Used 2015 Maserati GranTurismo Coupe Consumer Reviews

Ghalib Wardak , 03/16/2016 Sport 2dr Coupe (4.7L 8cyl 6A)

10 of 12 people found this review helpful

Don't get me wrong, it is a fantastic vehicle, a true head turner. Engine sounds, driving, control fantastic. Acceleration: can be improved. Major disappointment: electronics. No kidding, my Prius has much better technology in terms of sound, stereo, blue tooth connectivity, etc. I honestly feel the GTS technology is at least 10 years behind time. At 120+ K price....I want everything....just a fantastic drive is not enough. Had I known how crippling the electronics are, I would have opted against GTS. Thank god for iPhone.