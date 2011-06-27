  1. Home
Used 2009 Maserati Quattroporte Consumer Reviews

What a exciting car

Buk Lau, 06/28/2018
S 4dr Sedan (4.7L 8cyl 6A)
11 of 11 people found this review helpful

I've owned many cars in my life, and I will have to admit this is one of the most exciting car that I've ever driven. It's basically a four door Ferrari - With power, melody, practicability and comfort. The car has only been driven once a week for leisure, and was parked in the garage for the most of the time. I've never done any repair except every 3000 miles oil change an semi annual service tune up. Just like another review, the only complain I have for this car was the distance between the gas and brake paddles, they are too close to each other. Other than that, this is a great vehicle. ***Still runs strong. ***

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
A real review.

Jacob Marks, 11/18/2009
9 of 15 people found this review helpful

This is the first car I have owned that had cost over $100,000. The 3 other cars I have owned were less than $30,000. This is the first car I have not thought twice about getting. I knew I wanted one. So, back to the QP. The car is a dream to drive. Seriously. A head-turner and a rubber-burner. The car is fast, but I never can really "open 'er up" on the freeway. Which really stinks. In any case, the car is great looking and sounding, inside and out. But with all great things, there are a few kinks Maserati should iron out.

Just picked mine up in So Calif

Keith, 12/05/2018
S 4dr Sedan (4.7L 8cyl 6A)
2 of 2 people found this review helpful

I have been researching and shopping for a Quattroporte for quite some time. Finally pulling the plug this weekend. I'm still pinching myself. The wife took my last car and traded in her Cad EXT for a Honda Civic Hybrid which she promptly gave to me.. Fuel econ driving up to the Bay area was better than I had read. Taking into account the grapevine and the occasional tendency to do well over the speed limit. lol. I do have to agree with a prior review. The fuel and brake pedals are too close. Remember to make a concerted effort in braking. Otherwise you can find yourself in a whole heap of trouble real fast. After a year and a half. I have found this model with the 4.7 Ferrari engine to be bulletproof. I do not abuse it, and it has been very dependable.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
absolutely suprising!!!

boyce h, 03/22/2009
6 of 11 people found this review helpful

I've owned 6 bentleys, somewhere around 30 Mercedes, bmws, audis, jags, & even a jensen intercepter, but I've never been as surprisingly pleased as I am with my new Maserati quattroporte s! Incredibly quick, quiet, smooth, & gorgeous! Only two minor complaints:1-the lane change lever is too far from the steering wheel and behind too large paddle shifters. 2-accelerator & brake are too close together. We haven't been able to activate my bluetooth phone and I'm 90 miles from the dealer so we're dealing by phone!

if youre tall

anthony, 04/19/2010
2 of 4 people found this review helpful

we all know the pros- stylish, great sound, exotic, head turner etc... however, im 6'3 230 and its too tight in the driver seat. my legs feel like they are held too close together and i need the seat to extend further back. cant keep it, but the grand turismo fits much better.

