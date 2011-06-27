Used 2015 Mazda 3 Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
3 Hatchback
i Grand Touring 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl 6M)
True Cost to Own
$28,529*
Total Cash Price
$12,912
s Touring 4dr Hatchback (2.5L 4cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$38,319*
Total Cash Price
$17,343
s Grand Touring 4dr Hatchback (2.5L 4cyl 6M)
True Cost to Own
$39,438*
Total Cash Price
$17,849
s Touring 4dr Hatchback (2.5L 4cyl 6M)
True Cost to Own
$38,599*
Total Cash Price
$17,469
i Grand Touring 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$29,089*
Total Cash Price
$13,165
i Sport 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$31,606*
Total Cash Price
$14,305
s Grand Touring 4dr Hatchback (2.5L 4cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$33,284*
Total Cash Price
$15,064
i Touring 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$29,648*
Total Cash Price
$13,419
i Sport 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl 6M)
True Cost to Own
$31,326*
Total Cash Price
$14,178
i Touring 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl 6M)
True Cost to Own
$28,529*
Total Cash Price
$12,912
3 Sedan
s Touring 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 6M)
True Cost to Own
$40,557*
Total Cash Price
$18,356
s Grand Touring 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$27,970*
Total Cash Price
$12,659
i Grand Touring 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 6M)
True Cost to Own
$34,683*
Total Cash Price
$15,697
i Sport 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$36,920*
Total Cash Price
$16,710
i Touring 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 6M)
True Cost to Own
$36,361*
Total Cash Price
$16,457
i Touring 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$27,970*
Total Cash Price
$12,659
s Touring 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$34,683*
Total Cash Price
$15,697
s Grand Touring 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 6M)
True Cost to Own
$34,403*
Total Cash Price
$15,571
i Grand Touring 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$34,683*
Total Cash Price
$15,697
i SV 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 6M)
True Cost to Own
$34,683*
Total Cash Price
$15,697
i Sport 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 6M)
True Cost to Own
$39,158*
Total Cash Price
$17,723
i SV 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$39,717*
Total Cash Price
$17,976
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 3 Hatchback i Grand Touring 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$764
|$786
|$811
|$834
|$860
|$4,056
|Maintenance
|$1,078
|$632
|$315
|$1,628
|$1,705
|$5,359
|Repairs
|$460
|$533
|$624
|$729
|$851
|$3,198
|Taxes & Fees
|$720
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$887
|Financing
|$695
|$558
|$414
|$258
|$94
|$2,019
|Depreciation
|$3,488
|$1,327
|$1,168
|$1,035
|$929
|$7,948
|Fuel
|$954
|$982
|$1,012
|$1,042
|$1,073
|$5,063
|True Cost to Own®
|$8,159
|$4,861
|$4,386
|$5,569
|$5,554
|$28,529
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 3 Hatchback s Touring 4dr Hatchback (2.5L 4cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,026
|$1,056
|$1,089
|$1,121
|$1,155
|$5,447
|Maintenance
|$1,448
|$849
|$423
|$2,187
|$2,291
|$7,198
|Repairs
|$618
|$717
|$838
|$980
|$1,143
|$4,295
|Taxes & Fees
|$967
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$1,192
|Financing
|$933
|$749
|$556
|$347
|$126
|$2,711
|Depreciation
|$4,685
|$1,782
|$1,569
|$1,391
|$1,248
|$10,675
|Fuel
|$1,281
|$1,319
|$1,359
|$1,400
|$1,441
|$6,801
|True Cost to Own®
|$10,959
|$6,529
|$5,891
|$7,480
|$7,460
|$38,319
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 3 Hatchback s Grand Touring 4dr Hatchback (2.5L 4cyl 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,056
|$1,087
|$1,121
|$1,153
|$1,189
|$5,606
|Maintenance
|$1,490
|$874
|$436
|$2,250
|$2,358
|$7,408
|Repairs
|$636
|$737
|$863
|$1,008
|$1,176
|$4,420
|Taxes & Fees
|$995
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$1,227
|Financing
|$960
|$771
|$572
|$357
|$130
|$2,790
|Depreciation
|$4,822
|$1,834
|$1,614
|$1,431
|$1,285
|$10,987
|Fuel
|$1,318
|$1,358
|$1,399
|$1,441
|$1,483
|$6,999
|True Cost to Own®
|$11,279
|$6,720
|$6,063
|$7,699
|$7,677
|$39,438
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 3 Hatchback s Touring 4dr Hatchback (2.5L 4cyl 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,034
|$1,064
|$1,097
|$1,129
|$1,163
|$5,487
|Maintenance
|$1,459
|$856
|$426
|$2,202
|$2,307
|$7,251
|Repairs
|$622
|$722
|$845
|$987
|$1,151
|$4,326
|Taxes & Fees
|$974
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$1,201
|Financing
|$940
|$755
|$560
|$349
|$127
|$2,731
|Depreciation
|$4,720
|$1,795
|$1,580
|$1,401
|$1,257
|$10,753
|Fuel
|$1,290
|$1,329
|$1,369
|$1,410
|$1,452
|$6,850
|True Cost to Own®
|$11,039
|$6,577
|$5,934
|$7,535
|$7,514
|$38,599
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 3 Hatchback i Grand Touring 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$779
|$802
|$827
|$851
|$877
|$4,135
|Maintenance
|$1,099
|$645
|$321
|$1,660
|$1,739
|$5,464
|Repairs
|$469
|$544
|$636
|$744
|$867
|$3,260
|Taxes & Fees
|$734
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$905
|Financing
|$708
|$569
|$422
|$263
|$96
|$2,058
|Depreciation
|$3,557
|$1,353
|$1,191
|$1,056
|$947
|$8,104
|Fuel
|$972
|$1,002
|$1,032
|$1,063
|$1,094
|$5,163
|True Cost to Own®
|$8,319
|$4,957
|$4,472
|$5,678
|$5,663
|$29,089
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 3 Hatchback i Sport 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$846
|$871
|$898
|$924
|$953
|$4,493
|Maintenance
|$1,194
|$701
|$349
|$1,803
|$1,889
|$5,937
|Repairs
|$510
|$591
|$692
|$808
|$942
|$3,543
|Taxes & Fees
|$798
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$983
|Financing
|$770
|$618
|$459
|$286
|$104
|$2,236
|Depreciation
|$3,865
|$1,470
|$1,294
|$1,147
|$1,029
|$8,805
|Fuel
|$1,057
|$1,088
|$1,121
|$1,155
|$1,189
|$5,609
|True Cost to Own®
|$9,039
|$5,386
|$4,859
|$6,170
|$6,153
|$31,606
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 3 Hatchback s Grand Touring 4dr Hatchback (2.5L 4cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$891
|$917
|$946
|$973
|$1,003
|$4,731
|Maintenance
|$1,258
|$738
|$368
|$1,899
|$1,990
|$6,252
|Repairs
|$537
|$622
|$728
|$851
|$992
|$3,731
|Taxes & Fees
|$840
|$49
|$49
|$49
|$49
|$1,035
|Financing
|$810
|$651
|$483
|$301
|$109
|$2,355
|Depreciation
|$4,070
|$1,548
|$1,363
|$1,208
|$1,084
|$9,272
|Fuel
|$1,113
|$1,146
|$1,180
|$1,216
|$1,252
|$5,907
|True Cost to Own®
|$9,519
|$5,672
|$5,117
|$6,497
|$6,480
|$33,284
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 3 Hatchback i Touring 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$794
|$817
|$843
|$867
|$894
|$4,215
|Maintenance
|$1,120
|$657
|$328
|$1,692
|$1,772
|$5,569
|Repairs
|$478
|$554
|$649
|$758
|$884
|$3,323
|Taxes & Fees
|$748
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$922
|Financing
|$722
|$580
|$430
|$268
|$98
|$2,098
|Depreciation
|$3,625
|$1,379
|$1,214
|$1,076
|$966
|$8,260
|Fuel
|$991
|$1,021
|$1,052
|$1,083
|$1,115
|$5,262
|True Cost to Own®
|$8,479
|$5,052
|$4,558
|$5,788
|$5,772
|$29,648
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 3 Hatchback i Sport 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$839
|$864
|$890
|$916
|$944
|$4,453
|Maintenance
|$1,184
|$694
|$346
|$1,788
|$1,873
|$5,884
|Repairs
|$505
|$586
|$685
|$801
|$934
|$3,511
|Taxes & Fees
|$791
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$974
|Financing
|$763
|$613
|$455
|$283
|$103
|$2,216
|Depreciation
|$3,830
|$1,457
|$1,282
|$1,137
|$1,020
|$8,727
|Fuel
|$1,047
|$1,079
|$1,111
|$1,145
|$1,178
|$5,560
|True Cost to Own®
|$8,959
|$5,338
|$4,816
|$6,115
|$6,098
|$31,326
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 3 Hatchback i Touring 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$764
|$786
|$811
|$834
|$860
|$4,056
|Maintenance
|$1,078
|$632
|$315
|$1,628
|$1,705
|$5,359
|Repairs
|$460
|$533
|$624
|$729
|$851
|$3,198
|Taxes & Fees
|$720
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$887
|Financing
|$695
|$558
|$414
|$258
|$94
|$2,019
|Depreciation
|$3,488
|$1,327
|$1,168
|$1,035
|$929
|$7,948
|Fuel
|$954
|$982
|$1,012
|$1,042
|$1,073
|$5,063
|True Cost to Own®
|$8,159
|$4,861
|$4,386
|$5,569
|$5,554
|$28,529
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 3 Sedan s Touring 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,086
|$1,118
|$1,153
|$1,186
|$1,222
|$5,765
|Maintenance
|$1,533
|$899
|$448
|$2,314
|$2,424
|$7,618
|Repairs
|$654
|$758
|$887
|$1,037
|$1,209
|$4,546
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,024
|$59
|$59
|$59
|$59
|$1,262
|Financing
|$987
|$793
|$589
|$367
|$133
|$2,870
|Depreciation
|$4,959
|$1,886
|$1,660
|$1,472
|$1,321
|$11,298
|Fuel
|$1,356
|$1,396
|$1,438
|$1,482
|$1,525
|$7,198
|True Cost to Own®
|$11,599
|$6,911
|$6,235
|$7,917
|$7,895
|$40,557
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 3 Sedan s Grand Touring 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$749
|$771
|$795
|$818
|$843
|$3,976
|Maintenance
|$1,057
|$620
|$309
|$1,596
|$1,672
|$5,254
|Repairs
|$451
|$523
|$612
|$715
|$834
|$3,135
|Taxes & Fees
|$706
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$870
|Financing
|$681
|$547
|$406
|$253
|$92
|$1,979
|Depreciation
|$3,420
|$1,301
|$1,145
|$1,015
|$911
|$7,792
|Fuel
|$935
|$963
|$992
|$1,022
|$1,052
|$4,964
|True Cost to Own®
|$7,999
|$4,766
|$4,300
|$5,460
|$5,445
|$27,970
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 3 Sedan i Grand Touring 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$929
|$956
|$986
|$1,014
|$1,045
|$4,930
|Maintenance
|$1,311
|$769
|$383
|$1,979
|$2,073
|$6,515
|Repairs
|$559
|$649
|$759
|$887
|$1,034
|$3,887
|Taxes & Fees
|$875
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$1,079
|Financing
|$844
|$678
|$503
|$314
|$114
|$2,454
|Depreciation
|$4,241
|$1,613
|$1,420
|$1,259
|$1,130
|$9,662
|Fuel
|$1,159
|$1,194
|$1,230
|$1,267
|$1,304
|$6,155
|True Cost to Own®
|$9,919
|$5,910
|$5,332
|$6,770
|$6,752
|$34,683
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 3 Sedan i Sport 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$989
|$1,018
|$1,049
|$1,080
|$1,113
|$5,248
|Maintenance
|$1,395
|$818
|$408
|$2,107
|$2,207
|$6,935
|Repairs
|$595
|$690
|$808
|$944
|$1,101
|$4,138
|Taxes & Fees
|$932
|$54
|$54
|$54
|$54
|$1,148
|Financing
|$899
|$722
|$536
|$334
|$121
|$2,612
|Depreciation
|$4,514
|$1,717
|$1,511
|$1,340
|$1,203
|$10,285
|Fuel
|$1,234
|$1,271
|$1,309
|$1,349
|$1,389
|$6,552
|True Cost to Own®
|$10,559
|$6,291
|$5,676
|$7,207
|$7,187
|$36,920
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 3 Sedan i Touring 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$974
|$1,002
|$1,034
|$1,063
|$1,096
|$5,169
|Maintenance
|$1,374
|$806
|$402
|$2,075
|$2,174
|$6,830
|Repairs
|$586
|$680
|$796
|$930
|$1,084
|$4,076
|Taxes & Fees
|$918
|$53
|$53
|$53
|$53
|$1,131
|Financing
|$885
|$711
|$528
|$329
|$120
|$2,573
|Depreciation
|$4,446
|$1,691
|$1,489
|$1,320
|$1,184
|$10,130
|Fuel
|$1,216
|$1,252
|$1,290
|$1,329
|$1,368
|$6,453
|True Cost to Own®
|$10,399
|$6,196
|$5,590
|$7,098
|$7,079
|$36,361
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 3 Sedan i Touring 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$749
|$771
|$795
|$818
|$843
|$3,976
|Maintenance
|$1,057
|$620
|$309
|$1,596
|$1,672
|$5,254
|Repairs
|$451
|$523
|$612
|$715
|$834
|$3,135
|Taxes & Fees
|$706
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$870
|Financing
|$681
|$547
|$406
|$253
|$92
|$1,979
|Depreciation
|$3,420
|$1,301
|$1,145
|$1,015
|$911
|$7,792
|Fuel
|$935
|$963
|$992
|$1,022
|$1,052
|$4,964
|True Cost to Own®
|$7,999
|$4,766
|$4,300
|$5,460
|$5,445
|$27,970
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 3 Sedan s Touring 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$929
|$956
|$986
|$1,014
|$1,045
|$4,930
|Maintenance
|$1,311
|$769
|$383
|$1,979
|$2,073
|$6,515
|Repairs
|$559
|$649
|$759
|$887
|$1,034
|$3,887
|Taxes & Fees
|$875
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$1,079
|Financing
|$844
|$678
|$503
|$314
|$114
|$2,454
|Depreciation
|$4,241
|$1,613
|$1,420
|$1,259
|$1,130
|$9,662
|Fuel
|$1,159
|$1,194
|$1,230
|$1,267
|$1,304
|$6,155
|True Cost to Own®
|$9,919
|$5,910
|$5,332
|$6,770
|$6,752
|$34,683
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 3 Sedan s Grand Touring 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$921
|$948
|$978
|$1,006
|$1,037
|$4,890
|Maintenance
|$1,300
|$763
|$380
|$1,963
|$2,057
|$6,462
|Repairs
|$555
|$643
|$753
|$879
|$1,026
|$3,856
|Taxes & Fees
|$868
|$50
|$50
|$50
|$50
|$1,070
|Financing
|$838
|$673
|$499
|$311
|$113
|$2,434
|Depreciation
|$4,207
|$1,600
|$1,408
|$1,248
|$1,121
|$9,584
|Fuel
|$1,150
|$1,184
|$1,220
|$1,257
|$1,294
|$6,106
|True Cost to Own®
|$9,839
|$5,862
|$5,289
|$6,716
|$6,697
|$34,403
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 3 Sedan i Grand Touring 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$929
|$956
|$986
|$1,014
|$1,045
|$4,930
|Maintenance
|$1,311
|$769
|$383
|$1,979
|$2,073
|$6,515
|Repairs
|$559
|$649
|$759
|$887
|$1,034
|$3,887
|Taxes & Fees
|$875
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$1,079
|Financing
|$844
|$678
|$503
|$314
|$114
|$2,454
|Depreciation
|$4,241
|$1,613
|$1,420
|$1,259
|$1,130
|$9,662
|Fuel
|$1,159
|$1,194
|$1,230
|$1,267
|$1,304
|$6,155
|True Cost to Own®
|$9,919
|$5,910
|$5,332
|$6,770
|$6,752
|$34,683
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 3 Sedan i SV 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$929
|$956
|$986
|$1,014
|$1,045
|$4,930
|Maintenance
|$1,311
|$769
|$383
|$1,979
|$2,073
|$6,515
|Repairs
|$559
|$649
|$759
|$887
|$1,034
|$3,887
|Taxes & Fees
|$875
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$1,079
|Financing
|$844
|$678
|$503
|$314
|$114
|$2,454
|Depreciation
|$4,241
|$1,613
|$1,420
|$1,259
|$1,130
|$9,662
|Fuel
|$1,159
|$1,194
|$1,230
|$1,267
|$1,304
|$6,155
|True Cost to Own®
|$9,919
|$5,910
|$5,332
|$6,770
|$6,752
|$34,683
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 3 Sedan i Sport 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,049
|$1,079
|$1,113
|$1,145
|$1,180
|$5,566
|Maintenance
|$1,480
|$868
|$433
|$2,234
|$2,341
|$7,356
|Repairs
|$631
|$732
|$857
|$1,001
|$1,168
|$4,389
|Taxes & Fees
|$988
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$1,218
|Financing
|$953
|$766
|$568
|$354
|$129
|$2,771
|Depreciation
|$4,788
|$1,821
|$1,603
|$1,421
|$1,275
|$10,909
|Fuel
|$1,309
|$1,348
|$1,389
|$1,431
|$1,473
|$6,950
|True Cost to Own®
|$11,199
|$6,672
|$6,020
|$7,644
|$7,623
|$39,158
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 3 Sedan i SV 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,064
|$1,095
|$1,129
|$1,162
|$1,197
|$5,646
|Maintenance
|$1,501
|$880
|$439
|$2,266
|$2,374
|$7,461
|Repairs
|$640
|$743
|$869
|$1,015
|$1,184
|$4,452
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,003
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$1,235
|Financing
|$967
|$777
|$577
|$359
|$131
|$2,810
|Depreciation
|$4,856
|$1,847
|$1,626
|$1,441
|$1,294
|$11,065
|Fuel
|$1,328
|$1,367
|$1,409
|$1,451
|$1,494
|$7,049
|True Cost to Own®
|$11,359
|$6,768
|$6,106
|$7,753
|$7,732
|$39,717
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.Shop nowLearn about the 2015 3
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2015 Mazda 3 in Virginia is:not available
