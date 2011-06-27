  1. Home
Used 2004 Maybach 57 Features & Specs

More about the 2004 57
Overview
Starting MSRP
$315,500
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV12
Combined MPG13
Total Seating4
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission5-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)11/16 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)314.6/457.6 mi.
Fuel tank capacity28.6 gal.
Combined MPG13
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Torque664 lb-ft @ 2300 rpm
Base engine size5.5 l
Horsepower543 hp @ 5250 rpm
Turning circle40.68 ft.
Valves36
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeSingle overhead cam (sohc)
CylindersV12
Safety
2 rear headrestsyes
dual front and dual rear side-mounted airbagsyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
traction controlyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
4-wheel ABSyes
self-leveling headlightsyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
front and rear seatbelt pretensionersyes
high pressure washers headlampsyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
Rear multi-adjustable headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
In-Car Entertainment
Multi-CD located in center consoleyes
600 watts stereo outputyes
audio and video remote controlyes
video monitoryes
21 total speakersyes
Bose premium brand speakersyes
DVD playeryes
separate rear audioyes
AM/FM in center console-CD , CD-controller stereoyes
1 subwoofer(s)yes
radio data systemyes
Comfort & Convenience
remote trunk releaseyes
Four zone climate controlyes
leather and wood trim on dashyes
Audio controls on steering wheelyes
speed-proportional power steeringyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
retained accessory poweryes
front and rear parking sensorsyes
interior active charcoal air filteryes
wood trim on shift knobyes
front and rear reading lightsyes
leather and wood trim on doorsyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
adaptive cruise controlyes
leather and wood trim on center consoleyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Rear floor matsyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
12V rear power outlet(s)yes
beverage cooleryes
heated steering wheelyes
leather and wood steering wheelyes
trunk lightyes
Power Feature
Power mirrorsyes
Reverse tilt passenger mirror provides curb view when vehicle in reverseyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
Front Seats
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room41.3 in.
leatheryes
massagingyes
Front head room38.1 in.
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room62.2 in.
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Rear Seats
Rear head room39.5 in.
Rear leg room40.3 in.
Rear shoulder room62.0 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
folding with storage center armrestyes
reclining rear seatsyes
multi-level heatingyes
Measurements
Front track65.9 in.
Maximum cargo capacity17.5 cu.ft.
Length225.3 in.
Curb weight6017 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place17.5 cu.ft.
Ground clearance6.57 in.
Drag Coefficient.30 cd.
Height62 in.
Wheel base133.5 in.
Width78 in.
Rear track66.7 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Himalayas Light Grey Metallic
  • Ireland Dark Green Metallic
  • Ireland Medium Green Metallic
  • Cote D'azur Dark Blue Metallic
  • Cote D'azur Light Blue Metallic
  • Cote D'azur Medium Blue Metallic
  • Ayers Rock Red Metallic
  • Himalayas Dark Grey Metallic
  • Himalayas Medium Grey Metallic
  • Teide Light Grey Metallic
  • Alaska White
  • Caspian Chromaflair Black Metallic
  • Caspian Black Metallic
  • Nayarit Silver Metallic
  • Rocky Mountains Dark Brown Metallic
  • Rocky Mountains Light Brown Metallic
  • Teide Medium Grey Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Maldives Blue
  • Maui Pearl
  • California Beige
  • Galapagos Grey
  • Barrier Reef Red
  • Labrador Anthracite
Tires & Wheels
inside mounted spare tireyes
19 x 8 in. wheelsyes
Null tiresyes
Alloy spare wheelyes
fullsize matching spare tireyes
alloy wheelsyes
275/50R19 tiresyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
double wishbone front suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust4 yr./ 50000 mi.
RoadsideUnlimited yr./ unlimited mi.
