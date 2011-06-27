2020 Mazda 3 Consumer Reviews
I will drive this car until the earth reclaims it.
I can not imagine ever trading this in or selling it. It seems like every new car is following particularity bad trends (ie: every driving command controlled by a glitchy touch screen infotainment), but the Mazda 3 is going in the best possible direction. The amount of engineering, thought, and attention to detail in this vehicle is incredible. The infotainment is fast and you don't have to avert your eyes much from the road. Your arm rests right where the control knob is- so you don't have to look at the screen almost at all - once you get used to the UI layout. The handling on this car is superior to any car I've driven - and the AWD is an added bonus. Though, sometimes you can really feel the extra weight of the AWD system. If 0-60 speed is a concern, the FWD will feel quite a bit faster. The manual mode is very responsive and fun to use. Overall, there is very little about this car that I do not love. The seating in the back is a little cramped for tall passengers, so that is something to consider if that is applicable to your lifestyle. I have not had an issue with cargo space because the seats fold down almost flat - however I do not have kids and usually only have 2 to 3 people in the car at one time. Overall, I would buy this car again in a heartbeat. PS: Mazda, please bring the heated steering wheel to U.S versions. We like our hands to be warm too.
I love this car!
I recently traded in my 2005 Base Mazda 3 for a 2020 Base Mazda 3. The price I paid was only $1,800 more than I paid for a new car in 1991 (YES! 29 years ago, and only $1,800 more!) -- the price point is EXTREMELY competitive! Imagine my surprise when I sat in the Base model for the first time, and saw leather dashboard, leather console, leather wrapped gear shifter, and leather trim on the doors! This car is truly fantastic! The bucket seats hold you in place while cornering, and this car corners like it's on rails. Acceleration is smooth, quick, and nearly silent. Steering is tight and responsive. Despite what the window sticker says, I'm regularly getting an average of 45 mpg! I have no idea why this car has such a poor rating on Edmunds -- I think people are complaining about things that don't exist. Do not believe the poor ratings here -- you need to test drive this car for yourself! The only thing I don't like about this car is the "Lane Departure Warning" (shakes the steering wheel and buzzes on the dashboard when changing lanes without signaling) and "Lane Keeping Assist System" (physically resists you changing lanes and pushes you back into your lane). I am not a big fan of software driving my car -- I want to be in full control of my car. The good news is that you can easily turn these features OFF via the on-screen display in the car. I also would have liked a sunroof -- but I can totally understand why the Base model (bottom of the line, el-cheapo trim level) does not come with a sunroof. Seriously guys -- there is nothing but GOOD THINGS about this car! This car deserves a 5-star rating! And remember my 2005 Base Mazda 3 that I traded in? It had 258,000 miles on it, and everything still worked! These cars are unbeatable, and truly amazing -- I truly expect to get the same quality out of my 2020 Base Mazda 3!
Mazda3 2020
Great handling and acceleration. Driving feels good. Get the higher trim to get some needed extra such as power seat and heated mirrors. The base trim I got does not even have a sunglass holder.
I’ll endorse that one!
Very much enjoy driving driving this car as it replaces my much older previous one. I also liked that new addition of the electronic driving assist features at the price that I paid for this vehicle. I can endorse this car as one you can elect to purchase.
Huge upgrade from the 2017!
I owned the 2017 Mazda 3 HB GT for a couple years now. Was an awesome car to drive and super reliable and one of the few cars still producing a manual (never owned an automatic). After getting the 2020 Premium manual, I could never go back. Every single part of this car is an upgrade from the 2017 which I already loved. The styling is next to none and the inside literally looks like a premier high end vehicle. Switching gears if effortless and more fun than ever. The entertainment system and Bose sound system are top notch. The Carplay is awesome and the sound quality is super crisp with great bass. The safety features are great too and make driving effortless and essentially worry free. There is less space in the back seats for additional passengers but honestly that is not an issue for me because I rarely have more than one passenger in my car. And the with the backseats down I can still very easily fit my road bike and golf clubs when needed. The margins are low on Mazdas for a reason, they offer top notch features and styling for a fraction of the price you'd pay for other car brands.
