this review helpful We bought this brand new after loving our test drive. After a year, the handling is excellent. It is fun to drive...tight steering and great visibility. Road noise is fair but a bit loud. Cons include the front seat arm rests, they are very small and rather uncomfortable. Anyone over 5' 10" will be kind of cramped. Also the stereo knob is very slippery to grip...silly I know but annoying. The temperature and fan knob settings are all on a very small display on the dash...hard to read. So my minor gripes may be picky but my humble opinion. Still very happy with the overall ride and versatility of this small minivan!! Report Abuse

Built to last!!!!! High Mileage Driver , 11/28/2016 Sport 4dr Minivan (2.5L 4cyl 5A) 16 of 17 people found this review helpful Simply built to last. I bought my 2013 Mazda5 Sport used in November 2013 with 6K miles on it. I drive 350 miles per day doing a delivery route. I now have 306K miles and had absolutely no problems. I replace the oil every 5K, transmission fluid 60K, brake fluid 60K, coolant 90K, PS fluid 90K, plugs 90K, and fuel induction cleaning 90K. Original engine and transmission run great. I still average 29.2 mpg making 15 stops along my 350 mile route. The car is rated at 28 mpg highway. I will buy another one if the ever gives up. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Bought used in 2015, still own in 2018 Fred Johnson , 04/07/2018 Sport 4dr Minivan (2.5L 4cyl 5A) 15 of 16 people found this review helpful My Mazda 5 Sport with auto transmission is a very nice small mini-van. I bought this car used with 31,000 miles on it and now have 86,000 miles on it. I hope to take it to more than 200,000 miles. The torque out of the 2.5 liter 4-cylinder is the best part about this car. This car loves to be driven easy and it will torque its way through super smooth shifts through all 5 gears. The ride is soft and easy, too. Some people think the Mazda 5 should handle like a sporty car because it's a Mazda (remember "zoom-zoom"?), but it really rides like a luxury car. It can be driven hard, but it weighs too much for the horsepower it has and the vehicle doesn't respond well to flick turns or slalom maneuvers. It will set up for a fast turn as long as you anticipate it and guide the car in. The only major fault to the Mazda 5 is the rear independent suspension is not adjustable for camber and this car will wear out rear tires in about 24,000 miles. The fix is to install adjustable upper control arms and then get the wheels aligned with about 250 pounds in the cargo area by the mechanic that installed the control arms for you. BTW, get a transmission flush every 30,000 miles. These "sealed for life" transmissions will become disposable if they aren't maintained, no matter that Mazda left service intervals for transmissions out of their owners manuals. Finally, in this global market we live in just because a car wears a Japanese brand doesn't mean it was made in Japan. My wife's Honda Civic (made in USA) and my old Toyota Matrix (made in Canada) are just two examples. However the Mazda 5 happens to be a Japanese car that is actually made in Japan. Hiroshima, Japan in fact. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Perfect for us! constantinea , 11/12/2013 22 of 26 people found this review helpful When my wife and I decided to replace our 2003 Jeep Liberty, we set some stringent criteria. We wanted a car that could seat our baby, our 4-yo, and an adult or two on occasion, when relatives visit. However, it also needed to be small enough to maneuver easily in and out of parking spaces in suburban malls or NYC, get at least 20-miles per gallon mixed, and be fun to drive even on windy roads. Its outside had to look appealing, and its inside had to handle abuse from the kids well. Finally, it had to cost less than $30,000 with all extras. Frankly, we did not think such a car existed...until we found the Mazda 5. Our Mazda has turned out to be everything we hoped it would be. Report Abuse