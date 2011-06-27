Used 2010 Lotus Evora Coupe Consumer Reviews
Best Lotus Yet
mkovalsky, 01/28/2011
13 of 13 people found this review helpful
A Lotus you can actually live with everyday-the interior is all leather and fits together properly, no squeaks or rattles. Instrument cluster is perfect and the touch screen stereo/navigation works well. Lotus even made it easy to get in and out of, relatively speaking. Handling is second to none, it is like driving a larger Elise. Interior is quiet under normal driving and you can actually hear a phone call using the built in bluetooth. Exhaust note is quiet at low rpms but becomes a fantastic wail at full throttle. Handling in the wet is scary at best but it has incredible grip when dry. Absolute head turner, expect to get a tremendous amount of attention everywhere you go.
